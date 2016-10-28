(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District - Rating Action Report here MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District (YNAD) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' and a Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F3'. The agency has also assigned the region a National Long-Term rating of 'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and the National Long-Term rating are Stable. YNAD's ratings are constrained by the Russian sovereign ratings (BBB-/Stable). The ratings reflect the district's low debt, sound budgetary performance and high cash reserves. The ratings also take into account the district's concentrated economy, large capital expenditure needs and a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: High: Low Debt Fitch projects YNAD's direct risk will remain below 30% of current revenue over the medium term. It will be supported by the region's sound and improving operating performance with low deficits and high liquidity reserves limiting the district's borrowing needs. YNAD's direct risk averaged 26% of current revenue during 2013-2015 and totalled RUB29.8bn at end-2015, which was 50% covered by a sound RUB15.4bn cash balance. Fitch estimates YNAD's direct risk payback ratio will remain sound at around two years in 2016-2018 (2015: 2.1 years), which is close to the district's weighted average debt maturity (1.9 years as of 1 September 2016), indicating structural financial sustainability. The agency projects further lengthening of the debt maturity profile as the district plans to issue RUB20bn long-term bonds in 2016, which we view as rating-positive. Despite a concentrated debt maturity profile, the district has manageable refinancing risks due to low debt and sound liquidity. As of 1 September 2016 the YNAD's outstanding 2016-2017 maturities totalled RUB18bn of bank loans (70% of total direct risk), which the region plans to refinance with bonds. Cash liquidity was strong at RUB16.4bn as of 1 September 2016. The district also has access to RUB9bn undrawn committed bank lines and RUB4bn short-term stand-by credit lines from the Russian treasury. Sound Budgetary Performance Fitch forecasts YNAD will improve its operating margin close to a strong 19% (2015:14.8%) over the medium term, due to higher tax proceeds from the export-oriented gas sector, which is the dominant taxpayer in the region. The sector is expected to gain from a recovery of gas prices and a ramp-up of production on new gas projects. The district also benefits from the dominant share of property tax in its revenue (2015: 43.6%), as this particular tax is more predictable and steadily growing compared with other sources. We estimate the district will record a moderate budget deficit of 5% of total revenue in 2016. Medium: Weak Institutional Framework Fitch views the district's credit profile as being constrained by the weak Russian institutional framework for sub-nationals, which has a shorter record of stable development than many of its international peers. The predictability of Russian local and regional governments' budgetary policy is hampered by the frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within government tiers. Strong but Concentrated Economy YNAD, being one of the world's prime gas provinces, has a strong, but significantly concentrated, economic profile. In 2015 the district accounted for about 80% of gas output in Russia or 15% of total global supply. Its top 10 taxpayers, mostly Gazprom-related companies, provided 57% of tax proceeds in 2015. The non-energy and -infrastructure related sectors of the economy are small and mostly engaged in traditional trades such as fishery and reindeer breeding. Concentration of the tax base in the gas sector exposes the district's revenue to volatility through commodity price and FX fluctuations and changes to the national fiscal regime. YNAD's strong economy and a relatively small population result in strong wealth metrics. In 2014 gross regional product (GRP) per capita was 10-fold above the national median, while average salary was 280% of the national median. In 2015 GRP grew 2% yoy, outperforming the national GDP contraction of 3.7%. According to the administration's forecasts the district's GRP growth will accelerate to 4%-6% in 2017-2019 as new liquefied gas projects and pipelines become operational. The ratings also consider the following rating factors: High Infrastructure Needs Due to severe weather conditions and underdeveloped territories, the administration is targeting investment in social infrastructure projects and housing renovation. YNAD has invested heavily compared with other Russian regions as capex peaked in 2011-2014 at an average 35% of total expenditure, before decreasing to 14% in 2015. Fitch expects capex to recover to 20% by end-2018. The district does not receive any significant federal capital grants and mostly relies on its own operating balance and earmarked voluntary payments by oil and gas companies to cover capex. YNAD also uses guarantees to speed up housing renovation since many local dwellings are from the Soviet era of early exploration and not suitable for comfortable life in local climate. Guarantees grew to RUB7.4bn in mid-2016 from RUB3.4bn at end-2014 as YNAD issued guarantees to state-owned local housing companies. The guarantees do not constitute significant risk for YNAD given its current level of debt and operating performance. So far, no guarantees have been called by lenders. RATING SENSITIVITIES YNAD's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's ratings and the district's economic concentration risk. Positive changes to the sovereign ratings and economic diversification would result in corresponding action on the district's ratings. Downgrade is unlikely due to the district's strong credit metrics, unless the sovereign is downgraded. However, sustained deterioration of the YNAD's budgetary performance leading to materially weaker debt coverage (2015: 2.1 years) would result in negative rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Alexey Kobylyanskiy Analyst +7 495 956 99 80 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 01 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts in order to make local and regional governments comparable internationally for analytical purposes: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. 