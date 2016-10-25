(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Great Wall
International Holdings III Limited's (GWIII) USD6.5bn
medium-term note (MTN)
programme a final Long-Term Rating of 'A'. At the same time,
Fitch has assigned
the USD700m of 2.25% guaranteed notes due 2019 and USD800m of
2.625% guaranteed
notes due 2021 issued under the MTN programme final ratings of
'A'.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
ratings assigned on 18 October 2016.
The proceeds of the proposed note issue will be used for general
corporate
purposes. The notes under the MTN programme, which are issued by
GWIII, are
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Great Wall
Pan-Asia International
Investment Co., Limited (GWIIHK), a wholly owned subsidiary of
China Great Wall
Asset Management Corporation (China Great Wall). The notes under
the MTN
programme are senior unsecured obligations of GWIIHK and rank
pari passu with
all other senior unsecured obligations of GWIIHK.
In place of a guarantee, China Great Wall has granted a keepwell
deed and a deed
of equity interest purchase, investment and liquidity support
undertaking to
ensure that the guarantor, GWIIHK, has sufficient assets and
liquidity to meet
its obligations under the guarantee for the notes under the MTN
programme.
The notes under the MTN programme are rated at the same level of
the IDR of
China Great Wall, given the strong link between GWIIHK and China
Great Wall, and
the keepwell deed and deed of equity interest purchase,
investment and liquidity
support undertaking, which provide additional support and
transfer the ultimate
responsibility of payment to China Great Wall.
In Fitch's opinion, the deeds signal a strong intention from
China Great Wall to
ensure that GWIIHK has sufficient funds to honour the debt
obligations. The
agency also believes GWIIHK intends to maintain its reputation
and credit
profile in the international offshore market, and is unlikely to
default on
offshore obligations. Additionally a default by GWIIHK could
have significant
negative repercussions on China Great Wall for any future
offshore funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ratings Linked to Sovereign: China Great Wall's ratings are
credit-linked to
those of the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable) and notched down
once. This reflects
China Great Wall's state-ownership and strong control by the
authorities. China
Great Wall's strategic ties with the state means there is a
strong likelihood
that the company would receive extraordinary support from the
government, if
needed.
Legal Status Attributes Midrange: China Great Wall is registered
as a wholly
state-owned non-bank financial institution under China's company
law. The
Ministry of Finance (MoF) has 100% ownership of China Great Wall
and plans to
introduce strategic investors and a public listing. The plan is
the same for all
four China's state-owned asset management corporations (AMCs).
Fitch expects the
MoF to maintain a controlling stake in China Great Wall after
the shareholding
restructuring, which Fitch expects to be completed by early
2017.
Strategic Importance Attributes Stronger: Fitch considers
China's four largest
AMCs to be groups with insignificant individual differentiation
and highly
necessary to absorb distressed debts. They are also instruments
the government
uses to avoid systemic risk and maintain confidence in the
banking sector. In
Fitch's view, the state is highly likely to provide strong
support to the
company to ensure the stability of the financial market. Fitch
does not believe
the rapid expansion of China Great Wall's non-policy business
through natural
growth negatively affects the company's strategic importance as
long as it
remains a key player in its core business.
State Control Attributes Stronger: China Great Wall is directly
controlled by
the MoF and subject to the regulation and supervision of the
China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC). The company's senior management is
scrutinised and
appointed by CBRC, which also has significant influence over the
company's
operations through industry and business-activity supervision.
Integration Attributes Midrange: The size of China Great Wall's
balance sheet is
limited compared with China's budget and the company does not
receive on-going
subsidies or capital injections from the government. China Great
Wall's
financial liabilities at end-2015 accounted for less than 1% of
China's GDP. The
People's Bank of China granted China Great Wall a low-interest
loan for its
acquisition of policy non-performing assets in the past.
Capital Adequacy: China Great Wall has adequate risk and capital
adequacy
controls. After the shareholding restructuring led by MoF for
all the four
largest AMCs, Fitch expects China Great Wall's capital adequacy
ratio to
increase further due to the increase in shareholder capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive or negative rating action on the sovereign rating could
result in
similar changes to China Great Wall's ratings. Stronger explicit
support could
lead to ratings being aligned with the sovereign rating.
Any significant dilution of China Great Wall's core activities
in the
acquisition and management of non-performing assets could lead
to wider notching
down from the sovereign's rating. This could also happen if
there are
significant changes to China Great Wall's strategic importance
to the state or
if the state loses its controlling stake in the company and
results in the
company no longer classified as credit-linked to the state.
Any rating action on China Great Wall's IDR would result in
similar rating
action on the programme and rated notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 October 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001