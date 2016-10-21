(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and debt ratings of four Russian state-owned
banks, six of their
subsidiaries, two state-owned leasing companies, 14
foreign-owned banks and
National Clearing Centre, and revised the Outlooks on all of
these entities to
Stable. The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook on
Russia's
sovereign rating (see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Russia to
Stable; Affirms at
'BBB-', dated 14 October 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - OUTLOOK REVISIONS
The Long-Term IDRs of Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank),
Vnesheconombank (VEB),
Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg), Gazprombank (GPB),
Rosagroleasing (RAL) and
State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) are underpinned by
potential government
support. The revision of the Outlooks on these entities reflects
the reduced
risk of a deterioration in the authorities' ability to provide
support.
The revision of the Outlook on National Clearing Centre (NCC)
reflects reduced
pressure on its Viability Rating (VR), which is closely linked
to the Russian
operating environment, Russia's sovereign debt rating and
counterparty ratings
of Russian banks.
The revised Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs of AO Citibank, JSC
Nordea Bank,
Danske Bank (Russia), SEB Bank JSC, HSBC Bank (RR) LLC, ING Bank
(Eurasia) JSC,
Rosbank, DeltaCredit Bank, Rusfinance Bank, China Construction
Bank (Limited)
Russia, Bank of China (RUSSIA), Banca Intesa (Russia), AO
UniCredit Bank and
Credit Agricole CIB AO reflect the stabilisation of Russia's
Country Ceiling of
'BBB-' following the change in the sovereign Outlook.
Russia's Country Ceiling captures transfer and convertibility
risks, and limits
the extent to which support from the foreign shareholders of
these banks can be
factored into their Long-Term foreign-currency IDRs. The banks'
Long-Term
local-currency IDRs, where assigned, also take into account
Russian country
risks.
The change in Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs of Sberbank
Leasing, Sberbank
Switzerland, JSC Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia
(Kazakhstan), Sberbank
Europe AG, Gazprombank Switzerland and VEB Leasing reflects the
reduced risk of
a deterioration in their parents' ability to support them. The
ratings of these
entities reflect their relative strategic importance to their
parents and the
track records of support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - RATING LEVELS
The affirmation of the Long-Term IDRs and Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) of
Sberbank and VEB at the sovereign level of 'BBB-', and those of
GPB and RusAg at
'BB+', reflects Fitch's view of a high propensity of the Russian
authorities to
support the banks in case of need, due to:
(i) majority state ownership (50% + one share in Sberbank;
100% of VEB and
RusAg) or a high degree of state control and supervision by
quasi-sovereign
entities (GPB, most significantly by the bank's founder and
shareholder PJSC
Gazprom);
(ii) the exceptionally high systemic importance of Sberbank,
as expressed by its
dominant market shares, and VEB's status as a development bank,
RusAg's
important policy role of supporting the agricultural sector and
GPB's high
systemic importance for the banking sector;
(iii) the track record of support to the banks, including the
large
recapitalisations of GPB, RusAg and VEB; and
(iv) high reputational risks for the Russian
authorities/state-controlled
shareholders of a potential default by any of these banks.
The ratings of GPB and RusAg are one notch lower than those of
Sberbank and VEB
as the banks do not have the exceptional systemic importance of
the former or
the development bank status of the latter. The notching from the
sovereign also
reflects (i) previous delays in provision of significant equity
support by the
state to RusAg, and potential remaining capital needs of the
bank; and (ii) that
GPB is not directly majority-owned by the state.
The affirmation of the IDRs of Sberbank-Leasing, VEB Leasing,
Sberbank
Switzerland (SBS) and Gazprombank Switzerland in line with
those of their
parents reflects Fitch's view that they are highly integrated,
core
subsidiaries.
The affirmation of Sberbank Europe AG and SB Sberbank of Russia
(Kazakhstan) at
'BB+' reflects Fitch's view of the high probability of support
from Sberbank.
