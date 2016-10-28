(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A'/'F1'
Long- and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Deere & Company
(Deere) and John
Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC). Fitch has also assigned debt
ratings for Deere
and JDCC, including those of certain JDCC subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. Approximately $31 billion of Deere's consolidated debt
is covered by the
ratings.
Fitch's ratings and financial measures for Deere's equipment
operations (Deere
Equipment) consider the company's Financial Services operations
on an equity
basis. The ratings for JDCC incorporate support from Deere.
A full rating list appears at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Deere Equipment
The ratings for Deere incorporate Fitch's expectation that the
company will
maintain a strong financial profile over the long term despite
near term
weakness in its agricultural and construction equipment markets
that are
contributing to higher leverage and reduced free cash flow
(FCF). Fitch expects
the company will reduce discretionary spending for share
repurchases and take
actions to reduce its cost structure to support margins at lower
sales volumes
and that credit metrics will recover when the current cycle
reverses. Potential
support required from Deere Equipment for Financial Services
represents a risk,
but is viewed by Fitch as unlikely.
The current downturn in Deere's agricultural equipment market
follows a cyclical
peak in 2013 and is the most severe since 1979-1986 as measured
by the
cumulative decline in industry sales and the length of the
downturn. There are
indications that demand could begin to stabilize sometime in
2017, but the
timing of a meaningful recovery is uncertain and could be
delayed by low crop
prices, net cash farm income which could decline for a fourth
consecutive year
in 2016, weak farmer sentiment, and high levels of used
equipment. U.S. farm
balance sheets are relatively strong but concerns have been
increasing about
agricultural credit conditions and declines in the value of
farmland that have
occurred since early 2014. Deere's results are also being
negatively affected by
low energy prices which reduce demand for construction
equipment.
Rating strengths include Deere's position as the largest U.S.
manufacturer of
agricultural equipment with a broad product line, particularly
in the large
equipment market. Revenue is concentrated in developed markets
but is growing in
emerging markets as farmers look to increase production and
invest in larger,
mechanized equipment. Deere also has a leading share in forestry
equipment in
North America. The company's market positions in turf and
construction equipment
are competitive, but it has a smaller share than some other
large competitors in
these markets.
Fitch expects Deere's well-established position in precision
agriculture should
support future performance as the industry becomes increasingly
reliant on
digital technology. Technological applications are also relevant
to the
construction, forestry and turf markets. In precision
agriculture, Deere uses a
combination of acquisitions and agreements to expand its
presence in digital
applications. Fitch also recognizes competitive risks from
competitors in
Deere's agricultural markets as well as other providers of data
services and
analytics.
Fitch expects Deere Equipment's leverage and other credit
metrics will be weak
compared to mid-cycle levels until demand improves. Debt/EBITDA
was 2x at July
31, 2016 and Fitch estimates it could increase to approximately
2.3x in the near
to medium term before the company's end markets improve. By
comparison,
debt/EBITDA was 1.1x as recently as the end of 2013.
EBITDA margins of 7.7% on a latest 12 months (LTM) basis at July
31, 2016 were
approximately half of the peak level of 14.3% in 2013 as
calculated by Fitch.
Margins could begin to improve in fiscal 2017 as Deere
implements cost
reductions the company estimates could total at least $500
million annually by
the end of 2018. Results at Financial Services are being
negatively affected by
lower residual values on leased equipment and higher provisions
for credit
losses, but Fitch believes delinquencies are at manageable
levels and they
remain slightly below the long term average.
FCF at Deere Equipment, including dividends received from
financial services,
has declined significantly due to weaker operating results but
remains positive.
Fitch expects FCF after corporate dividends will be
approximately $500 million
in 2016 (slightly negative excluding dividends from Financial
Services) compared
to $1.5 billion in 2015.
The impact of lower operating cash flow expected by Fitch is
partly offset by a
reduction in capital expenditures which were high prior to 2015
when Deere was
expanding capacity and developing Tier 4 emissions-compliant
engines. Deere
Equipment receives dividends from Financial Services that
totaled $680 million
in 2015. Fitch expects dividends from Financial Services could
decline in 2016
based on the downturn in agricultural equipment which is
contributing to higher
losses on lease residual values and higher provisions for credit
losses. The
dividends can vary depending on cash requirements at each
business.
