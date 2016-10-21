(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SpareBank
1 Nord-Norge's
(SNN) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', SpareBank 1
SMN's (SMN),
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank's (SR) and Sparebanken Vest's (SV) Long-Term
IDRs at 'A-',
and Sandnes Sparebank's (Sandnes) Long-Term IDRs at 'BBB'. The
Outlooks on all
Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
Fitch has also affirmed SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt's (S1B)
Long-Term IDR at 'A-'
with Stable Outlook.
The rating actions were part of Fitch's periodic review of
Norwegian savings
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmations of SNN, SMN, SR and SV's (collectively
Sparebanken) ratings are
based on their strong regional franchises, healthy
profitability, resilient
asset quality, and sound capital ratios. The ratings also factor
in risks
arising from low oil prices and significant rises in property
prices in recent
years, geographically concentrated lending, and liquidity
management in the
context of the banks' wholesale funding reliance.
SNN's ratings are one notch higher than those of its Sparebanken
peers,
reflecting stronger capitalisation and a more retail-orientated
business model.
Sandnes's ratings reflect good pre-impairment profitability,
adequate asset
quality and good capitalisation, and its entrenched regional
presence in
south-west Norway. Its ratings are constrained by the bank's
smaller franchise
relative to domestic peers, and by still significant
geographical and obligor
loan concentration.
Fitch expects the Sparebanken's asset quality to remain strong,
despite a recent
oil-related increase in impaired loans for some banks, driven by
a relatively
stable operating environment and conservative underwriting
standards.
Concentration risk relating to large exposures is reducing, and
Fitch expects
the banks to continue to implement solid strategies based on
low-risk business
models focused on retail and SME customers. Impaired loans for
the Sparebanken
represented between 0.9% and 1.5% of gross loans at end-June
2016.
The sharp fall in oil prices, and the consequent slowdown of
economic growth in
the country, is translating into some asset quality pressure in
certain
portfolios, particularly in lending to the offshore service
vessels (OSV)
segment. We do not expect this specific asset quality pressure
to spread more
widely, and recent signs point to an increase in economic
activity and improved
consumer confidence. Fitch expects mainland GDP (excluding oil
and gas
extraction and shipping) to grow by 0.8% in 2016 and 1.6% in
2017.
SR and SMN have the highest exposures to oil and gas lending
among the
Sparebanken, representing 7.6% and 5.5% of gross lending at
end-June 2016
(excluding loans transferred to S1B - see below). We understand
that OSV
companies are particularly under pressure due to a combination
of high fixed
costs and reduced demand for vessels, and we expect higher loan
impairment
charges (LICs) in 2016 and 2017 as more vessels' contracts come
up for renewal.
Both banks have been restructuring a material part of these
portfolios in recent
years. SMN's oil and gas lending is made up almost entirely of
OSVs, compared to
around 60% for SR. We expect LICs to be largely contained to the
OSV segment,
but the risk is somewhat heightened in SR's entire oil & gas
portfolio. SR and
Sandnes's lending is concentrated in south-west Norway, where
the oil industry
is concentrated, and the banks are therefore also sensitive to
more widespread
contagion effects from lower oil activity.
A significant house price correction is a key sensitivity for
the banks. Fitch
does not expect such a scenario to lead to a significant
deterioration of the
quality of the banks' retail lending, although reduced
consumption would be
likely to negatively affect their SME portfolios. SNN is less
exposed to this
risk, due to the lower house prices in north Norway than
elsewhere in the
country and the large public sector presence.
Sandnes's impaired loans increased to 3.8% of gross loans at
end-June 2016
(end-2015: 2.5%). A significant share of the impaired loans
relate to legacy
commercial real estate (CRE) loans, which in our assessment
includes building
and construction, and property management lending, and although
management has
made progress in reducing concentration in this segment since
its peak in 2008,
it remains a key risk. The bank's efforts to shorten maturities
and reduce high
loan-to-value CRE lending are positive for the rating. Net
direct lending to the
oil and gas sector is minimal.
