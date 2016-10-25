(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Deutsche
Bahn AG's (DB)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' from 'AA'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. Fitch has also
downgraded
Deutsche Bahn Finance B.V.'s senior unsecured rating to 'AA-'
from 'AA'.
The downgrade reflects DB's weakened financial performance, as
shown by a
continued increase of funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage and a
decline of FFO fixed charge cover metrics over the last four
years. These two
key metrics have been consistently weaker than Fitch's negative
rating
guidelines for the previous 'A' standalone rating, resulting in
today's
downgrade. This has been driven by declining market share,
difficult competitive
and economic conditions, operational challenges and increasing
capex.
Although the rating has been downgraded, DB still possesses a
relatively strong
standalone business profile as the largest European integrated
passenger and
freight transport provider with a dominant domestic market
position.
DB's 'AA-' rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from the
group's 'A-'
standalone credit profile to reflect linkage with its sole
shareholder, the
Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) in accordance with
Fitch's Parent
and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ongoing Domestic Pressure
Intense competition and strike effects in 2014 and 2015 for both
the German
passenger market and the European rail freight market have
continually supressed
earnings. Strong competition from the long-distance bus market
and lower fuel
prices continue to encourage consumers to move away from DB's
long-distance
railway business and towards the use of buses and personal
vehicles.
DB Regional's operations have also been negatively affected by
the loss of
contracts due to strong domestic and international competition
in the
liberalised German regional rail market. The rail freight market
throughout
Europe is affected by geopolitical uncertainties, declining
industrial markets
and strong competition, resulting in falling profitability for
DB Cargo.
International Businesses Perform Well
DB Arriva saw good revenue and EBITDA growth in 2015, mostly
driven by new
services launched in the Netherlands and acquisitions made in
Slovakia and
Slovenia. DB Schenker also performed well due to increased
volumes, favourable
FX rates and firmer contract margins, which improved revenue and
EBITDA for the
year.
These two business units are an important part of DB's earnings
as it offers
diversity away from their relatively mature domestic market. The
large size and
experience of these business units make them highly competitive
in the European
passenger transport and global logistics markets. This is in
contrast to the
German market that is being liberalised to the cost of DB as the
incumbent
operator.
Infrastructure Remains Stable
The infrastructure business units of DB Netze have remained
stable over the past
three years, underpinning the group's strong business profile.
The higher-margin
track and station elements of the infrastructure business units
are likely to
grow with investment, as new capacity initiatives result in
higher train
volumes, run by both DB and other train operating companies.
Steady Half-Year Performance
DB's 1H16 saw a small improvement in revenue and EBITDA margins,
which Fitch
believes to be more representative of the group's current
competitive position.
The improvement was a result of margin improvements at DB
Schenker and the group
not experiencing one-off negative events such as the strikes in
the first half
of 2015. There were also solid performances from the group's
Infrastructure
business units; however, this was mostly offset by the difficult
competitive
environments in DB's German rail passenger and European rail
freight businesses.
Brexit Impact Likely Negative
The presence of operations of DB Arriva, DB Cargo and DB
Schenker in the UK
provides DB with geographic diversity, especially given
significant pressures
facing the group's domestic operations.
However, the development of Brexit will not be positive for DB
due to the
possible slowdown of UK GDP, which coupled with weakening
sterling, is likely to
lead to reduced GBP-based earnings for the group. DB's UK
operations contribute
approximately 5% of the group's EBITDA, although the issuing of
some sterling
debt helps to act as a partial hedge.
Large Capex
DB's large capex requirements for infrastructure improvement and
fleet
modernisation put pressure on the group's cash flows. However,
under the latest
agreement for the period 2015-19, the German government, will
continue to
support DB in maintaining and developing the infrastructure of
German rail. Over
the five-year period, DB forecasts more than EUR50bn of capex,
of which around
two-thirds will be covered by government grants to the group.
Fitch expects that the completion of major projects will in time
result in
better network performance, allow DB to compete more
successfully in its
domestic rail passenger market and also generate returns on
future station and
track charges, underpinning the strong business risk profile.
Possibility of Capital Increase
DB has been considering the possibility of increasing its
capital through a
partial privatisation of the internationally operating business
units DB Arriva
and DB Schenker. However, the company is also discussing other
options with its
shareholder such as a capital increase or dividend reductions.
Fitch believes
that while such a capital increase will improve the company's
balance sheet, it
will not be enough to significantly reduce leverage to below
4.0x, the level
required to maintain the 'A' standalone rating.
Fitch forecasts the company's FFO adjusted net leverage to
remain slightly above
4.5x over 2016-2020 (excluding the impact of potential capital
increase) and its
FFO fixed charge cover to slightly exceed 2.5x. We estimate that
the planned
capital increase and dividend reduction measures are likely to
improve leverage
by around 0.3x.
Parental State Support
The strategic importance of rail infrastructure and service to
Germany's
export-driven economy continues to underpin Fitch's view that
that state support
will be available to DB in the event of financial distress. This
is currently
demonstrated by ongoing discussions with the shareholder for
further state
support. DB benefits from federal funding for infrastructure
capex and
concession fees for regional transport services. This
shareholder support is
underlined by the three-notch uplift to the company's standalone
rating of 'A-'.
Fitch views guarantees provided by the state as immaterial
(under 1% of total
debt). Currently high dividend payments ultimately limit the
extent of state
support incorporated into the ratings. Fitch would likely
reassess the notching
differential for state support in the event of a sale of a
majority stake in DB
or a separation of the infrastructure business unit from the
train operations.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for DB include:
- Continued strong links with the German government
- High capex of which around two-thirds is offset by grants from
the German
government
- Strong competition in passenger transport to reduce volumes
and margins
- Logistics to remain competitive but with limited growth
- Infrastructure to continue with high margins and relatively
stable earnings
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis
(2015: 4.8x)
- FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x (2015: 2.6x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x
- A weakening of state support from the Federal Republic of
Germany
LIQUIDITY
At end-2015, short-term liquidity comprised EUR4bn of
unrestricted cash and
EUR4.1bn of undrawn credit facilities, comfortably covering
short-term debt of
EUR2.7bn. Undrawn credit facilities relate to EUR2bn of back-up
lines for DB's
commercial paper programme and EUR2.1bn available for working
capital purposes
and financing of subsidiaries with worldwide operations.
Fitch expects continuing negative free cash flow, due to high
capex, to reduce
available cash. However, DB has ready access to debt markets as
it is a
well-established and regular issuer in the domestic and
international capital
markets, with frequent benchmark size issues.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ross Macaulay
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1395
Supervisory Analyst
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Angelina Valavina
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1314
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Fitch capitalises operating leases using an 8x multiple. In
cases where leases
are likely to expire in line with their relevant contracts no
capitalisation is
applied.
- EUR539m is classified as restricted cash at end-2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
