LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Cyprus's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issue Default Ratings (IDRs) by one notch to
'BB-' from 'B+'.
The issue ratings on Cyprus's senior unsecured foreign and
local-currency bonds
have also been upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlooks on the
long-term IDRs
are Positive. The Country Ceiling has been upgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+' and the
short-term foreign and local currency IDRs have been affirmed at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Cyprus's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
Medium
Cyprus is continuing to make strong progress in its adjustment
following the
2013 banking crisis. Its exit from the EU and IMF programme in
March took place
in a context of outperformance of fiscal and economic programme
targets, success
at lifting capital controls, and steps taken to restructure the
banking sector.
The economic recovery, now into its second year, is supporting
employment, bank
asset quality adjustment, and public finances. Fitch is
projecting GDP growth of
2.9% in 2016 (from 1.9% projected a year earlier). A strong 1H16
outturn was
supported by private consumption and investment, and reflected
broad based
growth across industries, most notably in tourism. Unemployment
reached 12.1% in
2Q16, from 14.9% in 2015. For 2017-2018, GDP growth of around
2.5% will benefit
from an expected increase in foreign direct investment. Downside
risks to the
outlook stem from banking sector deleveraging and the weak
external environment.
The banking sector is gradually strengthening, evident in the
pick-up in
deposits and stable capitalisation. Deleveraging is ongoing,
with overall sector
assets down to 3.7x GDP in June 2016 from almost 6x in 2009. The
Bank of Cyprus
(placed into resolution in 2013 and recapitalised partly through
a bail-in of
depositors) has reduced its reliance on emergency liquidity
assistance, to
EUR1.5bn by August 2016 from over EUR11bn in April 2013. The
property sector
remains illiquid but prices seem to be stabilising at around 30%
below their
2008 peak.
Strengthened supervision, management and regulations are helping
to slowly
reduce the exceptionally large stock of non-performing exposures
(NPEs) at 48%
of total loans. The new foreclosure framework is in the initial
phases of
implementation. The stock of NPEs has declined slightly to
EUR25bn as of August
2016 from EUR28.4bn a year earlier. The volume of new
restructurings is also
increasing, albeit from a low level. In April 2016, Fitch
upgraded the IDRs of
Bank of Cyprus (48% share of gross lending) to 'B-' from 'CCC'
and Hellenic Bank
to 'B' from 'B-', with stable outlooks for the two banks.
A strong track record of fiscal policy management provides
confidence that
authorities will remain committed to government debt reduction
in line with
fiscal targets. The budget is close to balance, although the
2017 budget
includes tax relief measures that will widen the deficit, based
on government
projections, to 0.6% of GDP in 2017 from 0.3% in 2016 (vs.
modest surpluses
previously projected). Fitch projects government debt to decline
to just over
100% of GDP by 2018 (still more than twice the projected 'BB'
peer median) from
a peak of 108.9% in 2015.
The financing position and outlook are favourable. Debt
financing operations
have contributed to the government's cash position, expected by
authorities at
end 2016 to exceed financing needs until 2017. Cyprus's first
post-programme
market issuance in July (representing the fourth issuance since
entering the
bailout programme in 2013) was priced at the lowest coupon rate
achieved by
Cyprus for a euro benchmark bond. The seven-year 3.75% EUR1bn
bond was realised
without support from the European Central Bank's bond-buying
scheme.
Cyprus's 'BB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Banks remain fundamentally weak and pose an ongoing risk to
economic stability.
Despite a fall in the stock of NPEs, the ratio of NPEs to total
loans stood at
48% in August 2016, still the highest of all Fitch-rated
sovereigns and up from
45% at end-2015. Excluding overseas branches and subsidiaries,
the ratio is even
higher, at 57%. With provisioning coverage of NPEs at 38.5%,
unreserved problem
loans, represented by gross NPEs minus system-wide reserves,
stood at EUR15.4bn
(87% of GDP) from EUR16.8bn (97% of GDP) at end 2015.