Fitch expects capital expenditures and dividends will remain
relatively stable
until conditions improve and Deere is able to rebuild its
operating performance.
Cash deployment for share repurchases has been much lower in
2016 following
several years of high spending that was largely funded by strong
FCF. Pension
plans are well funded and contributions in 2016 are estimated by
Deere at $80
million. As of the Oct. 31, 2015, the net pension obligation
totaled $1 billion
(92% funded).
Transactions between Deere Equipment and Financial Services
include receivables
from unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. The majority of
these
receivables, which totaled, $2.4 billion at July 31, 2016, were
due from
Financial Services. Deere uses these receivables, as well as
capital
contributions to, and dividends from, Financial Services to
manage leverage at
Financial Services and use consolidated cash effectively.
Under Fitch's criteria for rating non-financial corporates,
Fitch calculates an
appropriate debt/equity ratio of 6x at Financial Services based
on solid asset
quality, sufficient liquidity and strong funding profile. Actual
debt/equity as
measured by Fitch, including intangible assets, was 7.7x as of
July 31, 2016. As
a result, an equity injection of approximately $1.1 billion
would be needed to
reduce Financial Services leverage to 6x. Fitch assumes Deere
could reclassify
as equity a portion of intercompany receivables due from
Financial Services that
totaled $2.4 billion as of July 31, 2016. As a result, it would
not be necessary
for Deere to issue debt to fund the equity injection.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - JDCC
JDCC's long- and short-term ratings are equalized with Deere's
ratings,
reflecting Fitch's view of JDCC as a core subsidiary of Deere
based on the 100%
ownership, shared brand name, importance of JDCC to help Deere
achieve its
strategic objectives and the Support Agreement between the two
entities. The
Support Agreement requires Deere to maintain 51% ownership of
JDCC, maintain
JDCC's net worth at not less than $50 million, and maintain
JDCC's fixed-charge
coverage at not less than 1.05x on a quarterly basis.
Beyond these support-driven considerations, Fitch also considers
JDCC's
consistent operating performance, solid asset quality through
cycles, sufficient
liquidity, and strong funding profile. These factors are
counterbalanced by
JDCC's elevated leverage relative to stand-alone finance
companies, but
consistent with captive finance peer averages.
Asset quality metrics were solid, despite an uptick in
write-offs during 2016.
At July 31, 2016, delinquencies greater than 30 days past due
amounted to 1.51%
compared to 1.03% one-year prior. Write-offs, net of recoveries
were $53.5
million or 0.25% of net finance receivables in the first nine
months of fiscal
year (FY) 2016 compared to $30.7 million or 0.14% of net finance
receivables in
the same period in FY 2015. The increase in write-offs was
driven by
construction and forestry retail notes and revolving credit
lines. The allowance
for credit losses amounted to $113.3 million, or 0.39% of net
finance
receivables, as of July 31, 2016. Given strong asset quality
performance over
the last several years, metrics are expected to normalize in the
medium term.
Fitch believes JDCC's loss reserves are sufficient to cover
potential losses on
its receivables.
Operating performance remained consistent, albeit weaker than
2015, amid weaker
economic conditions that contributed to increased credit costs
and lower
origination volumes. JDCC reported revenues through the first
nine months of FY
2016 of $1.55 billion, a 7.4% increase from the same period in
the prior fiscal
year. Pretax income was $398 million, or a 31.5% decrease. This
translated to
pre-tax ROAA of 1.65%, which is lower than the four-year average
of 2.34%. Net
income amounted to $258.6 million, or a 31.1% decrease
year-over-year. The
declines were primarily due to higher losses on lease residual
values, less
favorable financing spreads and a higher provision for credit
losses. Despite
year-over-year volatility and weakness, Fitch expects overall
operating
performance will remain relatively stable and the company will
remain profitable
in the near- to medium-term.
