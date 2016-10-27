(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cathay No.2 Real Estate Investment Trust Fund's (Cathay No.2) National Long-Term Rating at 'A(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Consistent Asset Performance: Cathay No.2 has maintained a stable rental yield (rental income/book value of investment property) of over 5% since 2008. The average occupancy rate has remained above 95% since 2010 and was at 97.9% in 1H16. The occupancy rate remained healthy at 92% in 2008 and 87% in 2009 during the trough of the economic downturn. The resilient occupancy rate and stable rental rates generate sufficient liquidity, as reflected in the stable EBITDA margin of more than 80% in the past decade. Adequate Net Cash Position: Cathay No.2 has no outstanding debt and had available cash of TWD473m at end-1H16. The REIT is equipped with a 35% gearing limit for further investment purposes. To date however, it has never utilised its gearing, and it does not have any investment proposal on hand that would require it to activate its gearing. Fitch does not rule out the possibility of acquisitions in the next 12 months as the growth in property values in Taiwan has been mild in the past 18 months. However, the economic uncertainties, restrictions on investments by insurers as well as a requirement on new-asset ROI (annual rental income/total asset) have made Cathay No.2 cautious towards new investment. Solid Asset Pool: Cathay No.2 has three office buildings with long operating histories (26-36 years) in Taipei. All are located in the city's traditional prime downtown area. The market value of the three buildings increased by 8.5% in 2012-2015 (CAGR of 2.8%). Annual rental income steadily increased to TWD404m in 2015 from TWD390m in 2012 (CAGR of 1.2%). Although we do not expect the pace of increase in market value to continue in the next two years, the central location of the buildings will ensure the rental income and market value remain resilient, which provides strong support to the credit profile. Small and Concentrated Property Portfolio: The scale of Cathay No.2 is limited, with assets valued at TWD13.2bn (USD420m) compared with the asset sizes of USD1bn-4bn for Asian peers in the same rating category. The limited scale and concentration in Taipei significantly constrain the rating. Prospects of Rental Growth Limited: Growth in demand for office space in Taipei is limited by weak economic performance, and muted expansion and investment by foreign enterprises. A high-end office building in the Nanshan area, close to the buildings in Cathay No.2's portfolio, is due to start operation by end-2018, but Fitch expects the impact on Cathay No.2's rental rate to be minimal as the REIT has renewed leases of the majority of its tenants that have contracts expiring in the next 12 months. Furthermore, the new building is classified as Grade A office space while Cathay No.2's three buildings are classified as Grade B/B+, which appeals to a different tenant segment. Besides, the mature residential area around the three buildings will help Cathay No.2's rental income to remain resilient. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Cathay include: - Rental growth of 1.2% in 2017-2019 - Management fee and other costs increase by 1% in2017-2019 - Occupancy rate of 97.5% in 2016-2019 - Growth in investment property value of 3% a year in 2017-2019 RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Sustained decline in rental yield below 5% - Sustained decline in occupancy rate below 85% - Sustained weakening in EBITDA margin below 60% (FY15: 81.6%) - Substantial asset acquisition - Incurrence of any debt Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely in the next 12 months due to the small scale of its portfolio. 