This is based on: (i) the strategic commitment of Sberbank to
support its
foreign subsidiaries in line with its external expansion
strategy (ii) the
record of capital and funding support, (iii) full ownership and
common branding,
(iv) high reputational risks for Sberbank in case of the
subsidiaries' default
and (v) the subsidiaries' small size relative to the parent,
limiting the cost
of any potential support. The one-notch difference between
parent and subsidiary
ratings reflects the greater operational independence of these
entities.
The affirmation of RAL at 'BB' and STLC at 'BB-' reflects the
moderate
probability of support, in case of need, from the sovereign. In
assessing
potential support to both companies, Fitch views positively: (i)
their 100%
state ownership; (ii) the companies' roles (albeit limited) in
execution of
state programmes to support the agricultural sector (RAL) and
the public
transport and domestic aircraft manufacturing sectors (STLC);
and (iii) the
track record of past support and low cost of potential support.
STLC's Long-Term
IDR is one -notch below RAL's as it is more leveraged, while
notching between
the companies' IDRs and that of the Russian sovereign reflects
their lower
systemic importance and more limited policy roles compared with
bigger state
banks.
FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS
The affirmations of the IDRs of the 14 foreign-owned banks
reflect Fitch's view
that they are likely to be supported by their shareholders, in
case of need.
Fitch's view on support is based on the parent banks' full or
majority ownership
of their subsidiaries, the high level of integration between
parents and
subsidiaries, reputational risks in case of subsidiary defaults
and the limited
size of the subsidiary banks, implying a small cost of any
potential support
required.
The banks' foreign-currency IDRs are capped by Russia's Country
Ceiling (BBB-),
and the local-currency IDRs, where assigned, also take into
account Russian
country risks. The Country Ceiling captures transfer and
convertibility risks,
and reflects the risk that the subsidiary banks may not be able
to utilise
parent support to service their foreign currency obligations.
NATIONAL CLEARING CENTRE
The affirmation of NCC's ratings reflects its exceptionally
strong credit
profile in the context of the local market, based on its
intrinsic strength, as
reflected in its 'bbb' Viability Rating (VR). The latter is
driven by NCC's high
resilience to potential losses due to strong risk management and
controls, the
largely short-term nature of its risk exposures, and robust
solvency, which is
further protected by extra buffers and a loss cap (with any
excess loss to be
shared among market participants). The VR also reflects strong
liquidity, its
countercyclical and very cheap funding base and continued robust
performance.
NCC's Long-Term foreign-currency IDR of 'BBB-' is constrained by
Russia's
Country Ceiling. The foreign-currency IDR is driven by the VR,
but also
underpinned at this level by potential sovereign support. Fitch
views the
propensity of the sovereign to provide support to NCC as high
given its
important role in ensuring the proper functioning of local
financial markets and
its unique infrastructure. A failure of NCC to perform its
functions could lead
to serious confidence-related issues and have a material
negative impact on the
whole Russian financial system.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of the entities' National Ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
they remain among the strongest credits in Russia.
DEBT RATINGS
The senior unsecured debt ratings (including the debt issues
issued by special
purpose vehicles) are aligned with the respective institutions'
IDRs. The
ratings of 'old-style' subordinated debt issues are notched down
once from the
Long-Term IDRs.
The ratings of debt issued by Sberbank, VEB, RusAg, GPB and
their subsidiaries
apply to debt issued prior to 1 August 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The IDRs and Outlooks of the entities covered in this commentary
are sensitive
primarily to a change in Russia's sovereign rating. A
significant weakening of
the propensity of the state (in the case of state-owned banks
and leasing
companies) or of parent banks (in the case of foreign-owned
banks and the
subsidiaries of state-owned banks) to provide support could also
result in a
downgrade.
NCC's VR could be downgraded in case of substantial operating
losses from
mismanagement and/or operating environment deterioration,
repetitive or
prolonged IT-system outages, frequent/substantial utilisation of
CBR liquidity
facilities or a significant decrease in capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sberbank of Russia
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
SB Capital S.A.
