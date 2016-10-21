(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's (SNN) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', SpareBank 1 SMN's (SMN), SpareBank 1 SR-Bank's (SR) and Sparebanken Vest's (SV) Long-Term IDRs at 'A-', and Sandnes Sparebank's (Sandnes) Long-Term IDRs at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on all Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch has also affirmed SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt's (S1B) Long-Term IDR at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. The rating actions were part of Fitch's periodic review of Norwegian savings banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmations of SNN, SMN, SR and SV's (collectively Sparebanken) ratings are based on their strong regional franchises, healthy profitability, resilient asset quality, and sound capital ratios. The ratings also factor in risks arising from low oil prices and significant rises in property prices in recent years, geographically concentrated lending, and liquidity management in the context of the banks' wholesale funding reliance. SNN's ratings are one notch higher than those of its Sparebanken peers, reflecting stronger capitalisation and a more retail-orientated business model. Sandnes's ratings reflect good pre-impairment profitability, adequate asset quality and good capitalisation, and its entrenched regional presence in south-west Norway. Its ratings are constrained by the bank's smaller franchise relative to domestic peers, and by still significant geographical and obligor loan concentration. Fitch expects the Sparebanken's asset quality to remain strong, despite a recent oil-related increase in impaired loans for some banks, driven by a relatively stable operating environment and conservative underwriting standards. Concentration risk relating to large exposures is reducing, and Fitch expects the banks to continue to implement solid strategies based on low-risk business models focused on retail and SME customers. Impaired loans for the Sparebanken represented between 0.9% and 1.5% of gross loans at end-June 2016. The sharp fall in oil prices, and the consequent slowdown of economic growth in the country, is translating into some asset quality pressure in certain portfolios, particularly in lending to the offshore service vessels (OSV) segment. We do not expect this specific asset quality pressure to spread more widely, and recent signs point to an increase in economic activity and improved consumer confidence. Fitch expects mainland GDP (excluding oil and gas extraction and shipping) to grow by 0.8% in 2016 and 1.6% in 2017. SR and SMN have the highest exposures to oil and gas lending among the Sparebanken, representing 7.6% and 5.5% of gross lending at end-June 2016 (excluding loans transferred to S1B - see below). We understand that OSV companies are particularly under pressure due to a combination of high fixed costs and reduced demand for vessels, and we expect higher loan impairment charges (LICs) in 2016 and 2017 as more vessels' contracts come up for renewal. Both banks have been restructuring a material part of these portfolios in recent years. SMN's oil and gas lending is made up almost entirely of OSVs, compared to around 60% for SR. We expect LICs to be largely contained to the OSV segment, but the risk is somewhat heightened in SR's entire oil & gas portfolio. SR and Sandnes's lending is concentrated in south-west Norway, where the oil industry is concentrated, and the banks are therefore also sensitive to more widespread contagion effects from lower oil activity. A significant house price correction is a key sensitivity for the banks. Fitch does not expect such a scenario to lead to a significant deterioration of the quality of the banks' retail lending, although reduced consumption would be likely to negatively affect their SME portfolios. SNN is less exposed to this risk, due to the lower house prices in north Norway than elsewhere in the country and the large public sector presence. Sandnes's impaired loans increased to 3.8% of gross loans at end-June 2016 (end-2015: 2.5%). A significant share of the impaired loans relate to legacy commercial real estate (CRE) loans, which in our assessment includes building and construction, and property management lending, and although management has made progress in reducing concentration in this segment since its peak in 2008, it remains a key risk. The bank's efforts to shorten maturities and reduce high loan-to-value CRE lending are positive for the rating. Net direct lending to the oil and gas sector is minimal. Sparebanken and Sandnes have good pre-impairment profitability, and the regional franchises support stable revenue generation. Net interest income is the main source of revenue, but the banks are also gradually strengthening fee income from ancillary products such as insurance, wealth management and real estate brokerage. Cost efficiency is acceptable, with cost-to-income ratios in 1H16 between 47% and 52%. LICs for the Sparebanken have averaged below 20% of pre-impairment profitability in recent years. Fitch expects SR and SMN to report higher LICs in 2016, in line with what was reported in 1H16 (34% and 25% of pre-impairment profit), but these remain easily absorbable for the banks. Sandnes reported a net loss in 2015 due to some specific large LICs relating to certain large exposures, which we do not expect to be repeated. However, they highlight the risks of its material obligor concentration. The Sparebanken's capital adequacy ratios compare well with those of international peers. We expect the banks to keep dividend payouts low to reach their CET1 targets of 14%-14.5% by 2016-2017. Leverage is low in a European context. SNN has a stronger capital position than its Sparebanken peers, and in particular benefits from lower leverage. Sandnes uses the standardised approach to calculate its capital requirements for both retail and corporate exposures, which leads to higher risk weights than peers and slightly lower reported capital ratios. Leverage is low in a European context, in line with its Norwegian peers. Nonetheless, the small absolute volume of equity makes it vulnerable to shocks. Like most of their Nordic peers, the Sparebanken and Sandnes rely on wholesale funding to varying degrees. The Sparebanken have maintained access to domestic and international funding markets, particularly for covered bonds through S1B, a joint covered bonds funding vehicle for member banks of the Alliance group (SR, SMN and SNN) and Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt. Fitch believes the banks will retain large liquidity portfolios to mitigate this risk. SR set up its own wholly owned covered bond vehicle in 2015, while SMN and SNN are in the process of doing so. The primary reason for this is to avoid any restrictions on large exposures in times of stress, although SR is also using this as an alternative funding source to S1B. The 'F2' Short-Term IDRs of SR, SMN and Vest, and the 'F3' Short-Term IDR for Sandnes map to the lower of the two options for the 'A-'/'BBB' Long-Term IDRs. Fitch believes the banks have good funding and liquidity, but their liquidity is not notably better than their rating levels would suggest. