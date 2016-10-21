(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Italy's
Outlooks to
Negative from Stable, while affirming the Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'.
The issue ratings on Italy's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds
are also affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at
'AA+' and the
Short-Term Foreign-and Local Currency IDRs at 'F2'. The issue
ratings on Italy's
short-term foreign currency commercial paper and short-term
local currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:-
Medium
The draft 2017 budget sets out a revised target for the general
government
budget deficit of 2.3% of GDP, up from 1.8% in April 2016's
Stability Programme
(SP) and 0.8% in the 2015 SP. The deficit target for 2018 was
also revised up to
1.2% from 0.9% in the 2016 SP and the 2019 target to a deficit
of 0.2%, from a
surplus of 0.1%. This reflects the intended de-activation of
Italy's 'safeguard
clause' involving automatic VAT increases for 2017 and
represents a continued
pattern of slippage against fiscal targets since 2013.
In Fitch's view, the track record of repeated delay and
back-loading of fiscal
consolidation reduces credibility. We forecast somewhat larger
budget deficits
at 2.4% of GDP in 2017 and 1.7% in 2018.
Italy's 2016 headline budget deficit target of 2.4% of GDP looks
on track, but
the government estimates a widening of 0.5% of GDP in the
structural balance
compared with 2015. This would appear to be greater than the
allowance the
European Commission has granted Italy under the Stability and
Growth Pact even
after allowing for the full use of its flexibility clauses. The
2017 draft
budget implies a further structural easing.
Fitch forecasts gross general government debt (GGGD) to increase
slightly to
132.8% of GDP at end-2016, from 132.3% at end 2015, and above
its projection of
131.8% at the time of the previous rating review in April 2016.
We now forecast
GGGD to peak at 133.3% of GDP in 2017, two years later than
previously, and to
decline more slowly, only reaching 128% in 2020 in our debt
sensitivity
projections. Such a high debt level, which compares with 40% for
the 'BBB' range
median, leaves Italy exposed to potential adverse shocks and
limits space for
counter-cyclical fiscal policy.
The Italian banking sector suffers from high non-performing
loans (NPLs), which
add to downside risks to the economy. Sofferenze, the worst
category of loans,
amounted to EUR200bn at end-August 2016 and total NPLs were
EUR331bn at end-June
2016, equivalent to 16.4% of total loans and 20% of GDP,
although around 48% of
NPLs are provided against.
The European Banking Authority's stress tests published in July
showed Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena Spa (B-/Rating Watch Evolving) would
have a negative
capital position in its adverse scenario at end-2018. The
outcome of two
alternative asset restructuring and EUR5bn capital-raising plans
are uncertain.
If they were to fail, other options without a creditor bail-in
look limited
under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, which
could have negative
implications for the broader banking sector.
Italy's economy stagnated in 2Q16 after five consecutive
quarters of tepid
growth, although we expect it to grow again in 3Q16. Low nominal
wage growth
linked to a higher share of non- renewed wage settlements, spare
capacity,
pressures on the banking sector and the impact of the Brexit
vote on external
developments are some of the constraints on growth.
Consequently, Fitch has revised down its forecast for GDP growth
to 0.8% in 2016
(from 1% in the April rating review) and 0.9% in 2017 (from
1.3%). Italy's real
GDP is currently just above its 2000 level and 7% below its 2007
peak, the worst
performance of any eurozone country barring Greece. Fitch
estimates real GDP
growth will average -0.6% in the five years to 2016, compared
with the 'BBB'
median of 3.1%. Weak growth makes it harder to reduce government
debt, bank NPLs
and unemployment, and risks increasing support for populist
political parties.
Political uncertainty and downside risks have increased in
Fitch's view. Opinion
polls suggest the outcome of the constitutional referendum on 4
December is too
close to call, while at the time of Fitch's previous rating
review in April the
"Yes" campaign advocated by Prime Minister Renzi had a
commanding lead. A "No"
vote would represent a political shock.
The constitutional reforms would help create a more conducive
environment for
economic reforms by streamlining the legislative process, mainly
through a
reduction in the role for the upper house (Senate). Mr Renzi has
indicated that
he could resign in the event of a "No" vote. Potential scenarios
could include
an interim government focussed on introducing a new electoral
law ahead of
parliamentary elections in mid-2017, Mr Renzi staying on with a
weaker political
standing or more immediate elections under existing electoral
laws. Even in the
event of a "Yes" vote, Italy would face elections by May 2018,
with populist and
eurosceptic parties currently performing well in opinion polls.
Italy's 'BBB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
Italy's creditworthiness is supported by a large, high
value-added and
diversified economy, with moderate private sector indebtedness
and a sustainable
pension system. The ratings balance these structural strengths
against high
public debt and a weak growth outlook.
The country has a current account surplus, which Fitch forecasts
at 2.1% of GDP
in 2016, its fourth year of surplus. However, net external debt
was 58% of GDP
at end-2015, well above the 'BBB' median of 33%.
The ECB's accommodative monetary policy has supported benign
financing
conditions for the Italian sovereign. The average yield at
issuance so far in
2016 has been 0.52%, and in October the government issued a
EUR5bn 50-year bond
at a yield of 2.85%. The extended period of the low yield
environment, combined
with the 6.64-year average life of marketable central government
debt, should
lead to a declining trend in interest expenses over the coming
years.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Italy a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A+' on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Macroeconomic policy and performance -1 notch, to reflect
Italy's very low GDP
growth potential.
- Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect very high government
debt levels. The
SRM is estimated on the basis of a linear approach to government
debt/GDP and
does not fully capture the higher risk at high debt levels.
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect high net external debt
relative to
peers, which is not captured in the SRM.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employees 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year
of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors, individually or collectively, could
trigger a downgrade:
- General government gross debt (GGGD) failing to be placed on a
clear downward
path
- Adverse developments in the banking sector increasing risks to
the real
economy or public finances
- Political instability disrupting economic and fiscal policies
and outturns.
- Disruption to the recovery of GDP growth.
As the Outlook is Negative, Fitch does not anticipate
developments with a high
likelihood of triggering an upgrade. However, the following
factors,
individually or collectively, could lead to a revision of the
Outlook to Stable:
- A track record of falling GGGD/GDP.
- Sustained and broad-based economic recovery.
- Reduction in banking sector risks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on the
unchanged
assumption of 1% average annual GDP growth, GDP deflator
inflation rising to
1.8% and an average primary surplus of just under 2 % of GDP.
