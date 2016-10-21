(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lesotho's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Short-Term Foreign and Local-Currency IDRs are affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'B+' rating balances heavy dependence on Southern African Customs Union (SACU) revenues, which are falling, and weak GDP per capita and Human Development indicators against the currency peg to the South African rand, which has contributed to macroeconomic stability, high government deposits and a strong external position compared with rated peers. Lower SACU revenues are straining public finances. The fiscal position is forecast to worsen to a deficit of 10.9% of GDP in the year ending March 2017 (FY16/17), from an estimated surplus of 0.1% in FY15/16, as SACU revenues fall to 16.2% of GDP from 25.8% due to weak customs and excise duties. The deficit will fall slightly to 8.6% of GDP in FY17/18. The policy response to lower revenues has been limited so far. It is expected to focus on increasing some non-tax revenues, lowering capital spending (15.9% of GDP in FY16/17) and reducing the wage bill (22% of GDP in FY16/17). However, the negative economic consequences of spending adjustment and instability in the ruling coalition complicate the policy response. With SACU receipts forecast to remain low at 18.2% of GDP by FY18/19, Fitch only expects a further small decline in the deficit to 7.7% in FY18/19. The fiscal deficit will be funded by drawing down government deposits and some external borrowing. Fitch forecasts deposits to fall to 12.4% of GDP by FY18/19 from 26.1% in FY15/16. However, the extent to which the government can further draw down deposits is limited, as most of these deposits are stored at the central bank as international reserves needed to maintain the peg with the rand. Reserves are forecast to stay above the central bank's target of five months of import cover over the forecast horizon. The government debt trajectory has deteriorated. Fitch estimates gross general government debt (GGGD) increased to 57.8% of GDP in FY15/16 from 49% in FY14/15 versus a peer 'B' median of 53.6% in 2016. Government debt is highly sensitive to the exchange rate, as around 85% of Lesotho's GGGD is foreign currency-denominated. However, as this debt is on a concessional basis, debt service indicators are more favourable than peers. The stability of the governing coalition remains tenuous as a result of increasing fissures in the main ruling party, the Democratic Congress. There is a significant risk that the party will split, leading to the formation of a new coalition with the leading opposition party, the ABC. Governance problems have brought into question Lesotho's recertification for the US's African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which permits duty-free exports to the US for textiles. The AGOA agreement is important for GDP growth, the balance of payments and private sector employment. Lesotho's ranking in the World Bank governance indicators has worsened in recent years, but it remains above the "B" median. Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 2.7% in 2016, recovering to 4% in 2017 and 2018 after 3.1% in 2015. This is weak versus the peer median five-year average of 4% and by Lesotho's 10-year average of 4.6%.The slower growth is mainly due to the fall in SACU revenues, lower capex and a drought. Growth will be boosted in 2017 and 2018 by the construction of the second phase of Lesotho Highlands Water project and mining sector developments such as the Liqhobong mine. The downgrade of the Country Ceiling to 'BB+' follows Fitch's update of its Country Ceiling criteria published on 16 August 2016. Fitch is of the view that transfer and convertibility risk can differ among member countries of the Common Monetary Area (CMA). The three-notch uplift is less than the maximum uplift of six notches allowed for members of currency unions. This reflects the relatively weak institutional framework of the CMA, which lacks a common central bank and has no reserve pooling, and that South Africa, with a Long Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'BBB-' has a lower capacity to provide support than, for example, France as the anchor country of the CFA franc currency unions. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Lesotho a score equivalent to a rating of B on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Public finances: +1 notch, to reflect government deposits at 26% of GDP in FY15/16 which will help support the adjustment to the fall in SACU revenues Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action are: - Evidence of sustained period of weaker SACU revenues and an inadequate policy response that leads to a material fall in government deposits. - Political turmoil that affects macro stability, GDP growth and potential external financial support from the international community. - Deterioration in the current account leading to a significant decline in foreign reserves. The main factors that could, individually or collectively lead to a positive rating action are: - Further progress in diversifying the revenue base and growing tax receipts that lessen the dependence on SACU revenues. - Higher real GDP growth, supported by an improvement in the business environment, political stability and diversification in the economy. - A sustained reduction in GGGD/GDP. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that economic growth in Lesotho will be supported by a gradual recovery in its key economic partners, namely the US, Europe and South Africa. Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the SACU revenue-sharing formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Lesotho. Contact: Primary Analyst Chris Findlay Analyst +44 20 3530 1342 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Jan Friederich Senior Director +852 2263 9910 Committee Chairperson Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com . Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013539 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001