MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Italian
Region of Veneto's Outlook to Negative from Stable. It has also
affirmed the
region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB+' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'.
The revision of the Outlooks follows a similar action on Italy's
Outlook on 21
October 2016 (see "Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to Negative;
Affirms at
'BBB+'", 21 October 2016).
Veneto's ratings continue to reflect the region's stable
operating balance,
albeit modest by international standards, tight control over
spending, and a
moderate debt burden. The ratings also reflect Veneto's sound
liquidity position
and wealthy socio-economic profile supporting the regional tax
base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the following key rating drivers and their
relative weights:
HIGH
Neutral Intergovernmental Relations
Veneto's standalone profile is constrained by Italy's IDR
(BBB+/Negative). This
reflects the cap at the sovereign rating for ordinary statute
regions, as they
lack the financial autonomy to isolate their finances from the
national
government and make them eligible for a rating higher than the
sovereign one.
Veneto benefits from national state support, such as transfers,
subsidised loans
and extraordinary support in case of unpredictable events but
remains subject to
contributing to Italy's consolidation efforts to balance the
national accounts,
with repeated revenue curtailments and spending review. As a
result, Fitch views
intergovernmental relations as neutral to Veneto's ratings
The rating also reflects the following key rating drivers:
Stable Operating Performance
At end-2015 the region posted a 3% operating margin, benefiting
from a solid tax
base and continued constraint on spending. Assuming a continued
robust tax base
and balanced health care sector (whose costs represent nearly
90% of total
spending and 80% of the regional budget), Fitch expects Veneto's
operating
surplus to stabilise at around 3% of revenue, or EUR300m, over
2016-2018.
Veneto's fiscal leeway of about 10% of revenues provides scope
to absorb
budgetary shocks.
Fitch estimates new investments to remain at around a modest 5%
of total
spending, or EUR500m per year, mostly funded by capital
transfers. This should
contribute to maintaining a balanced budget over the medium
term.
Modest Debt, Sound Liquidity
Fitch forecasts Veneto's stock of debt, including outstanding
EUR1.5bn
borrowings subsidised by the national government and
state-funded loan (EUR35m
at end-2015), will remain moderate in 2016-2018 at 25% or
revenue, or around
2.6bn (EUR2.7bn at end-2015), with sound debt ratios supported
by stable
operating performance. The operating balance will comfortably
cover debt service
(principal and interest) by 1.5x while the debt payback ratio
(debt-to-current
balance) of around 12 years should be in line with the average
life of debt.
Fitch expects Veneto's liquidity position to remain sound in
2016 (averaging
EUR1.2bn over the past five years), providing a buffer against
possible
temporary inflow/outflow mismatches. However, it may weaken
over the medium
term as the partial relaxation of capital spending rules by
the national
government may lead the region to carry out committed
investments.
Conservative Financial Policies
In Fitch's view, the regional administration remains
conservative by maintaining
a balanced healthcare sector and sustainable debt indicators,
amid a shrinking
fund balance deficit. Fitch calculates this deficit at EUR1.6bn
at end-2015, or
a manageable 15% of the regional budget, which could eventually
be met by
borrowing drawdown. The administration has scope for manoeuvre
due to the
region's broad fiscal leeway, high liquidity and wealthy
economic indicators.
Economic Recovery
With 4.9m inhabitants, Veneto ranks among the most populated
regions of Italy,
and is a strong contributor to national GDP (9%). Socio-economic
indicators
remain fundamentally solid, with GDP 8% higher than the EU
average.
After several years of declining or stagnating economic trend
following the
national recession, GDP returned to growth in 2015, sustained by
industry,
tourism and exports. The latter represents 14% of total national
exports, but
this also means the region is vulnerable to external economic
downturns.
Fitch expects GDP to grow 1% in 2016, benefiting mainly from
exports (machinery,
eyewear and wine), with the unemployment rate stabilising at 7%
(11.5%
nationally in 2Q16). This will help sustain the regional tax
base, while
internal demand remains sluggish.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Veneto's IDRs are constrained by those of Italy a rating
action on the
sovereign would translate into a corresponding rating action on
Veneto.
Veneto's IDRs could also be downgraded if the region's
fundamentals weaken with
the current margin turning negative on a permanent basis amid a
widening fund
balance deficit.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 261
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013950
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
