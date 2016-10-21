(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lesotho's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'B+'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Short-Term Foreign and
Local-Currency IDRs
are affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been downgraded to
'BB+' from
'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' rating balances heavy dependence on Southern African
Customs Union
(SACU) revenues, which are falling, and weak GDP per capita and
Human
Development indicators against the currency peg to the South
African rand, which
has contributed to macroeconomic stability, high government
deposits and a
strong external position compared with rated peers.
Lower SACU revenues are straining public finances. The fiscal
position is
forecast to worsen to a deficit of 10.9% of GDP in the year
ending March 2017
(FY16/17), from an estimated surplus of 0.1% in FY15/16, as SACU
revenues fall
to 16.2% of GDP from 25.8% due to weak customs and excise
duties. The deficit
will fall slightly to 8.6% of GDP in FY17/18.
The policy response to lower revenues has been limited so far.
It is expected to
focus on increasing some non-tax revenues, lowering capital
spending (15.9% of
GDP in FY16/17) and reducing the wage bill (22% of GDP in
FY16/17). However, the
negative economic consequences of spending adjustment and
instability in the
ruling coalition complicate the policy response. With SACU
receipts forecast to
remain low at 18.2% of GDP by FY18/19, Fitch only expects a
further small
decline in the deficit to 7.7% in FY18/19.
The fiscal deficit will be funded by drawing down government
deposits and some
external borrowing. Fitch forecasts deposits to fall to 12.4% of
GDP by FY18/19
from 26.1% in FY15/16. However, the extent to which the
government can further
draw down deposits is limited, as most of these deposits are
stored at the
central bank as international reserves needed to maintain the
peg with the rand.
Reserves are forecast to stay above the central bank's target of
five months of
import cover over the forecast horizon.
The government debt trajectory has deteriorated. Fitch estimates
gross general
government debt (GGGD) increased to 57.8% of GDP in FY15/16 from
49% in FY14/15
versus a peer 'B' median of 53.6% in 2016. Government debt is
highly sensitive
to the exchange rate, as around 85% of Lesotho's GGGD is foreign
currency-denominated. However, as this debt is on a concessional
basis, debt
service indicators are more favourable than peers.
The stability of the governing coalition remains tenuous as a
result of
increasing fissures in the main ruling party, the Democratic
Congress. There is
a significant risk that the party will split, leading to the
formation of a new
coalition with the leading opposition party, the ABC.
Governance problems have brought into question Lesotho's
recertification for the
US's African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which permits
duty-free exports
to the US for textiles. The AGOA agreement is important for GDP
growth, the
balance of payments and private sector employment. Lesotho's
ranking in the
World Bank governance indicators has worsened in recent years,
but it remains
above the "B" median.
Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 2.7% in 2016, recovering to 4% in
2017 and 2018
after 3.1% in 2015. This is weak versus the peer median
five-year average of 4%
and by Lesotho's 10-year average of 4.6%.The slower growth is
mainly due to the
fall in SACU revenues, lower capex and a drought. Growth will be
boosted in 2017
and 2018 by the construction of the second phase of Lesotho
Highlands Water
project and mining sector developments such as the Liqhobong
mine.
The downgrade of the Country Ceiling to 'BB+' follows Fitch's
update of its
Country Ceiling criteria published on 16 August 2016. Fitch is
of the view that
transfer and convertibility risk can differ among member
countries of the Common
Monetary Area (CMA). The three-notch uplift is less than the
maximum uplift of
six notches allowed for members of currency unions. This
reflects the relatively
weak institutional framework of the CMA, which lacks a common
central bank and
has no reserve pooling, and that South Africa, with a Long Term
Foreign-Currency
IDR of 'BBB-' has a lower capacity to provide support than, for
example, France
as the anchor country of the CFA franc currency unions.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Lesotho a score equivalent to a
rating of B on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Public finances: +1 notch, to reflect government deposits at
26% of GDP in
FY15/16 which will help support the adjustment to the fall in
SACU revenues
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, lead to a negative rating action are:
- Evidence of sustained period of weaker SACU revenues and an
inadequate policy
response that leads to a material fall in government deposits.
- Political turmoil that affects macro stability, GDP growth and
potential
external financial support from the international community.
- Deterioration in the current account leading to a significant
decline in
foreign reserves.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively lead
to a positive
rating action are:
- Further progress in diversifying the revenue base and growing
tax receipts
that lessen the dependence on SACU revenues.
- Higher real GDP growth, supported by an improvement in the
business
environment, political stability and diversification in the
economy.
- A sustained reduction in GGGD/GDP.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that economic growth in Lesotho will be supported
by a gradual
recovery in its key economic partners, namely the US, Europe and
South Africa.
Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the SACU
revenue-sharing
formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Lesotho.