Sparebanken and Sandnes have good pre-impairment profitability,
and the regional
franchises support stable revenue generation. Net interest
income is the main
source of revenue, but the banks are also gradually
strengthening fee income
from ancillary products such as insurance, wealth management and
real estate
brokerage. Cost efficiency is acceptable, with cost-to-income
ratios in 1H16
between 47% and 52%.
LICs for the Sparebanken have averaged below 20% of
pre-impairment profitability
in recent years. Fitch expects SR and SMN to report higher LICs
in 2016, in line
with what was reported in 1H16 (34% and 25% of pre-impairment
profit), but these
remain easily absorbable for the banks. Sandnes reported a net
loss in 2015 due
to some specific large LICs relating to certain large exposures,
which we do not
expect to be repeated. However, they highlight the risks of its
material obligor
concentration.
The Sparebanken's capital adequacy ratios compare well with
those of
international peers. We expect the banks to keep dividend
payouts low to reach
their CET1 targets of 14%-14.5% by 2016-2017. Leverage is low in
a European
context. SNN has a stronger capital position than its
Sparebanken peers, and in
particular benefits from lower leverage.
Sandnes uses the standardised approach to calculate its capital
requirements for
both retail and corporate exposures, which leads to higher risk
weights than
peers and slightly lower reported capital ratios. Leverage is
low in a European
context, in line with its Norwegian peers. Nonetheless, the
small absolute
volume of equity makes it vulnerable to shocks.
Like most of their Nordic peers, the Sparebanken and Sandnes
rely on wholesale
funding to varying degrees. The Sparebanken have maintained
access to domestic
and international funding markets, particularly for covered
bonds through S1B, a
joint covered bonds funding vehicle for member banks of the
Alliance group (SR,
SMN and SNN) and Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt. Fitch believes
the banks will
retain large liquidity portfolios to mitigate this risk.
SR set up its own wholly owned covered bond vehicle in 2015,
while SMN and SNN
are in the process of doing so. The primary reason for this is
to avoid any
restrictions on large exposures in times of stress, although SR
is also using
this as an alternative funding source to S1B.
The 'F2' Short-Term IDRs of SR, SMN and Vest, and the 'F3'
Short-Term IDR for
Sandnes map to the lower of the two options for the 'A-'/'BBB'
Long-Term IDRs.
Fitch believes the banks have good funding and liquidity, but
their liquidity is
not notably better than their rating levels would suggest.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Sparebanken's Support Ratings of '3' and Support Rating
Floors of 'BB+'
reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate probability of
support, if
required, from the Norwegian authorities, due to their strong
regional
franchises, Norway's exceptionally strong financial flexibility
and little
progress to date with implementing any bank resolution
legislation.
There is also a possibility of institutional support for members
of the Alliance
from its other members. However, Fitch understands that no
obligation to support
member banks arises from membership of the Alliance and
therefore does not
factor this into the ratings.
Sandnes's Support Rating reflects Fitch's view of an only low
extraordinary
support probability from the Norwegian authorities, given the
bank's very
limited market shares in Norway. Its Support Rating Floor is
therefore 'No
Floor'.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
SNN, SMN and SR's subordinated debt instruments are notched down
once from the
banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) to reflect higher expected loss
severity relative
to senior unsecured creditors.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
S1B's IDRs are aligned with those of the largest Alliance
members, SR and SMN,
as together with SNN (rated one notch higher), these are the
most likely source
of support. At end-June 2016, the combined ownership of SR, SMN
and SNN in S1B
was 50.2%. The ownership reflects the amount of loans sold to
S1B and is updated
at least annually. S1B's IDRs reflect its key role as a covered
bond funding
vehicle for its shareholder banks by securing competitively
priced funding and
access to a diversified investor base.
The Alliance banks are contractually obliged to buy covered
bonds from S1B if an
expected shortfall is identified 60 days before the maturity of
the bond. The
obligation from the shareholder banks is pro rata to the
ownership, and if one
or more banks are unable to fulfil their requirements, the other
banks must meet
the shortfall up to 2x their original shares. These bonds are
eligible as
collateral for repo with the Norwegian central bank.