Net external debt (NXD) is exceptionally high at 139% of GDP at
end-2015
compared with the 'BB' range median of 16%, reflecting a highly
indebted private
as well as public sector. The NXD figure has been revised up by
over 70
percentage points of GDP following the shift of external
statistics compilation
to the BPM6 framework in June 2014, owing to the inclusion of
capital-intensive
ship-owners as Cypriot economic units irrespective of the
location of their
activities.
Cyprus is still running a sizeable current account deficit,
which implies that
further economic rebalancing may be required over the medium
term. It was 3.7%
of GDP in 2015, albeit down from over 15% in 2008. Fitch has
revised up its
current account deficit projections to around 4.3% of GDP for
the period of
2016-2018, reflecting an increase in consumption led imports
registered in 1H16
and expected to continue in the forecast period.
Negotiations for a deal between Greek and Turkish Cypriots to
reunify the island
are underway. The likelihood of success and the terms of a
potential deal remain
uncertain. A deal would benefit both sides in the long term by
boosting the
economy, but would entail short-term costs and uncertainties.
Focus on reaching an agreement could divert political capital
away from
structural reform implementation, where progress to-date has
been mixed. The
improved economy and exit from bailout programme could reduce
the urgency for
reform. Additionally, municipal elections in December, and
presidential
elections in 2018, could further delay progress in politically
sensitive areas,
including public administration reform and the telecom company
privatisation.
Fitch judges the impact of Brexit on Cyprus, which is most
directly exposed to
the UK through tourism (39% share of arrivals), to be moderated
by positive
developments in the sector including diversification into other
markets and the
extension of the tourism season. Advance bookings from the UK
suggest no
slowdown for 2017.
Cyprus's rating is supported by a high level of GDP per capita,
strong
governance indicators and a favourable business climate relative
to BB range
peers.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns a score equivalent to a rating
of BBB+ on the
Long-term FC IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided to adjust the rating indicated by the SRM by more than
the usual maximum
range of +/-3 notches because of Cyprus's experience of
financial crisis.
Consequently, the overall adjustment of five notches reflects
the following:
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect very high government
debt levels. The
SRM is estimated on the basis of a linear approach to government
debt/GDP and
does not fully capture the higher risk at higher debt levels.
- External Finances: -2 notches, to reflect Cyprus's
vulnerability to external
shocks as a small open economy, its high net external debt
relative to peers
(not captured in the model), and the fact that benefits of euro
reserve currency
(included in the model) as part of the Eurozone were not fully
passed on to
Cyprus as evident in its loss of market access during the
crisis.
- Structural Features: -2 notches, to reflect the risks posed by
the large and
weak banking sector on public finances (as a potential
contingent liability),
the economic recovery, and macro stability.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
include:
- Marked improvement in overall asset quality of the banking
sector
- Further track record of economic recovery and reduction in
private sector
indebtedness
- Decline in the government debt to GDP ratio
- Narrowing of the current account deficit and reduction in
external
indebtedness
- A sustained track record of capital market access at
affordable rates
The Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a high likelihood of leading to a downgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating
action include:
- Failure to improve asset quality in the banking sector
- Deterioration of budget balances or materialisation of
contingent liabilities
resulting in a stalling in the decline in government debt to GDP
- A return to recession or deflation
- A loss of capital market access.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 2%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 2%, an average effective
interest rate
of 3.4% and GDP deflator inflation of 1.2%. On the basis of
these assumptions,
the debt-to-GDP ratio would have peaked at almost 109% in 2015,
and will edge
down slowly to around 90% by 2025.
Gross debt-reducing operations such as future privatisations are
not considered
in the Fitch debt dynamics. Our projections also do not include
the impact on
growth of potential future gas reserves off the southern shores
of Cyprus, the
benefits from which are several years into the future, although
now less
speculative.
