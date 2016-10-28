(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Tver Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-',
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-Term
Rating at
'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term ratings are Stable. The
region's
outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed
at 'BB-'/
'A+(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding Tver's
satisfactory budgetary performance and stable, moderate direct
risk over the
medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the consolidation of Tver's operating
performance at a
satisfactory level after a period of high volatility, as well as
moderate debt
and negligible contingent risk. The ratings also take into
account a
diversified, but modest local economy, which decelerated
following the national
economic downturn and a weak institutional framework for Russian
sub-nationals.
Fitch projects Tver's operating margin will remain satisfactory
at 6% in
2016-2018 (average 2.6% in 2011-2015), reflecting the
administration's tight
cost control amid stagnating revenues. We project that in 2016 a
decline in
corporate income tax will be offset by a recovery of excise
duties and higher
personal income tax revenue.
During 8M16 the region recorded a significant RUB3.4bn budget
surplus due to the
postponement of capex payment to year-end. We expect growth of
capex in 2H16 and
a moderate deficit before debt variation of RUB1.4bn (2015:
surplus of RUB0.3bn
%) for the full year.
Fitch expects the region's deficit before debt variation to
stabilise at 3% of
total revenue in 2016-2018, down from an average 7.5% in
2011-2015. The deficit
shrinkage will be supported by persistently low capex, which we
expect will not
exceed 10% of total expenditure over the medium term (2015:
8.6%).
Fitch projects direct risk will remain at 58%-60% of current
revenue (2015:
58.5%), supported by the administration's intent to stabilise
debt. The
administration will use its cash balance (1 September 2016:
RUB2bn) to partly
cover the expected deficit, in turn limiting debt growth. The
region has no
outstanding guarantees and public sector entities' debt does not
pose any
pressure to the budget.
As with most Russian regions, Tver region is exposed to
refinancing pressure as
81% of its direct risk matures in 2016-2018. High refinancing
risk is mitigated
by the large budget loans as a share of outstanding loans (71%
as of 1 September
2016) at near-zero interest rate. In 1H16, the region contracted
a three-year
federal budget loan of RUB6bn to refinance most of its bank
loans. Remaining
2016 repayments (RUB4.7bn or 20% of direct risk) will be covered
by the budget
loan and bank credit facilities. As of 1 September 2016, Tver
had RUB2.5bn
undrawn credit lines available at first demand.
The region has a diversified economy with a focus on electric
power generation,
machine building, transport, agriculture and food processing.
Its tax base is
fairly broad with the largest 10 taxpayers accounting for only
21% of tax
revenue in 2015. The population trend in Tver Region is negative
due to
migration to the nearby developed cities of St. Petersburg and
Moscow.
Tver has a modest economic profile with a GRP per capita 20%
below the national
median in 2014. In 2015 Tver's GRP fell 3.3% yoy, slightly
better than the
national contraction of 3.7%. Fitch expects national GDP to
shrink 0.5% in 2016,
which will weigh on Tver's tax base.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraint on the
region's ratings. It has a shorter record of stable development
than many of its
international peers. The predictability of Russian LRGs'
budgetary policy is
hampered by frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure
responsibilities
within government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement in the operating balance towards 10% of operating
revenue,
coupled with debt coverage ratio (direct risk-to-current
balance) at around 10
years on a sustained basis (2015: 9.4 years) could lead to an
upgrade.
Inability to maintain a positive operating balance on a
sustained basis or an
increase in direct risk above 80% of current revenue could lead
to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
the LRG comparable internationally for analyses purposes:
- Transfers received of capital nature were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers made of capital nature were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013941
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
