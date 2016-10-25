(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+/RR1' to AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.'s (AMC) $500 million incremental senior secured term loan B due 2023. Fitch has also assigned a 'B-/RR6' to AMC's $535 million USD-denominated senior subordinated private placements notes due 2026 and $300 million Sterling-denominated senior subordinated private placement notes due 2024. The notes will be general unsecured senior subordinated obligations of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Fitch maintains the Rating Watch Negative on the 'B+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to AMC. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Proceeds from the issuances, together with borrowings under the new term loans and cash on hand, as well as additional liquidity sources are to be used to fund the previously announced acquisitions of Carmike Cinemas and Odeon and UCI Cinemas Limited. Fitch calculates unadjusted leverage pro forma for the acquisitions in the range of 5.0x to 5.4x as of June 30, 2016 depending on how AMC chooses to fund the unfunded portion of the Carmike acquisition. Fitch expects unadjusted leverage to be maintained at or below 4.5x in the 12-18 months following the acquisition to maintain the 'B+' rating. AMC's target net leverage of 4.0x signals a more aggressive financial policy that may be outside Fitch's threshold for a 'B+' rating. Fitch believes both acquisitions are consistent with the company's strategy to add domestic theatre assets complementary to its portfolio and establish a global footprint. Although AMC will be able to leverage its premium amenities and re-seating initiatives, it remains to be seen whether this strategy will resonate well in overseas markets. The Rating Watch Negative reflects uncertainty surrounding the ultimate resolution of the pending Carmike acquisition and the execution risks surrounding the acquisition of Odeon and UCI Cinemas Limited entering the European markets. Resolution of the Rating Watch will be predicated on Fitch's review of the strategic benefits of the acquisition balanced against the execution risks related to company's ability to successfully leverage its domestic strategy in the new European markets. In addition, Fitch will assess AMC's financial policy as well as the company's ability and commitment to reduce leverage following the close of the acquisitions. KEY RATING DRIVERS AMC has demonstrated traction in key strategic initiatives, as can be seen in its improving admission revenue per attendee, concession revenue per attendee, and concession gross profit per attendee. Fitch calculates June 30, 2016 LTM EBITDA margins of 16.4% (excludes National Cinemedia distribution), an improvement from 13.6% at Sept. 27, 2012. Fitch recognizes that AMC's continued expansion into premium food offerings will pressure high concession margins; however, growth in the top line should grow absolute gross profit dollars in this segment. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. instituted a quarterly dividend of $19.6 million ($78 million for the full year), with the first dividend paid in second quarter 2014 (2Q14). For the LTM period, AMCH paid $78.8 million in dividends. In conjunction with a history of elevated capital expenditures, the dividend will pressure FCF. Fitch has modeled capital expenditure spending of approximately $255 million to $275 million (net of landlord contributions) in 2016. As a result, we expect FCF will range from zero to positive $50 million over the next year. LTM FCF at June 30, 2016 was $0.2 million. Fitch believes that AMC has sufficient liquidity to fund capital initiatives, make small theater-circuit acquisitions, and cover its term loan amortization. Liquidity is supported by cash balances of $93 million and availability of $137 million on its secured revolver as of June 30, 2016. AMC's ratings reflect Fitch's belief that movie exhibition will continue to be a key promotion window for the movie studios' biggest/most profitable releases. According to Box Office Mojo, 2015's box office delivered positive growth of 7.4% and record-setting box office revenues of $11.1 billion. Industry fundamentals benefited from a strong slate, which recorded attendance growth of 4.1% and a 3.2% increase in average ticket price. As 2015 was a record year, it will pose a tough comparison in 2016. Similar to past years, the 2016 film slate features many high-profile tentpole films that have a strong likelihood of box office success, some of which have already proven to be domestic and international successes including 'Deadpool,' 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Zootopia', 'Finding Dory,' and 'Suicide Squad.' 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' headline a strong film slate for the remainder of 2016. Fitch believes the film slate will support flat- to low-single-digit industrywide box office revenue growth. Fitch believes the investments made by AMC and its peers to improve the patron's experience are prudent. While capital expenditure may be elevated in the near term and high concession margins may be pressured over the long term, exhibitors should benefit from delivering an improved value proposition to their patrons and that the premium food services/offerings will grow absolute levels of revenue and EBITDA. In addition, AMC and its peers rely on the quality, quantity, and timing of movie product, all factors out of management's control. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for AMC Entertainment include: --Flat- to low-single-digit admissions revenue growth; low-single-digit growth in average ticket price; --EBITDA margin expansion; --Capital expenditures remain elevated in the near term as AMC continues to invest in recliner re-seats and enhanced food and beverage offerings. Fitch expects capex of $255 million-$270 million (net of landlord contributions) during 2016; --Pro forma unadjusted gross leverage above 4.5x during 2017. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive Trigger: Fitch weighs the prospective challenges facing AMC and its industry peers heavily when considering the long-term credit rating. Significant improvements in the operating environment (sustainable increases in attendance from continued success of operating initiatives) driving FCF/adjusted debt above 2% and adjusted leverage below 4.5x on a sustainable basis could have a positive effect on the rating. In strong box office years, metrics should be strong enough to provide a cushion for weaker box office years. Negative Trigger: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with the company's inability to reduce adjusted leverage below 6.0x (4.5x on an unadjusted basis) in the 12-18 months following the acquisitions of Carmike Cinemas and Odeon & UCI, or the adoption of a more aggressive financial policy, and/or rent-adjusted interest coverage declines below 1.5x-1.75x. In addition, meaningful, operational deterioration that may include sustained declines in attendance and/or per-guest concession spending or other change in capital allocation that delays the company's planned leverage reduction may also pressure the ratings. LIQUIDITY AMC's liquidity is supported by $93 million of cash on hand (as of June 2016) and $137 million availability on its revolving credit facility, which is sufficient to cover minimal amortization payments on its term loan. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has maintained the Rating Watch Negative on the following ratings: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. --Long-Term IDR 'B+'; --Senior secured credit facilities 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior subordinated notes 'B-/RR6'. Fitch has assigned the following ratings, with a Negative Rating Watch: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Senior Secured Term Loan B at 'BB+/RR1'; Senior subordinated notes at 'B-/RR6'. Contact: Primary Analyst Rachael Shanker Associate Director +1 212-908-0649 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1 312-368-3177 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1 312-368-3156 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 24, 2016 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation and adjust for cash received from AMC's investment in National Cinemedia, Inc. For the LTM period ended June 30, 2016, Fitch added back $6.1 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $24.2 million related to cash distributions from National CineMedia. 