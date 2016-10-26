(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Instituto Valenciano de
Finanza's (IVF) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged statutory guarantee for
IVF's financial
obligations from the regional government of Valencia, whose
ratings were
affirmed on 21 October 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IVF's IDRs are equalised with those of the Autonomous Community
of Valencia
(Valencia; BBB-/Stable/F3) to reflect the latter's statutory
guarantee on IVF's
liabilities. Under Law 5/2013, all IVF's financial obligations
are explicitly,
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Valencia. IVF is
the only public
sector entity (PSE) in Valencia that benefits from such an
explicit guarantee
from the regional government.
IVF was created as the regional government's vehicle for
carrying out its
financial policy and channelling public credit to promote the
economic and
social development in the region. It is also responsible for the
debt management
of Valencia and the region's many other PSEs. Since 2015, IVF
also regained the
responsibility to manage loans granted by Valencia to the
private sector,
essentially to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Fitch believes the mission of IVF may be subject to further
changes in the
medium term, but links with the regional government should
remain strong.
Total gross credit risk, including doubtful loans, was estimated
at EUR1.55bn,
mainly comprising loans and debt guarantees. Exposure to the
public sector was
high at almost 67% at end-2015. Doubtful loans at end-2015 were
estimated at
EUR322m, of which 74.8% was covered by provisions.
IVF's charter specifies that the PSE is accountable to Valencia,
and since 2011,
it reports directly to Valencia's Department of Finance and
Economic Model,
whose councillor is automatically the President of IVF. This
department also
defines IVF's strategy. Six out of IVF's eight members of the
Board of Directors
are appointed by the regional government of Valencia.
Valencia's annual budget law sets limits on IVF's debt
(EUR1,000m in 2016 versus
EUR1,200m in 2015) and on the amount of debt guaranteed by IVF
(EUR700m in 2016
versus EUR900m in 2015).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IVF's ratings could be downgraded if the Autonomous Community of
Valencia is
downgraded, or if the statutory guarantee for IVF's financial
obligations
diminishes. IVF's Stable Outlook mirrors that of the regional
government.
Conversely, a positive rating action on Valencia will be
reflected in the rating
of IVF.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
