(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Northumbria Healthcare
NHS Foundation Trust's (Northumbria FT) Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks and
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch assesses the credit quality of Northumbria FT based on
factors such as its
large catchment area, operational efficiency, strong management
and the
dependability of cash flows, provided by public and
government-supported
funding. The ratings also take into consideration the trust's
gearing, which is
high for the sector.
Northumbria FT is rated as a non-credit linked public sector
entity. Fitch rates
FTs on a standalone basis using its not-for-profit hospitals and
health systems
rating criteria as well as its criteria for rating public sector
entities. The
two-notch uplift to Northumbria's standalone credit profile
reflects Fitch's
assessment of factors including the substitution of services by
other FTs,
ratings relative to the indirect sponsor, borrowing options,
moral hazard and
the strong oversight of the sector.
Northumbria FT is a major provider of healthcare in the north
east of England
and operates with three general hospitals, a new specialist
emergency care
hospital, six community hospitals and multiple community sites.
Northumbria FT
receives over 90% of its operating revenue for delivering health
care from NHS
Commissioners, which include Clinical Commissioning Groups
(CCGs) and NHS
England. This reliable source of funding facilitates revenue
forecasting and
expense management during the year.
The trust's performance has been varied, ranging from a surplus
GBP11m to a
deficit of GBP14m over the past five years, except for financial
year to March
2014 when the deficit was GBP50m as a consequence of terminating
the Hexham PFI.
Surpluses of GBP13m-GBP16m are forecast over the next four years
to FY20 with
operating margins of about 8%, which considering its
not-for-profit mission, is
consistent with its ratings. Since FY09 (with the exception of
FY14),
Northumbria FT has reported operating margins of 4%-6% and
expects to achieve
higher margins by rigorously controlling costs.
At FYE16 Northumbria FT had total debt of GBP216m, a decrease
from its peak of
GBP259m at FYE14 when two PFI agreements with Hexham General
Hospital were
terminated. Of total debt just under two thirds are with
Northumberland County
Council and about 25% with the Foundation Trust Financing
Facility (FTFF). Debt
ratios are higher than the sector average due to Northumbria FT
having partly
taken on debt to finance a new specialist emergency care
hospital. However, debt
is projected to reduce by GBP9m annually over the next few
years.
Within Northumbria FT's forecast achievement of the trust's
regulatory
requirements, it is planning capital investment of just under
GBP50m over the
next three years. This will be primarily funded through
internally generated
funds.
The trust forecasts that it will be able to meet its regulatory
requirements in
its business plan. The plan is subject to a Single Oversight
Framework by NHS
Improvement, which replaces Monitors Risk Assessment Framework
and is used to
help NHS providers attain and maintain Care Quality Commission
ratings of "good"
or "outstanding". Northumbria FT has a strong record of meeting
national
standards for performance, including waiting times and patient
safety issues as
demonstrated by Care Quality Commission inspections and
assessments by NHS
Improvement.
Since September 2015, Northumbria FT has been involved in the
Primary and Acute
Care System vanguard to take a national lead on building an
integrated approach
to health and social care in Northumberland to drive efficiency
and improvement.
Northumbria FT is also involved in the Acute Care Collaboration
vanguard and has
been tasked with exploring ways of strengthening collaboration
between NHS
organisations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade could result from the following:
- An improvement in profitability and reduction of debt burden
to pre-FY14
levels, although this is unlikely in the medium term.
- A reassessment of regulatory support leading to an increase in
notching for
credit enhancement.
A downgrade could result from a weakening of the financial
performance of
Northumbria FT due to an inability to secure annual contracts
with CCGs.
