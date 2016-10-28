(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's
Yamal-Nenets
Autonomous District (YNAD) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' and a Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR
of 'F3'. The
agency has also assigned the region a National Long-Term rating
of 'AAA(rus)'.
The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and the National Long-Term
rating are Stable.
YNAD's ratings are constrained by the Russian sovereign ratings
(BBB-/Stable).
The ratings reflect the district's low debt, sound budgetary
performance and
high cash reserves. The ratings also take into account the
district's
concentrated economy, large capital expenditure needs and a weak
institutional
framework for Russian sub-nationals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
Low Debt
Fitch projects YNAD's direct risk will remain below 30% of
current revenue over
the medium term. It will be supported by the region's sound and
improving
operating performance with low deficits and high liquidity
reserves limiting the
district's borrowing needs. YNAD's direct risk averaged 26% of
current revenue
during 2013-2015 and totalled RUB29.8bn at end-2015, which was
50% covered by a
sound RUB15.4bn cash balance.
Fitch estimates YNAD's direct risk payback ratio will remain
sound at around two
years in 2016-2018 (2015: 2.1 years), which is close to the
district's weighted
average debt maturity (1.9 years as of 1 September 2016),
indicating structural
financial sustainability. The agency projects further
lengthening of the debt
maturity profile as the district plans to issue RUB20bn
long-term bonds in 2016,
which we view as rating-positive.
Despite a concentrated debt maturity profile, the district has
manageable
refinancing risks due to low debt and sound liquidity. As of 1
September 2016
the YNAD's outstanding 2016-2017 maturities totalled RUB18bn of
bank loans (70%
of total direct risk), which the region plans to refinance with
bonds. Cash
liquidity was strong at RUB16.4bn as of 1 September 2016. The
district also has
access to RUB9bn undrawn committed bank lines and RUB4bn
short-term stand-by
credit lines from the Russian treasury.
Sound Budgetary Performance
Fitch forecasts YNAD will improve its operating margin close to
a strong 19%
(2015:14.8%) over the medium term, due to higher tax proceeds
from the
export-oriented gas sector, which is the dominant taxpayer in
the region. The
sector is expected to gain from a recovery of gas prices and a
ramp-up of
production on new gas projects.
The district also benefits from the dominant share of property
tax in its
revenue (2015: 43.6%), as this particular tax is more
predictable and steadily
growing compared with other sources. We estimate the district
will record a
moderate budget deficit of 5% of total revenue in 2016.
Medium:
Weak Institutional Framework
Fitch views the district's credit profile as being constrained
by the weak
Russian institutional framework for sub-nationals, which has a
shorter record of
stable development than many of its international peers. The
predictability of
Russian local and regional governments' budgetary policy is
hampered by the
frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure
responsibilities within
government tiers.
Strong but Concentrated Economy
YNAD, being one of the world's prime gas provinces, has a
strong, but
significantly concentrated, economic profile. In 2015 the
district accounted for
about 80% of gas output in Russia or 15% of total global supply.
Its top 10
taxpayers, mostly Gazprom-related companies, provided 57% of tax
proceeds in
2015.
The non-energy and -infrastructure related sectors of the
economy are small and
mostly engaged in traditional trades such as fishery and
reindeer breeding.
Concentration of the tax base in the gas sector exposes the
district's revenue
to volatility through commodity price and FX fluctuations and
changes to the
national fiscal regime.
YNAD's strong economy and a relatively small population result
in strong wealth
metrics. In 2014 gross regional product (GRP) per capita was
10-fold above the
national median, while average salary was 280% of the national
median. In 2015
GRP grew 2% yoy, outperforming the national GDP contraction of
3.7%. According
to the administration's forecasts the district's GRP growth will
accelerate to
4%-6% in 2017-2019 as new liquefied gas projects and pipelines
become
operational.
The ratings also consider the following rating factors:
High Infrastructure Needs
Due to severe weather conditions and underdeveloped territories,
the
administration is targeting investment in social infrastructure
projects and
housing renovation. YNAD has invested heavily compared with
other Russian
regions as capex peaked in 2011-2014 at an average 35% of total
expenditure,
before decreasing to 14% in 2015. Fitch expects capex to recover
to 20% by
end-2018.
The district does not receive any significant federal capital
grants and mostly
relies on its own operating balance and earmarked voluntary
payments by oil and
gas companies to cover capex.
YNAD also uses guarantees to speed up housing renovation since
many local
dwellings are from the Soviet era of early exploration and not
suitable for
comfortable life in local climate. Guarantees grew to RUB7.4bn
in mid-2016 from
RUB3.4bn at end-2014 as YNAD issued guarantees to state-owned
local housing
companies. The guarantees do not constitute significant risk for
YNAD given its
current level of debt and operating performance. So far, no
guarantees have been
called by lenders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
YNAD's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's ratings and
the district's
economic concentration risk. Positive changes to the sovereign
ratings and
economic diversification would result in corresponding action on
the district's
ratings.
Downgrade is unlikely due to the district's strong credit
metrics, unless the
sovereign is downgraded. However, sustained deterioration of the
YNAD's
budgetary performance leading to materially weaker debt coverage
(2015: 2.1
years) would result in negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
local and regional governments comparable internationally for
analytical
purposes:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