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt rating for "old-style" issue (ISIN
XS0848530977): affirmed at
'BB+'
Subordinated debt rating for "new-style" issues (ISIN
XS1032750165, ISIN
XS0935311240): 'BB+', unaffected
Vnesheconombank
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt of VEB Finance PLC: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Gazprombank
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed 'BB+';
Outlooks revised to
Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B';
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb-', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC: affirmed at
'BB+'
'Old-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC:
affirmed at 'BB'
'New-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC: 'B+',
unaffected
RusAg
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB+';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b-', unaffected
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: affirmed at 'BB+'/
'AA+(rus)'
Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd
Long-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
OJSC VEB-Leasing
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB- '/ 'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of VEB Leasing Investment Ltd: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Sberbank Leasing
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Rosagroleasing
Long-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
State Transport Leasing Company
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-',
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB-'/'A+(rus)'
GTLK Europe Limited
Guaranteed Notes Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-'
Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB+';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: 'b+', unaffected
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(kaz)'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA-(kaz)'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'A+(kaz)'
Sberbank Europe
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: 'b+', unaffected
Sberbank Switzerland
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Rosbank
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at
'BBB-(emr)'
Senior unsecured debt Long-Term Rating: affirmed at
'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt Short-Term Ratings: affirmed at 'F3'
Rusfinance Bank
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)'
DeltaCredit Bank
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)'
AO Citibank
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
AO UniCredit Bank
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected
Banca Intesa
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: 'b+', unaffected
Senior debt Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Bank of China (RUSSIA), China Construction Bank (Russia), HSBC
Bank (RR) LLC
Long-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Long-Term local-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA'(rus); Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Credit Agricole CIB AO
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA'(rus); Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Danske Bank (Russia), JSC Nordea Bank and SEB Bank JSC
Long-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA'(rus); Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
ING Bank (Eurasia) JSC
Long-Term foreign- and local-currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised
to Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA'(rus); Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA'(rus)
National Clearing Centre
Long-Term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
Long-Term local-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Dmitri Vasiliev (Sberbank of Russia, Sberbank Switzerland,
Sberbank Europe AG,
Rosbank, Rusfinance Bank, DeltaCredit Bank)
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Roman Kornev (Gazprombank (Switzerland), Subsidiary Bank
Sberbank of Russia,
Danske Bank (Russia), SEB Bank JSC)
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov (Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank,
National Clearing
Centre)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Anton Lopatin (Vnesheconombank, Credit Agricole CIB AO, Banca
Intesa)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Olga Ignatieva (AO UniCredit Bank, AO Citibank, HSBC Bank (RR)
LLC)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Aslan Tavitov (Rosagroleasing, State Transport Leasing Company,
Sberbank
Leasing)
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Sergey Popov (Bank of China (RUSSIA), China Construction Bank
(Russia) Limited)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Anna Erachina (JSC Nordea Bank, ING Bank (Eurasia) JSC)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov (VEB Leasing)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 11505
Secondary Analysts
Ruslan Bulatov (Vnesheconombank, Rosagroleasing, State Transport
Leasing
Company, Sberbank Leasing)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Ilya Sarzhin (Bank of China (RUSSIA), China Construction Bank
(Russia) Limited,
JSC Nordea Bank, ING Bank (Eurasia) JSC)
Analyst
+7 495 956 9983
Artem Beketov (Credit Agricole CIB AO, Danske Bank (Russia), SEB
Bank JSC, HSBC
Bank (RR) LLC)
Analyst
+7 495 956 9932
Alyona Plakhova (Rosbank, Rusfinance Bank, DeltaCredit Bank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 24 09
Roman Kornev (Gazprombank, Sberbank Switzerland)
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Anton Lopatin (Sberbank of Russia, National Clearing Centre)
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Sergey Popov (Russian Agricultural Bank, AO Citibank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Maria Kuraeva (Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia, AO UniCredit
Bank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5575
Dmitri Vasiliev (Sberbank Europe AG)
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Aslan Tavitov (VEB Leasing)
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Konstantin Alekseenko (Banca Intesa)
Analyst
+7 495 956 3003
Artur Szeski (Sberbank Europe AG)
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
