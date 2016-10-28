(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AlfaStrakhovanie PLC (Russia)'s (AlfaStrakhovanie) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BB' and National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect AlfaStrakhovanie's sound operating profitability with ongoing sustainable and diversified growth, prudent investment policy and strong market position. The ratings are constrained by thin capitalisation for the insurer's business volumes. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that AlfaStrakhovanie is likely to continue reporting positive results, which should help to accumulate capital over the medium term, provided the growth of business volumes does not accelerate. AlfaStrakhovanie's net profit strengthened to RUB2.6bn in 2015 from RUB0.6bn in 2014, which reflected a combination of strong investment income, a modestly positive contribution from the life subsidiary and modestly negative results from non-life underwriting and non-insurance business. The return on equity improved to 34% from 11%, helping the company to achieve a moderate strengthening in its risk-adjusted capital position. The unaudited interim results of 2016 suggest that net income may be in line with 2015 or higher. The group earned RUB2.5bn of net profit in 6M16 (6M15: RUB1bn), mainly supported by the non-life underwriting result. The combined ratio improved to 100.9% in 2015 from 102.4% in 2014 (based on audited reporting) and further to 92.5% in 1H16 (based on unaudited reporting). Fitch does not expect AlfaStrakhovanie to maintain the same level of the combined ratio in FY16, as historically the full-year combined ratio tends to be higher than the interim results, although the loss ratio demonstrates a sound positive trend. The motor damage line was the key contributor to the loss ratio improvement both in 2015 and 1H16. However, the line's underwriting result was not enough to offset the insurer's motor third-party liability (MTPL) result, which was negative in line with most other local MTPL underwriters. As a result AlfaStrakhovanie's underwriting profit is driven by commercial lines, and particularly aviation insurance in 2015. AlfaStrakhovanie scored below 'Somewhat Weak' in Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model (Prism FBM), based on 2014 and 2015 results, as the insurer's significant business volumes weighed heavily on its capital position. Some modest strengthening in 2015 was achieved through higher net profit and moderate 12% growth of non-life net written premiums in 2015 (compound annual growth in 2010-2015: 24%). In 2015 the risk-adjusted capital position was adversely affected by a significant increase of goodwill due to the acquisition of two compulsory health insurance companies. Positively, the insurer has a sound track record of a prudent investment policy and adequate reinsurance protection, which have shielded its capital from large losses. Fitch views AlfaStrakhovanie's investment portfolio to be of fairly good credit quality and liquidity from a domestic perspective. The portfolio structure is focused on fixed-income instruments, which accounted for 96% of the portfolio at end-2015. AlfaStrakhovanie has traditionally placed a considerable part of investments with Alfa-Bank (BB+/Negative) and its holding company ABH Financial Limited (BB/Negative). These investments amounted to 22% of total investments at end-2015. Fitch views this as moderately limiting portfolio diversification. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if AlfaStrakhovanie strengthens its risk-adjusted capital position to at least a 'Somewhat Weak' score under Fitch's Prism model and maintains a positive non-life underwriting result. The ratings could be downgraded if AlfaStrakhovanie reports negative earnings in 2016-2017 or if its shareholders fail to support the insurer's risk-adjusted capitalisation should it weaken as a result of worsened profitability or business growth. 