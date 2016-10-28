(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Stavropol Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB' and
National Long-Term rating at 'AA-(rus)', all with Stable
Outlooks. The
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
also been affirmed
at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding the
region's satisfactory budgetary performance and moderate,
although growing,
direct risk over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' ratings reflect the region's satisfactory operating
performance, our
expectation of a shrinking budget deficit and stabilising direct
debt due to the
region's greater use of low-cost budget loans. The ratings also
factor in the
region's modest economic indicators and a weak institutional
framework for
Russian sub-nationals.
Fitch forecasts that operating performance will remain
satisfactory over the
medium term. The operating balance will moderately improve to
6%-7% of operating
revenue in 2016-2018 after 5% in 2015, supported by the recovery
of corporate
income tax and increased excise rates. The administration is
likely to keep
expenditure under strict control and we project operating
expenditure growth at
below inflation rate, at 3%-5% in 2016-2018.
Fitch forecasts budget deficit before debt to narrow to 10% of
total revenue in
2016 (2015: 12.2%) and further to 7%-8% in 2017-2018, driven by
moderate cuts in
capex to about 17% of total expenditure in 2016-2018 from an
average 21% in
2013-2015. Stavropol's administration aims to narrow the budget
deficit to
comply with the Ministry of Finance agreement on budget loans
allocation. During
2015-9M16, the region contracted RUB12.6bn of low-cost
three-year budget loans,
which are likely to reduce annual debt service payments over the
medium term.
We forecast the region's direct risk to increase in 2016-2018,
driven by the
on-going budget deficit. We project direct risk to exceed 60% of
current revenue
in 2017, from 49% in 2015. However, this is mitigated by the
region's greater
use of budget loans, which we expect to account for more than
35% of direct risk
by end-2016 (2015: 28%).
The region is exposed to refinancing risk, although 95% of its
debt repayments
are evenly spread throughout 2016-2019. Stavropol's immediate
refinancing risk
amounts to RUB8.4bn maturing debt, which represented 26% of
direct risk as of 1
October 2016. This risk is mitigated by RUB19.7bn of undrawn
credit lines,
available to the region on first demand. Stavropol also plans to
issue RUB4.8bn
seven-year bonds to refinance part of its three-year bank loan,
which will
smooth its debt maturity profile.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraint on the
region's ratings. Frequent changes in both the allocation of
revenue sources and
the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers
of government
limit Stavropol's forecasting ability and hamper the region's
strategic planning
and debt and investment management.
Stavropol's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than
that of the
average Russian region; its economy is dominated by agriculture,
food processing
and the chemical industry. Its GRP per capita was 67% of the
national median in
2014. The region's administration expects the local economy to
further contract
1% in 2016 after a 2.3% fall in 2015 before recovering 1%-3% in
2017-2019. This
trend is close to our expectation of the broader Russian
economy, which will
shrink 0.5% in 2016 before growing 1.3%-2% in 2017-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A sound operating margin at above 10% and debt coverage (2015:
17.4 years) in
line with the average maturity profile (2015: 2.3 years) on a
sustained basis
would lead to an upgrade.
Weakening of the current balance towards negligible levels on a
sustained basis,
coupled with an increase in direct risk above 60% of current
revenue, would lead
to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
local and regional governments comparable internationally for
analysis purposes.
For Stavropol Region these adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013939
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001