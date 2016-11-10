(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BB+' to Yancheng
Oriental Investment &
Development Group Co., Ltd (Yancheng Oriental). The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also assigned the proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes
issued by Oriental
Capital Company (OCC) an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'.
The proceeds of the proposed note issue will be used for general
corporate
purposes. The final ratings on the proposed notes are contingent
upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
The proposed notes are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Dongfang
Investment (Holdings) Corporation Limited (Dongfang Investment),
a wholly owned
subsidiary of Yancheng Oriental. The notes will be senior
unsecured obligations
of OCC and rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured
obligations of OCC.
In place of a guarantee, Yancheng Oriental has granted a
keepwell and liquidity
support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking
to ensure
Dongfang Investment has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet
its obligations
under the guarantee for the notes.
The notes are rated at the same level of the Issuer Default
Rating of Yancheng
Oriental, given the strong link between OCC and Yancheng
Oriental, and the
keepwell and liquidity support deed and the deed of equity
interest purchase
undertaking, which provide additional support and transfer the
ultimate
responsibility of payment to Yancheng Oriental.
In Fitch's opinion, the deeds signal a strong intention from
Yancheng Oriental
to ensure that Dongfang Investment has sufficient funds to
honour the debt
obligations. The agency also believes Dongfang Investment
intends to maintain
its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore
market, and is
unlikely to default on offshore obligations. Additionally a
default by Dongfang
Investment could have significant negative repercussions on
Yancheng Oriental
for any future offshore funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Yancheng Municipality: The ratings of Yancheng
Oriental are
credit-linked to, but not equalised with, Fitch's internal
assessment of the
creditworthiness of Yancheng Municipality. The link reflects
strong government
control and oversight, and a mid-range assessment of the
entity's integration
with the municipal budget, strategic importance to the
municipality and legal
status. These factors result in a high likelihood of
extraordinary support, if
needed, from the municipality. Therefore, Yancheng Oriental is
classified as a
credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch Ratings'
criteria.
Yancheng's Creditworthiness: Yancheng is the largest city in
terms of geographic
area in Jiangsu Province. Its gross regional product ranked
seventh among the 13
cities within Jiangsu Province and among the top 50 cities in
China in 2015. The
municipality's credit strength is also underpinned by its
location at the
intersection of the Chinese government's One-Belt, One Road
development strategy
and the Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone, satisfactory fiscal
performance with
steady operating margin and fiscal surplus, and moderate direct
risk.
Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed at Mid-range: Yancheng
Oriental is the
largest local-government financing vehicle established for
developing and
managing the infrastructure and resettlement housing in the
Yancheng
Economic-Technical Development Zone (ETDZ). Yancheng ETDZ houses
the core of
Yancheng's Sino-Korea Industrial Park, which was established
under a Sino-Korea
free trade agreement. Yancheng Oriental plays a vital role in
implementing the
blueprint for the zone on behalf of the Yancheng Municipal
Government and
Yancheng ETDZ Management Committee.
Control Attribute Assessed at Stronger: Yancheng Oriental is
ultimately wholly
owned by the municipal government and the majority of its board
is appointed by
the government, and major projects and investments require the
government's
approval. Yancheng Oriental's financing plan and debt levels are
closely
monitored by the government, and the company is required to
report its
operational and financial results to the government on a regular
basis.
Government Integration Attribute Assessed at Mid-range: Over 60%
of operating
revenue is related to projects undertaken on behalf of the
municipal government,
which buys back the projects from Yancheng Oriental upon
completion. In
addition, the government has provided monetary support, such as
capital
injections and subsidies. Yancheng Oriental received subsidies
of CNY0.1m in
2013, CNY142m in 2014 and CNY159m in 2015 from the government.
'B' Category Standalone Profile: Yancheng Oriental's financial
profile in the
past three years was characterised by large capex, negative free
cash flow and
high leverage. Fitch believes this trend may continue in the
medium term, driven
by potential development plans for the remaining areas of the
Yancheng ETDZ. Any
extension in the settlement of the project buybacks and sizeable
receivables due
from the government could adversely affect Yancheng Oriental's
liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Linkage With Municipality: A stronger or more explicit support
commitment from
Yancheng Municipality may trigger a positive rating action on
Yancheng Oriental.
Significant changes to Yancheng Oriental's strategic importance,
dilution in the
government's shareholding, and/or reduced government support,
could result in a
downgrade.
Creditworthiness of Municipality: An upgrade of Fitch's internal
credit view on
Yancheng Municipality may trigger a positive rating action on
Yancheng Oriental.
Any deterioration in the credit profile of Yancheng Municipality
could lead to a
downgrade of Yancheng Oriental's rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jean Luo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9952
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014580
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
