(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 21 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon
Corporation (BK)
benefitted from solid fee income growth in the third quarter of
2016 (3Q16) and
reported net income of $974 million on revenue of $3.94 billion.
Revenues were
up 4% year-over-year and sequentially due to stronger depositary
receipts and
investment management fees. BK also continues to focus on
holding down its
expenses, which remains a key driver for producing positive
operating leverage,
according to Fitch Ratings.
BK's 3Q16 net income equated to a 1.11% annualized return on
average assets
(ROAA) up from 0.88% both in the sequential quarter and a year
ago. ROAA in 3Q16
benefitted from fee growth and a smaller average balance sheet.
The company's
adjusted 3Q16 annualized return on average common equity (ROACE)
was 11.3%, up
from the 9.7% it generated in 2Q16 and in 3Q15.
BK's returns this quarter were stronger than most of the other
U.S. Globally
Systemic Important Banks (G-SIBs), reporting to date, which
averaged ROACE of
9.3%. This outperformance comes despite the other G-SIBs
benefitting from a
strong fixed income trading environment, a business which BK
lacks. BK's returns
benefitted from seasonally higher revenue in depositary
receipts, higher
investment management fees, good cost control, and a modest
reserve release due
to a loan recovery.
Total fee revenues were up 5% on a linked-quarter and up 3% on a
year-over-year
basis. Results mainly reflect higher fees in depositary receipts
due to
seasonality in this business and higher corporate actions,
higher market values
in investment management, and higher seed capital and other
asset sale gains.
Management indicated that roughly half of money market fee
waivers have been
recovered to date with a further 20% anticipated should the Fed
raise rates
another 25 basis points (bps). Fitch regards BK's overall
business performance
to be solid and in line with expectations.
Net interest revenue (NIR) was up 1% on a sequential basis and
was up 2%
year-over-year due to an 8bps improvement in the net interest
margin (NIM) to
106bps. NIM expansion was mainly driven by higher short-term
rates, higher
loans, and management actions to reduce certain higher cost
deposits. Fitch
continues to believe BK's NIR is quite sensitive to further
movements in
short-term interest rates.
Management noted it expects to issue approximately $2 to $4
billion of
incremental unsecured long-term debt above its normal funding
requirements by
July 2017, which will have a modest negative impact on NIR and
NIM moving
forward. This expected issuance is associated with its
resolution plan strategy.
Expenses, excluding one-off items, were flat sequentially and
down 1%
year-over-year, as BK remained focused on driving incremental
improvements
across the company. BK continues to approach expense management
as an ongoing
process. Results this quarter reflect progress on renegotiating
vendor contracts
and reducing its real estate footprint relative to previous
quarters, somewhat
offset by higher staff costs from annual merit increases. Fitch
believes that in
a stronger rate and economic environment much of the work BK has
done on the
expense front will become more evident through further increases
in operating
leverage.
BK's assets under management (AUM) through 3Q16 were $1.72
trillion, which is up
3% from 2Q16 and up 6% from 3Q15. The result was driven by
higher market values,
offset somewhat by currency movements and small year-over-year
outflows. Assets
under custody and administration (AUC/A) were up 3% sequentially
due to net new
business and higher markets. AUC/A totaled $30.5 trillion at the
end of 3Q16.
BK's fully phased-in Basel III CET1 of 9.8% (advanced approach)
reported at the
end of 3Q16 improved by 30bps sequentially. The increase in CET1
was primarily
attributed to organic capital generation and a modest reduction
in risk-weighted
assets. Tier 1 and Total capital ratios improved during the
quarter due to the
issuance of $1 billion of preferred stock. BK also continues to
exceed the fully
phased-in liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirement.
The company continues to make progress toward achieving full
compliance with the
U.S. supplementary leverage ratio (SLR), BK's binding constraint
capital ratio,
having reached the required ratio at the consolidated level. On
a fully
phased-in basis, BK reported a consolidated 5.7% SLR, which is
up 70bps from the
prior quarter. BK also reported that its main bank subsidiary,
The Bank of New
York Mellon, had an estimated 5.9% SLR, which improved 60bps
during the quarter.
The main bank subsidiary is now 10bps away from fully phased-in
compliance.
Improvements were driven by capital generation from the
preferred stock issuance
and earnings, along with a reduction in average deposits and
repo funding during
the quarter due to management actions, though period-end
balances were similar
to last quarter.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Thuy Nguyen
Director
+1-212-908-0383
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001