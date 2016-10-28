(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Tallinn - Rating Action
Report
LONDON/WARSAW/FRANKFURT, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the
Estonian City of Tallinn's Outlook to Positive from Stable while
affirming the
city's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'
and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'.
The change of Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the city's
recent improvement
in fiscal performance is sustainable, which should help underpin
liquidity and
strong debt payback and debt service ratios. This, combined with
prudent
management, should keep the city's net overall risk moderate.
The ratings reflect Tallinn's sound fiscal performance, moderate
direct debt,
high self-funding capacity of investments, a well-diversified
but modest local
economy and a stable regulatory regime.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
High
We expect the city's operating performance to be sound, with an
operating margin
at 10%-11% in 2016-2019 (2011-2015: 7.7% on average). Effective
cost management
has limited growth of opex below that of operating revenue and
we believe that
the city has sustainably overcome structural limitations on both
operating
revenue and expenditure. The city's efforts and national
economic growth should
lead to a sharp increase in Tallinn's operating balance by 22%
to EUR56m in
2016.
Although the city's annual debt service may grow to EUR28m by
2019, from about
EUR15m expected for 2016, debt service should remain manageable.
Tallinn's cash
balance should comfortably cover annual debt service by at least
2x and the
city's projected operating balance by 3x in 2016-2019. We
forecast Tallinn's
debt payback ratio (debt/current balance) to not exceed four
years in 2016-2019,
significantly lower than the city's average debt maturity of 13
years.
Medium
We expect the city's debt to rise to EUR210m in 2017-2019 to
finance
investments, from an expected EUR188m for end-2016. The low debt
pressure
reflects the city's balanced investment programme, a high
self-finance capacity
and small forecast budget deficits for 2017-2019. Although more
than 90% of
Tallinn's debt carries unhedged floating rates, interest risk is
contained due
to the city's prudent debt management and moderate debt, which
should remain
stable at below 40% of current revenue.
We project the net overall risk-to-current revenue ratio to
decline to 45% by
2019, from an expected 50% for 2016. Despite municipal
companies' debt peaking
at EUR88m in 2017 on the back of higher investments and the
increase in direct
debt, the net overall risk should fall to EUR260m by 2019 from
EUR277m at
end-2015, due to the repayment of Tallinn's contingent
liabilities and strong
liquidity.
The city's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Tallinn is the economic centre of Estonia and contributes more
than 50% to
national GDP. The city is service-oriented and its wealthy
economy results in
high tax revenue for the city. The city's administration is
actively expanding
the local tax base, which, together with a prudent financial
policy, helps
underpin ratings. Reliance on tax revenue, however, leaves
Tallinn vulnerable to
adverse macroeconomic shocks.
Estonia has a single-tier local government system and the legal
framework is
stable. Main regulations have not changed for years, allowing
Tallinn to fulfil
its responsibilities without incurring excessive debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the city's operating balance
consolidates at
about 10% of operating revenue, accompanied by stable direct and
indirect risk
over the medium term, with net overall risk-to-current revenue
at below 50%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
