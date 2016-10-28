(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mozambique's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'CC'. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed at 'B-' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs
at 'C'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mozambique's 'CC' Long-Term IDRs, which indicate that a default
is probable,
reflects the following key rating drivers:
The authorities announced on 25 October that they intend to
start consultations
with external commercial creditors to resolve the country's debt
crisis. A
potential re-structuring of external debt could fulfil Fitch's
criteria for a
Distressed Debt Exchange (DDE). The announcement reflects
significant debt
obligations falling due in the short term and the sharp
deterioration in
macroeconomic and fiscal conditions following the disclosure in
early 2016 of
USD1.4bn in additional debt from opaque state-owned companies
(SOEs) with
sovereign guarantees. The disclosure has led to the suspension
of external
support and a sharp drop in the currency.
Under current conditions, Fitch views Mozambique's
debt-servicing capacity to be
under severe distress. According to government forecasts, public
and publicly
guaranteed external debt service is set to climb to USD803.8m in
2017, of which
USD591m is on non-concessional commercial debt (this excludes
arrears from
missed payments in 2016). As a percentage of revenue, the
government expects the
external public debt service to climb to around 35% in 2017,
from an estimated
3.4% in 2014. The government assesses that its capacity to
service the
non-concessional debt in the next five years is near zero.
The government has proposed a timeline to agree and implement a
debt resolution
by January 2017 to restore debt sustainability (a pre-condition
for renewed
support from official lenders and donors). When the final terms
of the
restructuring are announced, Fitch would review whether the
exchange constitutes
a DDE under our criteria.
For a debt restructuring to be classified as a DDE under Fitch's
criteria, both
of the following need to apply: a material reduction in terms
compared with the
original contractual terms (potentially including a reduction in
principal/interest or extension of maturity date); and the
exchange is necessary
to avoid a traditional payment default.
The current debt crisis and falling commodity prices have
severely dented
confidence in the Mozambican economy and currency. Since early
2016 the metical
has weakened by close to 40% against the USD and by 45% against
the South
African rand. Weakness against the rand has been a major driver
of inflation, as
most consumer goods items are imported from South Africa. Fitch
expects
inflation to average 20% this year (the highest in two decades),
before falling
gradually in 2017-18, in line with aggressive monetary
tightening.
Fitch expects growth to slow to 3.5% in 2016, the lowest figure
in 15 years.
Data for 1H16 indicate record-low confidence levels and a
slowdown in activity
across all sectors. GDP growth will likely rise to 5% in 2017,
but this is
dependent on a gradual resumption of external support.
Medium-term economic
prospects remain positive given investor interest in the
country's vast natural
resources. Rising prices of hydrocarbons have increased the
prospects of key
projects such as coal facilities and natural gas materialising,
which could
provide some fiscal relief.
The authorities are focusing on mending relations with external
partners to
restore fiscal and economic confidence. Talks with the IMF have
made some
progress, with the Mozambican authorities committing to
implementing a number of
measures to improve transparency, including an international
audit on previously
hidden loans. Meeting this last requirement could prove
particularly challenging
given its potential political repercussions. However, a failure
to do so will
delay the resumption of the IMF's standby-credit facility and
other
donor-supported programmes, hindering any improvement in the
macroeconomic
environment.
Fitch expects Mozambique's fiscal and debt position to remain
weak in 2016-18,
with the deficit averaging close to 6% of GDP. Although grants
are expected to
recover slowly, they will remain less than half of 2010-14
levels when they
averaged 5.5% of GDP. The deficits will be mostly financed in
the domestic
market and by drawing down central government deposits, which
stood at 11% in
July 2016.
Without a debt restructuring, public sector debt would peak at
around 130% of
GDP in 2016, from only 37.8% in 2011 and over double the 'B'/'C'
median. The
rise this year mainly reflects the sharp depreciation of the
metical as almost
90% of total debt is denominated in foreign currency. The public
debt/GDP ratio
would fall modestly to 123.9% by 2018 as nominal growth picks
up, but risks are
weighted on the downside given exchange-rate vulnerability.
Mozambique's banking sector has maintained sound capital levels
(15%) but loan
quality is deteriorating in line with higher interest rates,
lower growth and
the sharp depreciation of the metical (24% of loans and 34% of
deposits are in
foreign currency). The ratio of non-performing loans stood at 5%
in 1Q16,
compared with 3.2% at end-2014. The country's fourth- biggest
bank, Banco Moza,
was put under administration by the central bank in early
October following
failure of shareholders to inject capital. Although contagion
effects have been
limited, the failure highlights growing liquidity and capital
strains in the
financial sector.
Fitch expects Mozambique's external position to remain weak in
2016, with the
current account deficit standing at a large 42% of GDP.
Liquidity constraints
and a fall in demand have led to a sharp contraction in imports
(28% in 1H16),
but this has been offset by the continued weakness in commodity
exports.
Moreover, a modest fall in foreign direct investments (FDI), the
main source of
financing for the current account deficit, and limited access to
external
financing will continue to put pressure on reserves, which
should fall to
USD1.7bn by end-2016, providing only 2.4 months of current
account receipts
cover. We expect some recovery in exports starting in 2017
(primarily in the
coal sector), leading to a modest build-up in reserves.
The political environment remains tense, with violence between
government forces
and guerrillas associated with the main opposition party RENAMO
continuing to
affect central and northern provinces. Negotiations towards a
peace deal are
progressing very slowly. The ruling FRELIMO maintains control of
central
government institutions but will face growing social
dissatisfaction and unrest,
given deteriorating living conditions.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Mozambique a score equivalent to
a rating of
'CCC or below' on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee decided to maintain the
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'CC', in line with the Key Rating Drivers
mentioned above and
reflecting that the SRM score is equivalent to 'CCC or below'.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that could result in a downgrade include:
-Announcement of a restructuring with private external creditors
that constitute
a DDE under our criteria. In this case, we would downgrade
Mozambique's Foreign
Currency IDRs to 'Restricted Default' (RD) once the exchange is
completed.
Shortly after completion of the exchange, Mozambique's Long Term
Foreign
Currency IDR would be re-rated at a level consistent with the
agency's
assessment of its post default structure and credit profile.
-Failure to make payments on outstanding debt, for example as a
result of a
failure to reach a restructuring agreement with creditors. In
this case, we
would downgrade the relevant IDRs to 'RD' and re-rate once the
default is cured.
We currently do not envisage a scenario in the short term in
which the rating
would be upgraded.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices to average USD42/bl in 2016 and
USD45/bl in 2017
and USD55/bl in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
E14 5GN London
Secondary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
+1 212 908 0897
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
