(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian City of St.
Petersburg's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and National
Long-Term rating
at 'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The city's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also
been affirmed
at 'BBB-' and 'AAA(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding St.
Petersburg's sound budgetary performance and low direct risk
over the medium
term. The city's ratings are constrained by the ratings of
Russia (BBB-/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect St. Petersburg's sound credit profile, based
on a positive
net cash position, low debt, and strong liquidity resulting in
sound financial
flexibility. They also factor in a recessionary environment in
Russia, which
places, albeit modest, pressure on the city's well-diversified
economy.
Fitch projects St. Petersburg to maintain an operating margin at
13%-14% over
the medium term (2015: 14%), supported by the city's sound tax
base, which we
expect to grow 3%-6% yoy (2015: 2%). Tax revenue growth
decelerated in 2015 due
to the city's economy shrinking 1% yoy on the back of the
depressed Russian
economy (GDP contracted 3.7% yoy in 2015). The city's
administration expects
modest economic growth of about 1%-2% per year in 2016-2018.
St. Petersburg's budget is supported by stable tax revenue,
which we expect to
contribute up to 87% to the city's operating revenue over the
medium term
(2011-2015: average 85%). The key sources of the city's tax
revenue are
corporate and personal income taxes, representing 79% of taxes
collected in
2015.
Fitch projects a small deficit before debt variation at 1%-2% of
total revenue
per year in 2016-2018, after a surplus of 1.7% in 2015 (2014:
deficit of 3.4%).
However, the actual outturn in 2016 could outperform our
expectation as the city
posted an interim budget surplus of 11% of total revenue.
We expect St. Petersburg to maintain a sound self-financing
capacity (SFC) of
capex, with the current balance and capital revenue comfortably
covering most
capital outlays. The city's SFC in 2015 exceeded actual capex.
This was in part
due to a reduction in capital outlays to 16.5% of total spending
in 2015, from
22.4% a year earlier.
Fitch expects the city's direct risk, according to international
standards, to
remain low in 2016-2018, at below 5%-7% of current revenue
(2015: 3.5%). St.
Petersburg's debt stock currently comprises domestic bonds and
federal budget
loans. The city's exposure to refinancing risk is low, with
2016-2017 maturities
fully covered by accumulated cash reserves.
As of 1 September 2016 interim cash reserves totalled RUB82bn,
of which RUB70bn
were in deposits. The city's contingent liabilities increased
modestly to
RUB22.3bn at end-2015 from RUB17.8bn at end-2014. Fitch does not
expect a
significant increase in the city's indirect risk over the medium
term.
The city's credit profile is constrained by the weak Russian
institutional
framework for local and regional governments (LRGs), which has a
short track
record of stable development compared with many of its
international peers. The
unstable intergovernmental set-up leads to lower predictability
of LRGs'
budgetary policies and hampers St. Petersburg's forecasting
ability, negatively
affecting the city's investment and debt policies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The city's ratings are constrained by Russia's ratings. Any
change in the
sovereign rating will be mirrored on the ratings of the city.
Based on the strength of intrinsic credit profile of the city a
downgrade is
unlikely; however, a sustained deterioration in our base case
scenario of sound
margins and low debt over the medium term would be negative for
the ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 9991
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the
local and regional government internationally comparable for
analytical
purposes. These adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013943
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
