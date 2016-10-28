(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
eight Italian local and regional governments' (LRGs) to Negative
from Stable.
The affected LRGs are Metropolitan City of Milan, City of Milan,
City of Busto
Arsizio, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Autonomous Province of
Trento,
Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Region of Valle
d'Aosta, Region of
Marche. A full list of rating actions is available below.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
(including by CRA definition regional or local authorities of a
state) reviews
is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a
published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations.
Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a
rating review in
situations where there is a material change in the
creditworthiness of the
issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait
until the next
scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch
status. In this case
the deviation was caused by the revision of the Outlook on the
sovereign's IDRs.
Following the recent Outlook revision on Italy's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) (see 'Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to Negative;
Affirms at
'BBB+' dated 21 October 2016 at www.fitchratings.com) we have
taken similar
rating actions on these issuers as they are constrained either
at the same level
as or above the sovereign ratings.
The next scheduled review date for the Autonomous Province of
Trento is 2
December 2016, while for Metropolitan City of Milan, City of
Milan, City of
Busto Arsizio, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Autonomous Region
of Sardinia,
Autonomous Region of Valle d'Aosta, Region of Marche the next
reviews will be
determined at a later stage in December 2016 when Fitch will
publish its LRG
rating review calendar for 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on the eight Italian LRGs reflects
the following key
rating drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
The ratings of Region of Marche, Metropolitan City of Milan,
Autonomous Province
of Trento, City of Milan, City of Busto Arsizio, Autonomous
Province of Bolzano,
Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Region of Valle
d'Aosta are
constrained by the sovereign ratings. It is Fitch's view that
these LRGs will
remain intrinsically strong over the medium term and the
sovereign ratings will
remain a constraint on their ratings.
Fitch projects that these LRGs will report budgetary performance
and debt
metrics that are commensurate with their current ratings.
The rating drivers for the Long- and Short-Term Foreign and
Local Currency IDRs
are unaffected, leading to today's affirmation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of Region of Marche, Metropolitan City of Milan,
Autonomous Province
of Trento, City of Milan, City of Busto Arsizio, Autonomous
Province of Bolzano,
Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Region of Valle
d'Aosta will move in
tandem with Italy's sovereign IDRs.
Credit analyses on the eight Italian LRGs are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Metropolitan City of Milan
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Region of Marche
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
City of Milan
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Province Autonomous of Bolzano
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
City of Busto Arsizio
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Province Autonomous of Trento
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Autonomous Region of Sardinia
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Autonomous Region of Valle d'Aosta
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Federica Bardelli (City of Milan, Autonomous Province of
Bolzano, City of Busto
Arsizio, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Region of
Sardinia,
Autonomous
Region of Valle d'Aosta)
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 261
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Gian Luca Poggi (Metropolitan City of Milan, Region of Marche)
Director
+39 02 879087 293
Secondary Analysts
Sergio Ciaramella (Metropolitan City of Milan, City of Milan,
City of Busto
Arsizio,
Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Region of Valle
d'Aosta)
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Federica Bardelli (Region of Marche)
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 261
Gian Luca Poggi (Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Autonomous
Province of Trento)
Director
+39 02 879087 293
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
