(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+'
Insurer
Financial Strength ratings assigned to Kaiser Foundation Health
Plan, Inc. and
its insurance company subsidiaries (collectively KFHP). The
Rating Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's rating actions follow a periodic review of KFHP's
ratings. The ratings
reflect the company's strong business profile and
capitalization, very strong
debt service capabilities and adequate financial flexibility.
Fitch views KFHP's Business Profile as Strong ('a' category).
Key factors
underlying this characterization are KFHP's leading market share
in California
and solid market shares in seven other states, diverse product
lines that
include meaningful enrollment from employer group, Medicare and
individual
products, and significant size/scale characteristics. The
company's Business
Profile also reflects KFHP's heightened exposure to economic and
regulatory
issues derived from the geographic concentration of its
enrollment,
approximately 80% of which is from California.
Other key considerations include operational, competitive and
financial benefits
derived from the organization's vertically integrated business
model. KFHP and
associated company Kaiser Foundation Hospitals (collectively
Kaiser) along with
the Permanente Medical Group constitute a unique vertically
integrated system
that provides health care services and health insurance under
the trade name
Kaiser Permanente. Fitch believes that this vertically
integrated model
eliminates many of the inherent conflicts that typically exist
between health
insurance payers and health care providers and is a key factor
supporting the
organization's strong business profile.
KFHP maintains Strong ('a' category) Capitalization and
Financial Leverage
characteristics. Key considerations include Fitch's expectations
that Kaiser's
debt-to-EBITDA and financial leverage ratios (FLR) will range
from 2.0x-2.5x and
20%-30%, respectively, over the next 12-24 months. Fitch notes
that hospital and
clinic construction and capital maintenance requirements
associated with
Kaiser's vertically integrated business model can generate high
financing needs
as can potential expansion plans into current or existing
markets. As a result,
Fitch's current ratings incorporate FLRs as high as 40%. Fitch
also notes that
the company's capital position is subject to significant change
from variations
in pension and other retirement benefit obligations that are
underfunded or
unfunded, and whose balance sheet valuations are subject to
changes in discount
rates and, ultimately, market interest rates.
Kaiser's consistent and very strong interest coverage ratios are
important
factors underlying the company's Very Strong ('aa' category)
Debt Service
Capabilities and Financial Flexibility. The organization's
operating
EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios averaged 24x from 2013
through the first
half of 2016 (1H16). Fitch believes that Kaiser maintains
adequate financial
flexibility characterized by large liquid sources of funding and
capital whose
favorable flexibility attributes are partially offset by large
potential
liquidity needs. Primary sources of financial flexibility
include a $2.4 billion
credit facility that expires in September 2021, a $2.4 billion
commercial paper
(CP) program and a large liquid investment portfolio (including
$4.5 billion of
U.S. government securities at June 30, 2016) that is a
meaningful multiple of
the organization's insurance-related and debt obligations. The
company also has
proven access to the debt capital markets. At June 30, 2016
there were no
amounts outstanding under the company's credit facility and
there was $1.8
billion outstanding under its CP program.
Kaiser's large revenue and earnings bases are key considerations
supporting its
Very Strong ('aa' category) Financial Performance and Earnings.
The company's
revenues totaled $61 billion in 2015 and EBITDA and net income
averaged $4.8
billion and $2.5 billion, respectively, from 2013 through 2015.
The company's
financial performance through 1H16 has been pressured by higher
cost trends and
losses from derivative contracts and equity method and
alternative investments.
EBITDA and net income through 1H16 was $2.4 and $1.2 billion,
respectively,
compared with $3.2 billion and $2.1 billion in the prior year
period.
Nevertheless, Fitch continues to believe that Kaiser retains a
strong earnings
profile reflecting efficiencies from the company's vertical
business model which
enhances KFHP's ability to manage medical costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The primary factors preventing KFHP's IFS rating from reaching
the 'AA' category
are its geographic concentration in California and potential
capital
requirements and resulting high financial leverage targets.
Key rating triggers that could overcome these constraints and
lead to an upgrade
of KFHP's and its subsidiaries' IFS ratings include:
--Measured and profitable growth in member enrollment in markets
outside the
organization's key California market that diversifies the
organization's revenue
and earnings base. Given the large size of KFHP's CA-based
membership, Fitch
believes such growth would take a comparatively long time to
emerge;
--Lower financial leverage ratio targets demonstrated by
sustained declines in
KFHP's run-rate FLR and debt-to-EBITDA ratios to approximately
25% and 1.5x,
respectively;
--Meaningful reductions in the underfunded status of the
organization's pension
plans and reductions in potential capital volatility from the
company's pension
and retirement liabilities;
--Continued ongoing favorable financial performance trends
demonstrated by
EBITDA-based margins of approximately 8.5%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of KFHP's and
its
subsidiaries' ratings include:
--Sustained FLRs and debt-to-EBITDA ratios greater than 40% and
2.2x,
respectively;
--Material unplanned liquidity needs derived from mandatory
pension plan funding
requirements;
--Deteriorating run-rate financial performance evidenced by
EBITDA-based margins
and absolute levels of EBITDA of approximately 5%;
--Material reductions in liquid assets supporting the put-able
components of the
organization's capital structure
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado;
Kaiser Permanente Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brad Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Jeff Mohrenweiser, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013506
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
