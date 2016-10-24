(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Guangxi
Communications
Investment Group Corporation. Ltd. (GCI) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned GCI's proposed senior
unsecured US dollar
notes an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The offshore notes will
be issued by GCI
directly.
The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated and
senior unsecured obligations of GCI. The net proceeds will be
used for general
corporate purposes.
The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent
upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region: GCI's ratings are
credit linked to
Fitch's assessment of the credit profile of Guangxi Zhuang
Autonomous Region
(Guangxi). The link reflects strong oversight and supervision by
the regional
government, strong integration with the regional budget, and the
strategic
importance of GCI's public-sector business. As a result, Fitch
believes the
regional government has a high propensity to provide
extraordinary support to
GCI, if needed. GCI is classified as a credit-linked
public-sector entity under
Fitch's criteria.
Guangxi's Creditworthiness: Guangxi is the only region under
China's Western
Development Plan has a coastline, making it a key gateway for
imports and
exports to flow to western China. The plan aims develop the
poorer economies of
western China. Guangxi's gross regional product (GRP) rose 8.1%
in 2015,
outpacing the national growth rate, to CNY1,680bn. Operating
revenue grew 8% on
average in the past three years. Transfers from the central
government made up
more than half of Guangxi's operating revenue in the last three
years,
indicating the Chinese central government's propensity to
support the local
economy.
Legal Status Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: GCI is registered
as a state-owned
limited liability company under Chinese company law. It is
wholly owned by the
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of
Guangxi and
supervised by the regional government.
Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed at Strong: GCI is the
sole state-owned
enterprise (SOE) in Guangxi that is responsible for development
of the
expressway network within the autonomous region. Guangxi is in
the far west of
China and borders Southeast Asia as well as the South China Sea,
and it connects
landlocked provinces in the region to markets overseas. GCI is
responsible for
operation of around 70% of the toll roads within Guangxi, making
it important to
the land connectivity of the region.
Tightly Controlled and Supervised: GCI is controlled directly by
Guangxi Zhuang
Autonomous Regional Government. GCI's financing plan and debt
level are closely
monitored by the government, and the development of the
expressway network needs
approval from the Guangxi Communications Department. GCI's board
members, except
for employee representatives, are all appointed or nominated by
the government.
All major funding plans also need approval from the regional
government. The
control attribute is assessed as Stronger.
Integration Attribute Assessed at Stronger: GCI's integration
reflects capital
injections made by the Guangxi Finance Bureau in the past,
mainly in the form of
tax rebates. In addition, a larger portion of GCI's debt is
recognised as debt
by the Guangxi government and serviced by the government. GCI's
expressway
business is an important part of the regional government's
infrastructure plan
and is thus backed by extraordinary government support. The
majority of the toll
roads run by GCI are loan-repayment type, meaning the government
promises to
repay the debt related to the roads should GCI be in distress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Linkage With Province: Significant changes to GCI's strategic
importance, a
diluted municipal shareholding, and/or reduced explicit and
implicit
governmental support could lead to a wider gap between GCI's
ratings and Fitch's
assessment of the credit profile of Guangxi.
Creditworthiness of Autonomous Region: An upgrade of Fitch's
internal credit
view on Guangxi may trigger a positive rating action on GCI. A
weaker fiscal
performance and/or heightened indebtedness of the regional
government could
lower Fitch's internal assessment of GCI's creditworthiness and
thus may trigger
a negative rating action on GCI.
A rating action on GCI would lead to similar action on the
rating on the
proposed US dollar notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013608
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