JDCC's debt-to-tangible equity was 8.17x as of July 31, 2016, up
from 7.87x at
the end of FY 2015 and 7.82x at FYE 2014. Fitch notes that
leverage remains
consistent with other captive finance peers but higher than many
stand-alone
finance companies. Fitch does not anticipate any significant
changes in JDCC's
overall capital structure. Should funding requirements increase,
Fitch believes
Deere would inject additional capital into the finance arm, as
necessary, to
manage JDCC's overall leverage profile.
Fitch believes JDCC's comprehensive funding platform, in
combination with the
financial strength of its parent, is consistent with other
captive finance
companies.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Deere
Equipment include:
--Deere's revenue declines approximately 10% in 2016;
--The industry downturn in agricultural equipment approaches a
cyclical trough
in 2017;
--EBITDA margins fall by more than half on an aggregate basis
between the
industry peak in 2013 and the end of 2016 but begin to recover
in 2017;
--FCF declines to approximately $500 million in 2016 including
dividends from
Financial Services;
--Share repurchases are reduced in 2016 to much lower levels
compared to more
than $2 billion in each of the past two years.
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for JDCC include:
JDCC's long- and short-term ratings are equalized with Deere's
ratings,
reflecting Fitch's view of JDCC as a core subsidiary of Deere
based on the 100%
ownership, shared brand name, importance of JDCC to help Deere
achieve its
strategic objectives and the Support Agreement between the two
entities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deere Equipment
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Loss of significant market share in the company's
agricultural, construction
and forestry equipment markets;
--Margins fail to improve materially as Deere implements
restructuring and when
market demand eventually recovers;
--Deere's precision agriculture and other digital strategies
become
uncompetitive;
--Cash deployment for share repurchases or acquisitions leads to
materially
higher leverage;
--Financial Services requires significant support that reduces
Deere's liquidity
and financial flexibility.
Fitch views a positive rating action as unlikely over the rating
horizon due to
cyclicality in Deere's agricultural and construction markets and
to funding and
credit risks at Financial Services.
JDCC
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--A change in the perceived relationship between Deere and JDCC,
for example, if
Fitch believed that JDCC was no longer core to Deere's strategic
operations
and/or adequate financial support was not provided to the
captive finance
company in a time of need;
--Significant asset quality deterioration;
--Consistent operating losses;
--A material change in balance sheet leverage;
--Deterioration in JDCC's liquidity profile.
Positive rating momentum for JDCC and its subsidiaries would be
limited by
Fitch's view of Deere's credit profile, as JDCC's ratings and
Outlook are linked
to that of its parent. Fitch cannot envision a scenario where
the captive would
be rated higher than its parent.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Deere Equipment's liquidity at July 31, 2016 included cash of
$3.1 billion,
excluding $40 million of marketable securities, and availability
under two $2.9
billion revolvers shared with JDCC that mature in 2020 and 2021.
The agreements
require JDCC to maintain minimum fixed charge coverage and
maximum
debt-to-capital ratios, and Deere Equipment to maintain a
maximum
debt-to-capital ratio, all of which were in compliance as of
July 31, 2016.
Deere also has $1.5 billion of other committed and uncommitted
facilities.
Liquidity was offset by $262 million of short-term debt and
long-term debt
maturities.
JDCC's liquidity is sufficient given consistent operating cash
flow generation,
available cash on hand of $1.1 billion as of July 31, 2016 and
undrawn capacity
under its credit facilities. JDCC relies on the global debt
capital markets,
various bank funding programs as well as periodic ordinary
support from Deere to
provide liquidity for its operations. Additionally, 80.9% of
JDCC's debt was
unsecured, as of July 31, 2016. This is viewed positively by
Fitch, as
unencumbered assets provide balance sheet flexibility in times
of market stress.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Deere & Company
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
John Deere Capital Corporation
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
John Deere Cash Management S.A.
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
John Deere Canada ULC
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
John Deere Financial Inc. (Canada)
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
John Deere Canada Funding, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A'.
John Deere Bank S.A.
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
John Deere Financial Ltd. (Australia)
--Long-Term IDR 'A;
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Deere & Company
Primary Analyst
Eric Ause, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Philip Zahn
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Committee Chairperson
Craig Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
John Deere Capital Corporation
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Secondary Analyst
Jared Kirsch
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0332
Committee Chairperson
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has made no
material
adjustments that are not disclosed within the company's public
filings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
