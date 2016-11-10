(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BB+' to Yancheng Oriental Investment & Development Group Co., Ltd (Yancheng Oriental). The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned the proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes issued by Oriental Capital Company (OCC) an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'. The proceeds of the proposed note issue will be used for general corporate purposes. The final ratings on the proposed notes are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The proposed notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Dongfang Investment (Holdings) Corporation Limited (Dongfang Investment), a wholly owned subsidiary of Yancheng Oriental. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of OCC and rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured obligations of OCC. In place of a guarantee, Yancheng Oriental has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure Dongfang Investment has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the notes. The notes are rated at the same level of the Issuer Default Rating of Yancheng Oriental, given the strong link between OCC and Yancheng Oriental, and the keepwell and liquidity support deed and the deed of equity interest purchase undertaking, which provide additional support and transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to Yancheng Oriental. In Fitch's opinion, the deeds signal a strong intention from Yancheng Oriental to ensure that Dongfang Investment has sufficient funds to honour the debt obligations. The agency also believes Dongfang Investment intends to maintain its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore market, and is unlikely to default on offshore obligations. Additionally a default by Dongfang Investment could have significant negative repercussions on Yancheng Oriental for any future offshore funding. KEY RATING DRIVERS Linked to Yancheng Municipality: The ratings of Yancheng Oriental are credit-linked to, but not equalised with, Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of Yancheng Municipality. The link reflects strong government control and oversight, and a mid-range assessment of the entity's integration with the municipal budget, strategic importance to the municipality and legal status. These factors result in a high likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed, from the municipality. Therefore, Yancheng Oriental is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch Ratings' criteria. Yancheng's Creditworthiness: Yancheng is the largest city in terms of geographic area in Jiangsu Province. Its gross regional product ranked seventh among the 13 cities within Jiangsu Province and among the top 50 cities in China in 2015. The municipality's credit strength is also underpinned by its location at the intersection of the Chinese government's One-Belt, One Road development strategy and the Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone, satisfactory fiscal performance with steady operating margin and fiscal surplus, and moderate direct risk. Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed at Mid-range: Yancheng Oriental is the largest local-government financing vehicle established for developing and managing the infrastructure and resettlement housing in the Yancheng Economic-Technical Development Zone (ETDZ). Yancheng ETDZ houses the core of Yancheng's Sino-Korea Industrial Park, which was established under a Sino-Korea free trade agreement. Yancheng Oriental plays a vital role in implementing the blueprint for the zone on behalf of the Yancheng Municipal Government and Yancheng ETDZ Management Committee. Control Attribute Assessed at Stronger: Yancheng Oriental is ultimately wholly owned by the municipal government and the majority of its board is appointed by the government, and major projects and investments require the government's approval. Yancheng Oriental's financing plan and debt levels are closely monitored by the government, and the company is required to report its operational and financial results to the government on a regular basis. Government Integration Attribute Assessed at Mid-range: Over 60% of operating revenue is related to projects undertaken on behalf of the municipal government, which buys back the projects from Yancheng Oriental upon completion. In addition, the government has provided monetary support, such as capital injections and subsidies. Yancheng Oriental received subsidies of CNY0.1m in 2013, CNY142m in 2014 and CNY159m in 2015 from the government. 'B' Category Standalone Profile: Yancheng Oriental's financial profile in the past three years was characterised by large capex, negative free cash flow and high leverage. Fitch believes this trend may continue in the medium term, driven by potential development plans for the remaining areas of the Yancheng ETDZ. Any extension in the settlement of the project buybacks and sizeable receivables due from the government could adversely affect Yancheng Oriental's liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Linkage With Municipality: A stronger or more explicit support commitment from Yancheng Municipality may trigger a positive rating action on Yancheng Oriental. Significant changes to Yancheng Oriental's strategic importance, dilution in the government's shareholding, and/or reduced government support, could result in a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Jean Luo Associate Director +852 2263 9952 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768 076 111 