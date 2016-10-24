(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed nine
tranches and upgraded
one tranche across four Progress RMBS series transactions. The
transactions are
securitisations of Australian conforming residential mortgages
originated by AMP
Bank Limited. The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust
Limited in its
capacity as trustee of the series. A full list of rating action
is at the end
of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement supports
the notes' current ratings, the agency's forecasts for
Australia's economic
conditions and that the loan's credit quality and performance
remain within its
expectations. The upgrade of the class B notes of Progress
2014-2 Trust to
'AAsf' from 'AA-sf' reflects the build-up of credit enhancement
sufficient to
achieve higher ratings.
At 31 August 2016, 30+ arrears were 1.4% for Progress 2010-1
Trust, 1.3% for
Progress 2012-1 Trust, 0.8% for Progress 2012-2 Trust and 1.4%
for Progress
2014-2. Weighted-average LVRs range from 56.5% (Progress 2010-1
Trust) to 63.6%
(Progress 2014-2 Trust). The highest losses experienced pre-LMI
were for
Progress 2010-1 Trust, at 0.11%, and there have be no
charge-offs across the
outstanding Fitch rated notes.
Lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) is provided by Genworth
Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty Limited (Insurer Financial Strength Rating:
A+/Stable) and QBE
Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (Insurer Financial Strength
Rating:
AA-/Stable). Historically, loans assigned to the Trust on
settlement date had
100% LMI cover; however, loan restructures have resulted in a
change in LMI
status. To the extent that the loans are not insured, then any
losses incurred
on these loans will be considered a breach of AMP Bank Limited's
servicer
representations and warranties and will be covered by AMP Bank
Limited. Progress
2010-1 Trust, Progress 2012-1 Trust and Progress 2012-2 Trust
have LMI covering
99.7%, 99.7% and 99.8% of their respective current pool balance.
Progress 2014-2
Trust has full coverage.
The default model was not re-run for Progress 2010-1 Trust,
Progress 2012-1
Trust and Progress 2012-2 Trust because the transactions are
stable and continue
to perform at or above Fitch expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect the ratings to be affected by any
foreseeable change in
performance. At call, the transaction moves to sequential
amortisation,
mitigating tail risk.
The class A and class AB notes of Progress 2014-2 Trust are LMI
independent and
therefore not sensitive to downgrades to the LMI providers'
ratings. The class A
notes can withstand an additional 45.2% of defaults at their
'AAAsf' modelled
loss severity and the class AB notes an additional 11.9%. The
class B notes can
withstand an additional 7.8% of defaults at their 'AAsf'
modelled loss severity.
USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these
RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as
detailed in the
Special Report titled, "Representations, Warranties and
Enforcement Mechanisms
in Global Structured Finance Transactions," dated 26 March 2015.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transactions. There
were no findings that were material to this analysis.
As part of its on-going monitoring, Fitch conducted a review of
a small targeted
sample of AMP's origination files and found the information
contained in the
reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's
policies and
practices and the other information provided to the agency about
the asset
portfolio.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Loan-by-loan data provided by AMP Bank Limited as at 1 October
2016
Transaction reporting data provided by AMP Bank Limited as at 31
August 2016
Loan enforcement details provided by AMP Bank Limited as at 31
August 2016
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
The full list of rating actions is shown below (note balances as
at September
2016):
Progress 2010-1 Trust:
AUD160.1m, Class A (ISIN AU0000POBHA3) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD21.8, Class AB (ISIN AU0000POBHB1) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Progress 2012-1 Trust
AUD164.8, Class A (ISIN AU3FN0015616) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD18.7m, Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0015624) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Progress 2012-2 Trust:
AUD233.9m, Class A (ISIN AU3FN0016473) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD24.8m, Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0016481) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Progress 2014-2 Trust:
AUD510.9m, Class A (ISIN AU3FN0025672) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD48.0m, Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0025680) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD21.0m, Class B (ISIN AU3FN0025698) upgraded to 'AAsf' from
'AA-sf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD6.0m, Class C (ISIN AU3FN0025706) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook
Stable
Contacts:
Surveillance Analyst
Katie Brookes
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0364
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
