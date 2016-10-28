(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Kursk Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB+',
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-Term
Rating at
'AA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and National
Long-Term rating are
Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario of
the region's
fiscal performance being compatible with current ratings and low
direct debt due
to greater use of budget loans.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB+' ratings reflect the recovery of the region's operating
performance,
moderate direct risk and low contingent risk. The ratings also
consider the
region's moderately developed economy and a weak institutional
framework for
Russian sub-nationals.
Fitch projects Kursk's operating balance to consolidate at 5% of
operating
revenue in 2016-2018, which will be sufficient to cover 6x the
region's interest
payments (2015: 8x). We project tax revenue will grow 2%-5% in
2016-2018, in
line with expected economic growth, while cost optimisation
measures implemented
by the region's administration will restrain operating
expenditure.
We forecast the region will record a deficit before debt
variation at 4%-5% of
total revenue over the medium term (2015: 0.6%), which will be
mostly driven by
capex as the region participates in a number of infrastructure
projects
co-financed by the federal government (new schools, roads, medic
stations in
rural areas). We expect capex to average at about 15% of total
expenditure in
2016-2018 (2015: 13%). However, it will be less than its
2013-2014 levels as
Kursk aims to limit budget deficit to comply with the Ministry
of Finance
agreement on budget loans allocation.
In 2015, Kursk managed to materially reduce its direct debt to a
low 4% of
current revenue, from 18% in 2014 as the region refinanced
RUB4.6bn of
outstanding bank loans, replacing them with federal budget
loans. We forecast
this will result in a significant reduction of its annual direct
debt service
payments on average to 5.6% of current revenue in 2016-2018,
from 15.3% in
2013-2015.
As of 1 September 2016, Kursk was free of market debt (bank
loans and bonds),
while budget and treasury loans totalled RUB8.4bn, up from
RUB6.1bn at end-2015.
The region contracted a short-term treasury loan facility in
2016 to cover
intra-year cash requirements and to reduce interest payments.
We project the region will additionally contract up to RUB3.5bn
bank loans by
year-end to fund capex and refinance treasury loan, but direct
debt will remain
below 10% by end-2016 and will be within 15%-20% in 2017-2018.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraint on the
region's ratings. Frequent changes in both the allocation of
revenue sources and
the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers
of government
limit Kursk's forecasting ability and hinder the region's
strategic planning and
debt and investment management.
Kursk region's economy is moderately diversified and is
therefore less
vulnerable to swings in commodity prices. In 2015, gross
regional product (GRP)
increased 1.2% yoy (2014: 4.4%) while the broader Russian
economy contracted
3.7%. The region's economic growth was supported by the food
processing,
agricultural, rising iron ore mining and energy sectors.
Kursk's administration projects annual economic growth in
2016-2018 of 2%-4%,
supported by higher industrial output and a developed
agricultural sector. This
is above Fitch's forecast for Russian GDP, which we expect will
decline 0.5% in
2016 before recovering 1.3%-2% in 2017-2018. Nevertheless, the
region's economy
will likely remain modest over the medium term, with GRP per
capita lagging the
national median (2014: 8% lower).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A recovery of the operating margin to its historically high 15%,
coupled with
debt payback (2015: 4.7 years) that is aligned with the average
maturity profile
of the region's debt (2015: 4 years), would lead to an upgrade.
Growth of short-term debt leading to high refinancing pressure,
accompanied by
sharp deterioration in the operating margin to below 5% on a
sustained basis,
would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
local and regional governments comparable internationally for
analysis purposes.
For Kursk Region these adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013938
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001