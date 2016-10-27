(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Large Brazilian banks will easily
adjust to the
central bank's mid-October decision to no longer permit banks
to use leasing
subsidiary debentures as collateral for repurchase agreements
(repos) after
2018, says Fitch Ratings.
The utilization of leasing company debentures by parent banks in
repo
transactions is significant, though it is not crucial to overall
funding for
Brazil's large banks. Per Fitch's calculations for Itau Unibanco
(Itau), as of
June 30, 2016, funding via the pledging of leasing subsidiary
debentures,
represented around 22% of Itau's total non-equity funding, while
at Banco
Bradesco (Bradesco), the equivalent ratio was around 13%, Banco
Santander Brasil
(Santander) around 12%, and Banco Safra(Safra) around 10%.
Debenture bonds are an exclusive source of funding for Brazil's
leasing
companies, since banks are unable to issue them. Over the years,
Brazilian banks
have bought their leasing subsidiaries' debenture obligations
and pledged
portions of them to third parties in the repurchase markets. In
this way, banks
were able to offer higher interest to its clients (compared to
time deposits,
for example) because this instrument was among only a few that
was not subject
to the deposit guarantee fund's (FGC) assessment. At the same
time, deposit
funding attracts deposit insurance fees.
Liquidity at the banks' leasing subsidiaries has increased
significantly over
the past several years. In addition to the fact that tenors of
debentures are
normally longer than its leased assets' maturities, the demand
for leasing
finance has been weak. After having paid back its former leasing
obligations,
companies became increasingly reluctant to take on new
investments in a
recession.
The central bank imposed taxes on this type of related-party
lending in 2008 to
clamp down on the leasing company debenture repo market, but the
measures met
with little success. The new measures, introduced by the
securities markets
regulator via resolution 4527, say that banks have until end-May
2017 to reduce
the amount of related debenture funding by 50%, based on the
outstanding stocks
that the banks had at end-August 2016, and that this type of
repo can only be
renewed until December 31, 2017 - a maximum of 12 months. The
regulations are
structured in such a way as to ensure that no new leasing
subsidiary debentures
be used in a parent bank funding transaction after end-2018.
This provides a
more flexible timeframe for banks to adjust their funding
structures if
required.
The bank's clients who previously were investing in these
debenture-backed
instruments are likely to migrate to other instruments like time
deposits, which
should provide those clients with similar liquidity, therefore
not affecting the
bank's liquidity.
In our opinion, the regulations will be effective in clamping
down on new
funding via repo transactions using related party debentures,
but will do little
in the medium term to reduce the existing amount of debentures
issuances. The
leasing subsidiaries of most large Brazilian banks, including
Itau, Bradesco,
Santander and Safra, have proactively extended the maturities of
the debentures
issued by their leasing companies on a long term basis.
Contact:
Robert Stoll
Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908 9155
Pedro Gomes
Director
Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504 2604
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
