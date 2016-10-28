(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia - Rating Action Report here MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia's (FVG) Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'. Its senior unsecured rating has been affirmed at 'A'. The change in Outlook reflects the revision of Italy's Long-Term IDRs (see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Italy to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+') dated 21 October 2016 on www.fitchratings.com) The Long-Term 'A' IDRs are supported by the strong revenue base of FVG, which is enhanced by special tax retention mechanisms granted by the region's autonomous status. The ratings also reflect flexible operating expenses, which should support a resilient average operating margin in excess of 10% through the lifespan of FVG's bilateral agreements with the central government. This in turn makes the region's contribution to the national budget predictable. The affirmation also factors in the maintenance of healthy reserves and a low debt burden. The Short-Term 'F1' IDR is based on the ample liquidity the region has accumulated, which Fitch expects to remain in excess of EUR2bn by end-2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: High Institutional Framework. FVG is eligible to be rated above the sovereign by virtue of its significant financial autonomy. This autonomy underpins special rules that entitle FVG to receive fixed shares of major national taxes collected on its own territory, ranging from 45% of corporate income tax to 91% of VAT. This supports the region's tax revenue resilience and limits dependence on state transfers. A diversified set of responsibilities, together with modifiable taxes, which account for nearly 14% of total revenues, further supports budgetary flexibility. FVG's contribution to national consolidation efforts is subject to bilateral agreements, which currently stipulate a EUR750m-EUR800m annuity during the validity of the pact (2014-2018), down from the EUR1bn contribution in 2013. However, FVG's rating differential above the 'BBB+' sovereign rating reflects the limited risk of weakening predictability of intergovernmental relations that may lead to state interference in case of stressed sovereign finances. Overall, Fitch assesses Italian inter-governmental relations as "Neutral" for FVG. Strong Fiscal Performance. FVG has historically delivered strong operating margins, a trend Fitch sees continuing over the medium-term due to its strong revenue base amid continued cost efficiencies. Fitch expects FVG will maintain healthy financial flexibility through economic cycles via expenditure control and its revenue-raising ability. The agency forecasts a medium-term average operating margin of 10%-12%, which will provide the region with resources to self-fund its capex programme. Modest and Declining Debt. Modest financial liabilities and traditionally strong cash reserves are FVG's rating strengths. The region is successfully reducing its debt stock towards less than EUR400m by end-2016 from EUR1.3bn at financial year ended March 2010 and is likely to be almost debt-free by 2020 if it maintains its deleveraging pace. FVG has no near-term debt plans but growing transfers to the central government from renewed bilateral agreements in 2018 may trigger fresh debt in the medium-term to sustain capex. The region's ample EUR2bn cash reserves cushion against any unforeseen spending needs. Management & Administration. Fitch expects FVG to increase investment spending to spur the regional economy while maintaining a budget close to balance. Its sizable capital programme remains largely funded by own resources and will be in excess of EUR800m annually over the next three years for the upgrade of healthcare facilities, road maintenance and transportation. Fitch views FVG's budgeting as reliable and prudent, with forecasts regularly in line with actual outturns. Resilient Economy. With a population of 1.2 million and EUR35bn of GDP, FVG's economic robustness is evident in a GDP per head at around 10% above the national average and unemployment below the national level (8% in 2015 versus Italy's 12%). Fitch foresees continued improvement in the economy after years of slow economic gains following the last recession. Growing exports, improved domestic demand, coupled with revived public and private spending, will drive local economic growth - forecast by Fitch at 0.8% in 2016, in line with national growth. Strong internationalisation and the key role played by the insurance and shipbuilding sectors, however, leave the regional economy susceptible to exogenous economic shocks. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings are sensitive to Italy's ratings as well as shifts in FVG's fundamental credit characteristics, including the region's favorable tax regime and predictable transfers to the central government as set forth in its special status and governed by the bilateral agreements, which will be renegotiated in 2018. Assuming unchanged bilateral agreements, an operating margin rising towards 20% with low debt could lead to an upgrade. The rating could come under downward pressure upon a downgrade of Italy's sovereign ratings or a weaker intrinsic credit profile, such as a sustained departure from Fitch's expectation of a 10% operating margin in the medium term, combined with direct and indirect debt in excess of 50% of total revenues. Contact: Primary Analyst Gian Luca Poggi Director +39 02 87 90 87 293 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi 6 Milan 20123 Secondary Analyst Federica Bardelli Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 261 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 