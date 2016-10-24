(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed nine tranches and upgraded one tranche across four Progress RMBS series transactions. The transactions are securitisations of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by AMP Bank Limited. The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of the series. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement supports the notes' current ratings, the agency's forecasts for Australia's economic conditions and that the loan's credit quality and performance remain within its expectations. The upgrade of the class B notes of Progress 2014-2 Trust to 'AAsf' from 'AA-sf' reflects the build-up of credit enhancement sufficient to achieve higher ratings. At 31 August 2016, 30+ arrears were 1.4% for Progress 2010-1 Trust, 1.3% for Progress 2012-1 Trust, 0.8% for Progress 2012-2 Trust and 1.4% for Progress 2014-2. Weighted-average LVRs range from 56.5% (Progress 2010-1 Trust) to 63.6% (Progress 2014-2 Trust). The highest losses experienced pre-LMI were for Progress 2010-1 Trust, at 0.11%, and there have be no charge-offs across the outstanding Fitch rated notes. Lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) is provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: A+/Stable) and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: AA-/Stable). Historically, loans assigned to the Trust on settlement date had 100% LMI cover; however, loan restructures have resulted in a change in LMI status. To the extent that the loans are not insured, then any losses incurred on these loans will be considered a breach of AMP Bank Limited's servicer representations and warranties and will be covered by AMP Bank Limited. Progress 2010-1 Trust, Progress 2012-1 Trust and Progress 2012-2 Trust have LMI covering 99.7%, 99.7% and 99.8% of their respective current pool balance. Progress 2014-2 Trust has full coverage. The default model was not re-run for Progress 2010-1 Trust, Progress 2012-1 Trust and Progress 2012-2 Trust because the transactions are stable and continue to perform at or above Fitch expectations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch does not expect the ratings to be affected by any foreseeable change in performance. At call, the transaction moves to sequential amortisation, mitigating tail risk. The class A and class AB notes of Progress 2014-2 Trust are LMI independent and therefore not sensitive to downgrades to the LMI providers' ratings. The class A notes can withstand an additional 45.2% of defaults at their 'AAAsf' modelled loss severity and the class AB notes an additional 11.9%. The class B notes can withstand an additional 7.8% of defaults at their 'AAsf' modelled loss severity. USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS A description of the transaction's representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) is available by accessing the appendix referenced under "Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a comparison of these RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed in the Special Report titled, "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions," dated 26 March 2015. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pools and the transactions. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. As part of its on-going monitoring, Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of AMP's origination files and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: Loan-by-loan data provided by AMP Bank Limited as at 1 October 2016 Transaction reporting data provided by AMP Bank Limited as at 31 August 2016 Loan enforcement details provided by AMP Bank Limited as at 31 August 2016 The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. The full list of rating actions is shown below (note balances as at September 2016): Progress 2010-1 Trust: AUD160.1m, Class A (ISIN AU0000POBHA3) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD21.8, Class AB (ISIN AU0000POBHB1) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Progress 2012-1 Trust AUD164.8, Class A (ISIN AU3FN0015616) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD18.7m, Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0015624) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Progress 2012-2 Trust: AUD233.9m, Class A (ISIN AU3FN0016473) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD24.8m, Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0016481) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Progress 2014-2 Trust: AUD510.9m, Class A (ISIN AU3FN0025672) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD48.0m, Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0025680) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD21.0m, Class B (ISIN AU3FN0025698) upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable AUD6.0m, Class C (ISIN AU3FN0025706) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable Contacts: Surveillance Analyst Katie Brookes Analyst +61 2 8256 0364 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Sep 2016) here Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 28 Jul 2016) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Related Research Progress 2010-1 Trust (Australia RMBS) here Progress 2012-1 Trust here Progress 2012-1 Trust - New Issue Appendix here Progress 2012-2 Trust here Progress 2012-2 Trust - Appendix here Progress 2014-2 Trust here Progress 2014-2 Trust - Appendix here Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions (Applicable to Transactions Rated from Sept.26, 2011 until June 15, 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013577 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 