(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Assicurazioni
Generali SpA's (Generali) and core subsidiaries' Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Ratings at 'A-'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed
Generali's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Generali's solid capital position and strong
operational
performance, as well as Fitch's expectation that management's
ongoing focus will
be to preserve capital and reduce financial leverage. Generali's
capitalisation
as measured by Fitch's Prism factor-based model score was 'Very
Strong' based on
2015 financials, up from 'Strong' a year before.
Generali's ratings are heavily influenced by the group's
exposure to Italian
sovereign debt (EUR70bn at end-1H16, 2.7x consolidated
shareholders' funds).
This holding represents a large concentration risk and a
potential source of
volatility for capital adequacy. However, based on the results
of
scenario-tests, Fitch believes that Generali's capital position
is resilient
enough against potential stress from the substantial exposure to
Italian
sovereign debt.
The group's exposure to Italian sovereign debt, which is to
match domestic
liabilities in Italy, is reflected in the sovereign constraint
on Generali's
ratings at 'A-', one notch higher than the sovereign rating of
Italy
(BBB+/Negative). The unconstrained IFS rating of Generali and
its core
subsidiaries is 'A', and its unconstrained IDR is 'A-'.
However, in the case of a downgrade of Italy to 'BBB', Fitch is
likely to widen
the sovereign constraint to two notches, given Generali's
resilient capital
position and strong geographical diversification (with around
60% of operating
profit from outside Italy), including significant operations in
France and
Germany with strong market positions. This means that Generali's
ratings would
not be affected by a one-notch downgrade of Italy's sovereign
rating.
Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) for Generali was
high at 35% at
end-2015. The group has implemented measures to improve its
financial debt
position and Fitch expects the FLR to strengthen to below 35% in
the medium
term.
Fixed-charge coverage (FCC), including unrealised and realised
gains and losses,
was adequate at 6x in 2015, up from 5x in 2014. Fitch expects
FCC to improve
over time as the group deleverages and refinanced debt is likely
to have lower
coupons than existing outstanding notes. Generali also has high
financial
flexibility, as demonstrated, for example, by pre-funding
activities carried out
during the past two years.
Operating performance was strong in 2013-2015, and continued
into 1H16 with an
operating profit of EUR2.5bn, albeit 10.5% lower than in 1H15
which was the best
interim result in eight years. Despite Generali's efforts to
grow the non-life
business, earnings remain highly dependent on the life insurance
business and
investment markets. As the group is reducing its strategic
equity holdings,
Fitch believes its earnings will be more resilient to equity
market volatility
in the future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Generali's ratings is unlikely in the near future
given the
group's large exposure to Italian government debt and the
Negative Outlook on
Italy's ratings.
Generali's ratings could be downgraded if the group's Prism FBM
score falls
below 'Strong' for a sustained period or FLR rises to more than
35%. Generali's
ratings are also likely to be downgraded if Italy's sovereign
ratings are
downgraded by more than one notch.
The rating actions are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA: IDR affirmed at 'A-'; IFS affirmed
at 'A-'; Outlooks
Stable
Generali Iard: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Vie: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Deutschland Holding AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Cosmos Versicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Generali Lebensversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Generali Versicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Central Krankenversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Generali Espana, S.A. de Seguros Y Reaseguros: IFS affirmed at
'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Generali Versicherung AG (Austria): IFS affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
Generali (Schweiz) Holding AG: IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Generali's debt ratings are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
EUR1bn 4.125% subordinated affirmed at 'BBB+
Other subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Generali Finance BV (guaranteed by Assicurazioni Generali SpA)
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Str. 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013954
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