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Sparebanken's Support Ratings of '3' and Support Rating Floors of 'BB+' reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate probability of support, if required, from the Norwegian authorities, due to their strong regional franchises, Norway's exceptionally strong financial flexibility and little progress to date with implementing any bank resolution legislation. There is also a possibility of institutional support for members of the Alliance from its other members. However, Fitch understands that no obligation to support member banks arises from membership of the Alliance and therefore does not factor this into the ratings. Sandnes's Support Rating reflects Fitch's view of an only low extraordinary support probability from the Norwegian authorities, given the bank's very limited market shares in Norway. Its Support Rating Floor is therefore 'No Floor'. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES SNN, SMN and SR's subordinated debt instruments are notched down once from the banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) to reflect higher expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY S1B's IDRs are aligned with those of the largest Alliance members, SR and SMN, as together with SNN (rated one notch higher), these are the most likely source of support. At end-June 2016, the combined ownership of SR, SMN and SNN in S1B was 50.2%. The ownership reflects the amount of loans sold to S1B and is updated at least annually. S1B's IDRs reflect its key role as a covered bond funding vehicle for its shareholder banks by securing competitively priced funding and access to a diversified investor base. The Alliance banks are contractually obliged to buy covered bonds from S1B if an expected shortfall is identified 60 days before the maturity of the bond. The obligation from the shareholder banks is pro rata to the ownership, and if one or more banks are unable to fulfil their requirements, the other banks must meet the shortfall up to 2x their original shares. These bonds are eligible as collateral for repo with the Norwegian central bank. The Alliance banks are also contractually required to maintain a minimum Tier 1 capital ratio of 9% at S1B. The obligation is also pro rata based on each bank's shareholding and is capped at 2x the original allocation. The three Fitch-rated Alliance banks' combined obligation would exceed any liquidity or capital shortfall identified by S1B as their combined ownership exceeds 50%. We believe the Fitch-rated Alliance banks have the financial resources and the propensity to jointly support S1B, if necessary. No VR is assigned because of S1B's close integration in the Alliance, including operational support and servicing of the mortgage assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT The Sparebanken's ratings are primarily sensitive to deteriorating asset quality, particularly if prolonged low oil prices led to higher unemployment, a deterioration in CRE exposure or a significant house price correction, if the banks are unable to absorb losses via earnings. This scenario would probably be followed by difficulties in obtaining competitively priced funding. The Stable Outlooks on the Sparebanken's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the operating environment in Norway will remain strong, with LICs contained largely to the OSV segment. We expect the banks to further reduce their single-name concentration, and that they will continue to strengthen capital ratios and maintain healthy liquidity buffers. An upgrade is unlikely due to the already high ratings in the context of their company profiles and geographical and lending concentration. The banks' structural reliance on wholesale funding means any unmitigated weakening of access to capital markets would also be negative for their ratings. Sandnes's Stable Outlook also reflects Fitch's expectation the bank will continue to work out its impaired legacy CRE exposures and maintain access to market funding. An upgrade is unlikely because the bank's small size makes it relatively sensitive to shocks, particularly in the context of its narrow geographical operating market and CRE exposures. Sandnes's ratings are also sensitive to reduced activity in the region should it lead to a significant house price correction or increased losses in the corporate sector. A dislocation in debt capital markets making Sandnes unable to obtain competitively priced funding is also a sensitivity. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Sparbanken's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions about the ability or willingness of the Norwegian state to provide timely support to the banking system, if required. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. Norway is not an EU member country and has done little so far to update its bank resolution framework; although as a member of the European Economic Area it will have to implement the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. Fitch's base case is that it will look to adopt a flexible approach to bank support and resolution decisions for its largest banks. All the Sparebanken have Support Ratings of '3' and SRFs of 'BB+', and these are unlikely to be affected unless Norway adopts a much less flexible approach to resolution than Fitch anticipates. An upward revision of Sandnes's SRF of 'No Floor' would be contingent on a positive change in Fitch's view of the systemic importance of the bank, which is unlikely. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt issued by the Sparebanken are notched down from the banks' VRs, and are therefore sensitive to any change in the VRs. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's assessment of loss severity or non-performance risk relative to that captured in the banks' VRs, although these are unlikely. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES S1B's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in the parent banks' ratings. The Stable Outlook is in line with that on the ratings of S1B's rated parents. As S1B's ratings are driven by expected support, downside risk to the ratings could arise if one or more of the largest owners were downgraded, or if Fitch believed their willingness or ability to support had diminished. S1B's IDRs could also be downgraded if SR, SMN and SNN's combined ownership in S1B reduced materially, as their combined obligation to provide support would then be insufficient to cover any liquidity or capital shortfall identified at S1B. These rating actions have no impact on the ratings of the covered bonds issued by S1B. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' SpareBank 1 SMN: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' SpareBank 1 SR-Bank: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Sparebanken Vest: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2' Sandnes Sparebank: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating affirmed at 'No Floor' 