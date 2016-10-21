(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italy - Rating Action Report here LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Italy's Outlooks to Negative from Stable, while affirming the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. The issue ratings on Italy's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign-and Local Currency IDRs at 'F2'. The issue ratings on Italy's short-term foreign currency commercial paper and short-term local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights:- Medium The draft 2017 budget sets out a revised target for the general government budget deficit of 2.3% of GDP, up from 1.8% in April 2016's Stability Programme (SP) and 0.8% in the 2015 SP. The deficit target for 2018 was also revised up to 1.2% from 0.9% in the 2016 SP and the 2019 target to a deficit of 0.2%, from a surplus of 0.1%. This reflects the intended de-activation of Italy's 'safeguard clause' involving automatic VAT increases for 2017 and represents a continued pattern of slippage against fiscal targets since 2013. In Fitch's view, the track record of repeated delay and back-loading of fiscal consolidation reduces credibility. We forecast somewhat larger budget deficits at 2.4% of GDP in 2017 and 1.7% in 2018. Italy's 2016 headline budget deficit target of 2.4% of GDP looks on track, but the government estimates a widening of 0.5% of GDP in the structural balance compared with 2015. This would appear to be greater than the allowance the European Commission has granted Italy under the Stability and Growth Pact even after allowing for the full use of its flexibility clauses. The 2017 draft budget implies a further structural easing. Fitch forecasts gross general government debt (GGGD) to increase slightly to 132.8% of GDP at end-2016, from 132.3% at end 2015, and above its projection of 131.8% at the time of the previous rating review in April 2016. We now forecast GGGD to peak at 133.3% of GDP in 2017, two years later than previously, and to decline more slowly, only reaching 128% in 2020 in our debt sensitivity projections. Such a high debt level, which compares with 40% for the 'BBB' range median, leaves Italy exposed to potential adverse shocks and limits space for counter-cyclical fiscal policy. The Italian banking sector suffers from high non-performing loans (NPLs), which add to downside risks to the economy. Sofferenze, the worst category of loans, amounted to EUR200bn at end-August 2016 and total NPLs were EUR331bn at end-June 2016, equivalent to 16.4% of total loans and 20% of GDP, although around 48% of NPLs are provided against. The European Banking Authority's stress tests published in July showed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Spa (B-/Rating Watch Evolving) would have a negative capital position in its adverse scenario at end-2018. The outcome of two alternative asset restructuring and EUR5bn capital-raising plans are uncertain. If they were to fail, other options without a creditor bail-in look limited under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, which could have negative implications for the broader banking sector. Italy's economy stagnated in 2Q16 after five consecutive quarters of tepid growth, although we expect it to grow again in 3Q16. Low nominal wage growth linked to a higher share of non- renewed wage settlements, spare capacity, pressures on the banking sector and the impact of the Brexit vote on external developments are some of the constraints on growth. Consequently, Fitch has revised down its forecast for GDP growth to 0.8% in 2016 (from 1% in the April rating review) and 0.9% in 2017 (from 1.3%). Italy's real GDP is currently just above its 2000 level and 7% below its 2007 peak, the worst performance of any eurozone country barring Greece. Fitch estimates real GDP growth will average -0.6% in the five years to 2016, compared with the 'BBB' median of 3.1%. Weak growth makes it harder to reduce government debt, bank NPLs and unemployment, and risks increasing support for populist political parties. Political uncertainty and downside risks have increased in Fitch's view. Opinion polls suggest the outcome of the constitutional referendum on 4 December is too close to call, while at the time of Fitch's previous rating review in April the "Yes" campaign advocated by Prime Minister Renzi had a commanding lead. A "No" vote would represent a political shock. The constitutional reforms would help create a more conducive environment for economic reforms by streamlining the legislative process, mainly through a reduction in the role for the upper house (Senate). Mr Renzi has indicated that he could resign in the event of a "No" vote. Potential scenarios could include an interim government focussed on introducing a new electoral law ahead of parliamentary elections in mid-2017, Mr Renzi staying on with a weaker political standing or more immediate elections under existing electoral laws. Even in the event of a "Yes" vote, Italy would face elections by May 2018, with populist and eurosceptic parties currently performing well in opinion polls.

Italy's 'BBB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:- Italy's creditworthiness is supported by a large, high value-added and diversified economy, with moderate private sector indebtedness and a sustainable pension system. The ratings balance these structural strengths against high public debt and a weak growth outlook. The country has a current account surplus, which Fitch forecasts at 2.1% of GDP in 2016, its fourth year of surplus. However, net external debt was 58% of GDP at end-2015, well above the 'BBB' median of 33%. The ECB's accommodative monetary policy has supported benign financing conditions for the Italian sovereign. The average yield at issuance so far in 2016 has been 0.52%, and in October the government issued a EUR5bn 50-year bond at a yield of 2.85%. The extended period of the low yield environment, combined with the 6.64-year average life of marketable central government debt, should lead to a declining trend in interest expenses over the coming years. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Italy a score equivalent to a rating of 'A+' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Macroeconomic policy and performance -1 notch, to reflect Italy's very low GDP growth potential. - Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect very high government debt levels. The SRM is estimated on the basis of a linear approach to government debt/GDP and does not fully capture the higher risk at high debt levels. - External finances: -1 notch, to reflect high net external debt relative to peers, which is not captured in the SRM. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employees 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors, individually or collectively, could trigger a downgrade: - General government gross debt (GGGD) failing to be placed on a clear downward path - Adverse developments in the banking sector increasing risks to the real economy or public finances - Political instability disrupting economic and fiscal policies and outturns. - Disruption to the recovery of GDP growth. As the Outlook is Negative, Fitch does not anticipate developments with a high likelihood of triggering an upgrade. However, the following factors, individually or collectively, could lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable: - A track record of falling GGGD/GDP. - Sustained and broad-based economic recovery. - Reduction in banking sector risks. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Our long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on the unchanged assumption of 1% average annual GDP growth, GDP deflator inflation rising to 1.8% and an average primary surplus of just under 2 % of GDP. Contact: Primary Analyst Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alex Muscatelli Director +44 20 3530 1695 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com . Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013538 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001