(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Guangxi Communications Investment Group Corporation. Ltd. (GCI) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has assigned GCI's proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The offshore notes will be issued by GCI directly. The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of GCI. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Linked to Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region: GCI's ratings are credit linked to Fitch's assessment of the credit profile of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Guangxi). The link reflects strong oversight and supervision by the regional government, strong integration with the regional budget, and the strategic importance of GCI's public-sector business. As a result, Fitch believes the regional government has a high propensity to provide extraordinary support to GCI, if needed. GCI is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria. Guangxi's Creditworthiness: Guangxi is the only region under China's Western Development Plan has a coastline, making it a key gateway for imports and exports to flow to western China. The plan aims develop the poorer economies of western China. Guangxi's gross regional product (GRP) rose 8.1% in 2015, outpacing the national growth rate, to CNY1,680bn. Operating revenue grew 8% on average in the past three years. Transfers from the central government made up more than half of Guangxi's operating revenue in the last three years, indicating the Chinese central government's propensity to support the local economy. Legal Status Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: GCI is registered as a state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law. It is wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Guangxi and supervised by the regional government. Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed at Strong: GCI is the sole state-owned enterprise (SOE) in Guangxi that is responsible for development of the expressway network within the autonomous region. Guangxi is in the far west of China and borders Southeast Asia as well as the South China Sea, and it connects landlocked provinces in the region to markets overseas. GCI is responsible for operation of around 70% of the toll roads within Guangxi, making it important to the land connectivity of the region. Tightly Controlled and Supervised: GCI is controlled directly by Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Government. GCI's financing plan and debt level are closely monitored by the government, and the development of the expressway network needs approval from the Guangxi Communications Department. GCI's board members, except for employee representatives, are all appointed or nominated by the government. All major funding plans also need approval from the regional government. The control attribute is assessed as Stronger. Integration Attribute Assessed at Stronger: GCI's integration reflects capital injections made by the Guangxi Finance Bureau in the past, mainly in the form of tax rebates. In addition, a larger portion of GCI's debt is recognised as debt by the Guangxi government and serviced by the government. GCI's expressway business is an important part of the regional government's infrastructure plan and is thus backed by extraordinary government support. The majority of the toll roads run by GCI are loan-repayment type, meaning the government promises to repay the debt related to the roads should GCI be in distress. RATING SENSITIVITIES Linkage With Province: Significant changes to GCI's strategic importance, a diluted municipal shareholding, and/or reduced explicit and implicit governmental support could lead to a wider gap between GCI's ratings and Fitch's assessment of the credit profile of Guangxi. Creditworthiness of Autonomous Region: An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Guangxi may trigger a positive rating action on GCI. A weaker fiscal performance and/or heightened indebtedness of the regional government could lower Fitch's internal assessment of GCI's creditworthiness and thus may trigger a negative rating action on GCI. A rating action on GCI would lead to similar action on the rating on the proposed US dollar notes. 