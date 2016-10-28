(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited's (SHKP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed SHKP's senior unsecured rating at 'A' and the senior unsecured notes issued by Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Ltd at 'A'. The affirmation reflects the delivery of strong and stable rental income from SHKP's well-located investment property portfolio, which provides healthy interest coverage. SHKP is focused on asset turnover for its property development business, and is likely to sustain its current development pace in Hong Kong due to its sufficient land bank on hand. SHKP's leverage is likely to remain at the current level for the next two to three years. Its financial management remains prudent with good liquidity. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Investment Property Portfolio: SHKP owns 29 million square feet (sq ft) of gross floor area (GFA) of completed investment properties in Hong Kong, with HKD13.2bn in leasing EBITDA in the financial year ended 30 June 2016 (FY16), making it the biggest commercial landlord in Hong Kong in terms of rental income. SHKP also completed 11.6 million sq ft of investment properties in first-tier cities in mainland China, mainly in Shanghai, which generated leasing EBITDA of HKD2.7bn in FY16. Fitch expects SHKP to maintain strong investment property EBITDA interest cover (at subsidiary level) of over 4x, supported by a pipeline of investment properties in Hong Kong and mainland China. Low Leverage: Fitch expects SHKP's net leverage - as measured by the ratio of net debt to investment portfolio value - to remain at around end-June 2016's 15.9% level for the next two to three years. Leverage improved from 16.4% a year earlier due to strong contracted sales from Hong Kong and mainland China. Focus on Asset Turnover: SHKP's contracted sales for residential property in Hong Kong remained stable at HKD32bn in FY16, given strong fundamental demand. SHKP is prudent in land acquisitions in Hong Kong and acquired 1.8 million sq ft in FY16 compared with 4.9 million sq ft in FY15. Its property development land bank of 20.9 million sq ft can sustain its development for the next 5-7 years. Fitch expects SHKP to continue its fast asset-turnover model in Hong Kong, given the strong demand for mass-market units, with property sales margin remaining at a satisfactory level. Prudent Financial Management: Fitch expects SHKP to maintain healthy interest coverage and leverage ratios given its strong track record of financial management. SHKP's recurring EBITDA interest cover (at subsidiary level) and EBIT interest cover are likely to stay above 6x and 8x, respectively in the next two fiscal years, well above the 4x and 6x levels at which Fitch would consider negative rating action. Net leverage (the ratio of net debt to investment portfolio value) will likely remain around 14%-17% in FY17-FY18. The company is not likely make another sizeable investment in China in the next few years while it is focused on developing the Xujiahui project. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer include: - Stable EBITDA margin of around 33%-36% in next two to three years - Recurring EBITDA stays above HKD18bn for next two to three years - Net debt remains stable at around HKD47bn-52bn for next two to three years RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include- - Recurring EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained below 4x (FY16: 7.2x) - EBIT/gross interest expense sustained below 6x (FY16: 11.2x) - Net debt /investment property assets sustained above 30% (FY16: 16%) - Net debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above 5x (FY16: 2.8x) Positive: Fitch does not envisage any positive action, as the rating is constrained by exposure to the volatile homebuilding segment. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A' Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Ltd - USD7bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A' - USD400m callable variable rate notes due 2024 affirmed at 'A' - USD500m 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2023 affirmed at 'A' - USD500m 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022 affirmed at 'A' - USD300m 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A' - USD300m 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A' - USD500m 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2016 affirmed at 'A' Contact: Primary Analyst Rebecca Tang Associate Director +852 2263 9933 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 