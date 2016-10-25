(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Deutsche Bahn AG's (DB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' from 'AA'. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. Fitch has also downgraded Deutsche Bahn Finance B.V.'s senior unsecured rating to 'AA-' from 'AA'. The downgrade reflects DB's weakened financial performance, as shown by a continued increase of funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage and a decline of FFO fixed charge cover metrics over the last four years. These two key metrics have been consistently weaker than Fitch's negative rating guidelines for the previous 'A' standalone rating, resulting in today's downgrade. This has been driven by declining market share, difficult competitive and economic conditions, operational challenges and increasing capex. Although the rating has been downgraded, DB still possesses a relatively strong standalone business profile as the largest European integrated passenger and freight transport provider with a dominant domestic market position. DB's 'AA-' rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from the group's 'A-' standalone credit profile to reflect linkage with its sole shareholder, the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology. KEY RATING DRIVERS Ongoing Domestic Pressure Intense competition and strike effects in 2014 and 2015 for both the German passenger market and the European rail freight market have continually supressed earnings. Strong competition from the long-distance bus market and lower fuel prices continue to encourage consumers to move away from DB's long-distance railway business and towards the use of buses and personal vehicles. DB Regional's operations have also been negatively affected by the loss of contracts due to strong domestic and international competition in the liberalised German regional rail market. The rail freight market throughout Europe is affected by geopolitical uncertainties, declining industrial markets and strong competition, resulting in falling profitability for DB Cargo. International Businesses Perform Well DB Arriva saw good revenue and EBITDA growth in 2015, mostly driven by new services launched in the Netherlands and acquisitions made in Slovakia and Slovenia. DB Schenker also performed well due to increased volumes, favourable FX rates and firmer contract margins, which improved revenue and EBITDA for the year. These two business units are an important part of DB's earnings as it offers diversity away from their relatively mature domestic market. The large size and experience of these business units make them highly competitive in the European passenger transport and global logistics markets. This is in contrast to the German market that is being liberalised to the cost of DB as the incumbent operator. Infrastructure Remains Stable The infrastructure business units of DB Netze have remained stable over the past three years, underpinning the group's strong business profile. The higher-margin track and station elements of the infrastructure business units are likely to grow with investment, as new capacity initiatives result in higher train volumes, run by both DB and other train operating companies. Steady Half-Year Performance DB's 1H16 saw a small improvement in revenue and EBITDA margins, which Fitch believes to be more representative of the group's current competitive position. The improvement was a result of margin improvements at DB Schenker and the group not experiencing one-off negative events such as the strikes in the first half of 2015. There were also solid performances from the group's Infrastructure business units; however, this was mostly offset by the difficult competitive environments in DB's German rail passenger and European rail freight businesses. Brexit Impact Likely Negative The presence of operations of DB Arriva, DB Cargo and DB Schenker in the UK provides DB with geographic diversity, especially given significant pressures facing the group's domestic operations. However, the development of Brexit will not be positive for DB due to the possible slowdown of UK GDP, which coupled with weakening sterling, is likely to lead to reduced GBP-based earnings for the group. DB's UK operations contribute approximately 5% of the group's EBITDA, although the issuing of some sterling debt helps to act as a partial hedge. Large Capex DB's large capex requirements for infrastructure improvement and fleet modernisation put pressure on the group's cash flows. However, under the latest agreement for the period 2015-19, the German government, will continue to support DB in maintaining and developing the infrastructure of German rail. Over the five-year period, DB forecasts more than EUR50bn of capex, of which around two-thirds will be covered by government grants to the group. Fitch expects that the completion of major projects will in time result in better network performance, allow DB to compete more successfully in its domestic rail passenger market and also generate returns on future station and track charges, underpinning the strong business risk profile. Possibility of Capital Increase DB has been considering the possibility of increasing its capital through a partial privatisation of the internationally operating business units DB Arriva and DB Schenker. However, the company is also discussing other options with its shareholder such as a capital increase or dividend reductions. Fitch believes that while such a capital increase will improve the company's balance sheet, it will not be enough to significantly reduce leverage to below 4.0x, the level required to maintain the 'A' standalone rating. Fitch forecasts the company's FFO adjusted net leverage to remain slightly above 4.5x over 2016-2020 (excluding the impact of potential capital increase) and its FFO fixed charge cover to slightly exceed 2.5x. We estimate that the planned capital increase and dividend reduction measures are likely to improve leverage by around 0.3x. Parental State Support The strategic importance of rail infrastructure and service to Germany's export-driven economy continues to underpin Fitch's view that that state support will be available to DB in the event of financial distress. This is currently demonstrated by ongoing discussions with the shareholder for further state support. DB benefits from federal funding for infrastructure capex and concession fees for regional transport services. This shareholder support is underlined by the three-notch uplift to the company's standalone rating of 'A-'. Fitch views guarantees provided by the state as immaterial (under 1% of total debt). Currently high dividend payments ultimately limit the extent of state support incorporated into the ratings. Fitch would likely reassess the notching differential for state support in the event of a sale of a majority stake in DB or a separation of the infrastructure business unit from the train operations. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for DB include: - Continued strong links with the German government - High capex of which around two-thirds is offset by grants from the German government - Strong competition in passenger transport to reduce volumes and margins - Logistics to remain competitive but with limited growth - Infrastructure to continue with high margins and relatively stable earnings RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO adjusted net leverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis (2015: 4.8x) - FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x (2015: 2.6x) Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted net leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis - FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x - A weakening of state support from the Federal Republic of Germany LIQUIDITY At end-2015, short-term liquidity comprised EUR4bn of unrestricted cash and EUR4.1bn of undrawn credit facilities, comfortably covering short-term debt of EUR2.7bn. At end-2015, short-term liquidity comprised EUR4bn of unrestricted cash and EUR4.1bn of undrawn credit facilities, comfortably covering short-term debt of EUR2.7bn. Undrawn credit facilities relate to EUR2bn of back-up lines for DB's commercial paper programme and EUR2.1bn available for working capital purposes and financing of subsidiaries with worldwide operations. Fitch expects continuing negative free cash flow, due to high capex, to reduce available cash. However, DB has ready access to debt markets as it is a well-established and regular issuer in the domestic and international capital markets, with frequent benchmark size issues. 