(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bupa Insurance Ltd's (BIL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'A', both with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed Bupa Finance Plc's senior and subordinated debt issue ratings. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Bupa Finance Plc's Long-Term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'and Short-Term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2'. The upgrade reflects Fitch's view that the increased diversification provided by Bupa group's (Bupa) non-insurance operations allows the alignment of the IDRs at the operating and holding companies. As more than 30% of Bupa group earnings are sourced from countries that are expected to ring-fence regulatory capital resources (even if a group solvency approach is applied locally), Fitch typically applies a difference of one notch between operating and holding company IDRs. However, Fitch has now compressed the notching difference between the operating company and holding company IDRs because it believes the group's non-insurance cash flows are strong enough to support the holding company's debt service capabilities. Bupa Finance Plc is BIL's immediate holding company and the main holding company of Bupa's non-insurance operations. BIL is the main insurance operating entity of Bupa in the UK. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects Bupa's strong business profile, sound capitalisation and proven track record of delivering stable earnings. The ratings are constrained by the concentration of earnings in private medical insurance (PMI) and associated companies. Bupa's strong franchise and market position are major advantages. The group has a market-leading position in PMI in a number of countries, including the UK, Australia and Spain. Bupa is also the world's largest provider of expatriate health insurance. Bupa's vertically integrated value chain of care homes, hospitals and primary care centres complements the main PMI business. Although Fitch views positively Bupa's focus on the group's chosen markets, the lack of diversification by insurance business line, evident in the strong reliance on PMI as a source of income, constrains ratings. PMI made up more than 70% of Bupa's revenue and profits in 2015. Bupa is a private company limited by guarantee, without share capital and without shareholders. Despite a considerable amount of goodwill affecting the quality of capital, capitalisation for the group as a whole is strong, with a Solvency II coverage ratio of 180% in 1H16 (2015: 178%). Fitch's Prism FBM score for Bupa is 'Extremely Strong', which reflects the low-risk, short-tail nature of its business. In 1H16, Bupa reported net income of GBP104m (1H15: GBP203m), with the reduction due to a one-off charge of GBP112m resulting from the early redemption of GBP235m secured loan notes. In 2015, Bupa's net income was strong at GBP278m, albeit down from 2014's GBP523m, meaning that the return on equity fell to 5% from 10%. The reduction in net income was mainly driven by a write-down on Bupa's care homes business in the UK, following the introduction of the National Living Wage in April 2016, which represents a significant increase in the operating costs of UK care homes. Despite difficult operating conditions in many markets, all market units delivered growth and strong results in 2015. The Fitch-calculated loss ratio for the group remained stable at 78% in 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given the company's earnings concentration in PMI and associated operations. A downgrade could result from an increase in financial leverage over 35% (2015: 28%), or deterioration in operating performance as evidenced by a decrease in the net income return on equity to below 4% for an extended period. A material and sustained reduction in the non-insurance business's profitability could also lead to a downgrade of Bupa Finance Plc's ratings. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Bupa Insurance Limited --Insurer Financial Strength Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Bupa Finance Plc --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable --Short-Term Issuer Default Rating upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' --GBP350m senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' --GBP500m subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' --GBP330m subordinated debt issued by Bupa Finance Plc and guaranteed by Bupa Insurance Limited affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Associate Director +44 20 3530 1532 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Graham Coutts Director +44 20 3530 1654 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013923 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001