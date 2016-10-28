(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AlfaStrakhovanie PLC
(Russia)'s (AlfaStrakhovanie) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'BB'
and National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect AlfaStrakhovanie's sound operating
profitability with
ongoing sustainable and diversified growth, prudent investment
policy and strong
market position. The ratings are constrained by thin
capitalisation for the
insurer's business volumes. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
view that
AlfaStrakhovanie is likely to continue reporting positive
results, which should
help to accumulate capital over the medium term, provided the
growth of business
volumes does not accelerate.
AlfaStrakhovanie's net profit strengthened to RUB2.6bn in 2015
from RUB0.6bn in
2014, which reflected a combination of strong investment income,
a modestly
positive contribution from the life subsidiary and modestly
negative results
from non-life underwriting and non-insurance business. The
return on equity
improved to 34% from 11%, helping the company to achieve a
moderate
strengthening in its risk-adjusted capital position.
The unaudited interim results of 2016 suggest that net income
may be in line
with 2015 or higher. The group earned RUB2.5bn of net profit in
6M16 (6M15:
RUB1bn), mainly supported by the non-life underwriting result.
The combined ratio improved to 100.9% in 2015 from 102.4% in
2014 (based on
audited reporting) and further to 92.5% in 1H16 (based on
unaudited reporting).
Fitch does not expect AlfaStrakhovanie to maintain the same
level of the
combined ratio in FY16, as historically the full-year combined
ratio tends to be
higher than the interim results, although the loss ratio
demonstrates a sound
positive trend.
The motor damage line was the key contributor to the loss ratio
improvement both
in 2015 and 1H16. However, the line's underwriting result was
not enough to
offset the insurer's motor third-party liability (MTPL) result,
which was
negative in line with most other local MTPL underwriters. As a
result
AlfaStrakhovanie's underwriting profit is driven by commercial
lines, and
particularly aviation insurance in 2015.
AlfaStrakhovanie scored below 'Somewhat Weak' in Fitch's Prism
factor-based
capital model (Prism FBM), based on 2014 and 2015 results, as
the insurer's
significant business volumes weighed heavily on its capital
position. Some
modest strengthening in 2015 was achieved through higher net
profit and moderate
12% growth of non-life net written premiums in 2015 (compound
annual growth in
2010-2015: 24%).
In 2015 the risk-adjusted capital position was adversely
affected by a
significant increase of goodwill due to the acquisition of two
compulsory health
insurance companies. Positively, the insurer has a sound track
record of a
prudent investment policy and adequate reinsurance protection,
which have
shielded its capital from large losses.
Fitch views AlfaStrakhovanie's investment portfolio to be of
fairly good credit
quality and liquidity from a domestic perspective. The portfolio
structure is
focused on fixed-income instruments, which accounted for 96% of
the portfolio at
end-2015.
AlfaStrakhovanie has traditionally placed a considerable part of
investments
with Alfa-Bank (BB+/Negative) and its holding company ABH
Financial Limited
(BB/Negative). These investments amounted to 22% of total
investments at
end-2015. Fitch views this as moderately limiting portfolio
diversification.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if AlfaStrakhovanie strengthens
its risk-adjusted
capital position to at least a 'Somewhat Weak' score under
Fitch's Prism model
and maintains a positive non-life underwriting result.
The ratings could be downgraded if AlfaStrakhovanie reports
negative earnings in
2016-2017 or if its shareholders fail to support the insurer's
risk-adjusted
capitalisation should it weaken as a result of worsened
profitability or
business growth.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013930
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
