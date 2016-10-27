(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bracken MidCo1 plc (MidCo1) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with Stable Outlook, and its subordinated senior PIK toggle notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'. At the same time the agency has affirmed the IDRs of Jerrold Holdings Limited (JHL) at 'BB-' with Stable Outlook, and the senior secured debt rating of subsidiary Jerrold FinCo plc at 'BB-'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The final rating of the senior PIK toggle notes is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. JHL is a UK specialist mortgage provider, offering both retail and commercial loans to niche market segments under-served by mainstream lenders. In connection with the buyout of JHL's minority shareholders by the principal owner, MidCo1 is being established as a new holding company above JHL, and issuing GBP220m of senior PIK toggle notes as part of the finance the buyout. The notes allow interest to be deferred in the event that MidCo1 lacks the necessary resources at the time to service it, but require payment if conditions pre-defined in the notes documentation are satisfied. Additional buyout funding will come from the issuance by further new companies above MidCo1 of GBP100m junior PIK notes and a new GBP43m shareholder loan, the latter partially replacing GBP60m of shareholder subordinated debt previously issued by JHL. KEY RATING DRIVERS JHL - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT JHL continues to perform soundly, reporting a record pre-tax profit of GBP90.3m for the year to 30 June 2016. Earnings are underpinned by the group's franchise and pricing power in areas such as second-charge mortgages and bridging finance, and risk is well-remunerated via wide margins. Funding is wholesale market-focused, but diversified within that between two securitisation programmes, the group's senior secured notes and a revolving credit facility. Within the GBP1.66bn total wholesale funding only GBP29m matures before August 2018. In recent periods asset growth has been rapid, but the impact on leverage has been contained by concurrent strong internal capital generation, as JHL has not paid dividends. Fitch is of the view that MidCo1's senior PIK toggle notes will implicitly represent an additional obligation of JHL, as MidCo1 has no separate financial resources of its own with which to service them, and failure to do so would have considerable negative implications for JHL's creditworthiness. Therefore Fitch will in future consolidate the senior PIK toggle notes when assessing JHL's gearing, increasing the ratio of debt-to-tangible equity (inclusive of subordinated shareholder loan) from 2.1x per figures reported at 30 June 2016 to 4.3x if the GBP220m of additional funding is added to debt and deducted from tangible equity. Conversely, Fitch will exclude the junior PIK notes when calculating JHL's leverage, in the light of their deeper structural and contractual subordination, and non-cash payment features. The Stable Outlook on JHL's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's view that JHL should continue to report adequate profitability without substantially increasing leverage further. JHL's implicit obligation to service the coupon on the MidCo1 senior PIK toggle notes will require associated dividend payments by JHL in the next five years. However, Fitch expects implied interest coverage (JHL's net income divided by the senior PIK toggle notes' interest service requirement) to remain fairly comfortable (above 3x), and JHL not to make distributions beyond those needed to fund the MidCo1 senior PIK toggle notes debt service, which should limit the pressure on JHL's internal capital generation. Other rating factors, notably JHL's risk appetite and underwriting standards, remain unaffected by the proposed transaction and continue to support the 'BB-' Long-Term IDR. MIDCO1 - IDR AND SENIOR PIK TOGGLE NOTES MidCo1's Long-Term IDR is notched off once from JHL's Long-Term IDR, reflecting the former's structural subordination and double leverage, which is expected to be close to 250%. Fitch has limited the rating differential between the two companies to one notch, primarily because of the sizeable headroom within JHL's restricted payment basket under the terms of the senior secured notes (50% of post-June 2013 accumulated net income, equivalent to around GBP85m at end-June 2016). The notching between MidCo1's IDR and the rating of the senior PIK toggle notes themselves reflects Fitch's view of the likely recoveries in the event of MidCo1 defaulting. While sensitive to a number of assumptions, this scenario would only be likely to occur in a situation where JHL is also in much weakened financial condition, as otherwise its upstreaming of dividends for MidCo1 debt service would have been maintained. The subordinated rank of the senior PIK toggle notes would then place their holders in a weaker position than JHL's senior secured creditors for available recoveries from the group's assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES JHL - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT Near-term upside for JHL's ratings is limited by the additional debt now being taken on at MidCo1, which diminishes rating headroom. A significant further increase in leverage, or worsening profitability, for instance due to a deteriorating operating environment adversely affecting asset quality, could lead to a downgrade. MIDCO1 - IDR AND SENIOR PIK TOGGLE NOTES MidCo1's Long-Term IDR is primarily sensitive to changes to JHL's Long-Term IDR. Equalisation of the IDRs is unlikely in view of MidCo1's structural subordination, but a weakening of implied interest coverage within MidCo1, for instance as a result of diminishing net income at JHL or any other restrictions on JHL's dividend upstream capacity, could widen their notching and so be negative for MidCo1's Long-Term IDR. The rating of the senior PIK toggle notes is sensitive primarily to changes to MidCo1's IDR, from which it is notched, as well as to Fitch's assumptions regarding recoveries in a default scenario. Lower asset encumbrance by senior secured creditors could lead to higher recovery assumptions and therefore narrower notching from MidCo1's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: Bracken MidCo1 plc Long-Term IDR assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Senior PIK toggle notes rating assigned at 'B-(EXP)'/Recovery Rating 'RR6' Jerrold Holdings Ltd Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' Jerrold FinCo Plc Senior secured debt rating affirmed at 'BB-' Contact: Primary Analyst David Pierce Director +44 20 3530 1014 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Arnau Autonell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1712 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013846 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001