The Alliance banks are also contractually required to maintain a
minimum Tier 1
capital ratio of 9% at S1B. The obligation is also pro rata
based on each bank's
shareholding and is capped at 2x the original allocation. The
three Fitch-rated
Alliance banks' combined obligation would exceed any liquidity
or capital
shortfall identified by S1B as their combined ownership exceeds
50%. We believe
the Fitch-rated Alliance banks have the financial resources and
the propensity
to jointly support S1B, if necessary.
No VR is assigned because of S1B's close integration in the
Alliance, including
operational support and servicing of the mortgage assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Sparebanken's ratings are primarily sensitive to
deteriorating asset
quality, particularly if prolonged low oil prices led to higher
unemployment, a
deterioration in CRE exposure or a significant house price
correction, if the
banks are unable to absorb losses via earnings. This scenario
would probably be
followed by difficulties in obtaining competitively priced
funding.
The Stable Outlooks on the Sparebanken's ratings reflect Fitch's
expectation
that the operating environment in Norway will remain strong,
with LICs contained
largely to the OSV segment. We expect the banks to further
reduce their
single-name concentration, and that they will continue to
strengthen capital
ratios and maintain healthy liquidity buffers.
An upgrade is unlikely due to the already high ratings in the
context of their
company profiles and geographical and lending concentration. The
banks'
structural reliance on wholesale funding means any unmitigated
weakening of
access to capital markets would also be negative for their
ratings.
Sandnes's Stable Outlook also reflects Fitch's expectation the
bank will
continue to work out its impaired legacy CRE exposures and
maintain access to
market funding. An upgrade is unlikely because the bank's small
size makes it
relatively sensitive to shocks, particularly in the context of
its narrow
geographical operating market and CRE exposures.
Sandnes's ratings are also sensitive to reduced activity in the
region should it
lead to a significant house price correction or increased losses
in the
corporate sector. A dislocation in debt capital markets making
Sandnes unable to
obtain competitively priced funding is also a sensitivity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Sparbanken's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) are sensitive
to changes in Fitch's assumptions about the ability or
willingness of the
Norwegian state to provide timely support to the banking system,
if required.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single
Resolution
Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
Norway is not an EU member country and has done little so far to
update its bank
resolution framework; although as a member of the European
Economic Area it will
have to implement the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive.
Fitch's base case
is that it will look to adopt a flexible approach to bank
support and resolution
decisions for its largest banks.
All the Sparebanken have Support Ratings of '3' and SRFs of
'BB+', and these are
unlikely to be affected unless Norway adopts a much less
flexible approach to
resolution than Fitch anticipates. An upward revision of
Sandnes's SRF of 'No
Floor' would be contingent on a positive change in Fitch's view
of the systemic
importance of the bank, which is unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt issued by the Sparebanken are notched down
from the banks'
VRs, and are therefore sensitive to any change in the VRs. The
securities'
ratings are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's assessment of
loss severity or
non-performance risk relative to that captured in the banks'
VRs, although these
are unlikely.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
S1B's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive
a change in the
parent banks' ratings. The Stable Outlook is in line with that
on the ratings of
S1B's rated parents. As S1B's ratings are driven by expected
support, downside
risk to the ratings could arise if one or more of the largest
owners were
downgraded, or if Fitch believed their willingness or ability to
support had
diminished.
S1B's IDRs could also be downgraded if SR, SMN and SNN's
combined ownership in
S1B reduced materially, as their combined obligation to provide
support would
then be insufficient to cover any liquidity or capital shortfall
identified at
S1B.
These rating actions have no impact on the ratings of the
covered bonds issued
by S1B.
The rating actions are as follows:
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
SpareBank 1 SMN:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Sparebanken Vest:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Sandnes Sparebank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating affirmed at 'No Floor'
