(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed HCP, Inc.
from Rating
Watch Negative and affirmed the company's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and debt
ratings at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB' IDR and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation
that HCP's leverage
and liquidity will stabilize pro forma following its spin-off of
HCP's HCR
ManorCare Inc.'s (HCR) real estate into Quality Care Properties
(NYSE: QCP). The
recently completed $1.75 billion debt issuances by QCP and
subsequent dividend
to HCP, along with significant progress on dispositions resolve
the uncertainty
and execution risk that the previous Rating Watch Negative
captured.
Round-trip, Fitch views the HCR investment as having been a
distraction to
management and a headwind against relative access to capital
over the past few
years. The lease amendment in 2015 and the QCP spin-off in 2016
will have
increased leverage by approximately 1x. HCP will be a
predominantly private-pay
healthcare REIT focusing on senior housing, medical office and
life science with
some debt and hospital investments pro forma for its permanent
separation from
HCR.
LEVERAGE TO SUSTAIN IN LOW 6x RANGE
Fitch projects that leverage will sustain in the 6x - 6.5x range
in 2017 and
2018 pro forma for announced dispositions and assuming $750
million per year of
acquisitions. Fitch views leverage sustaining between 6x - 7x as
being
appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. Leverage could migrate lower
depending upon
acquisition volumes and funding mix, though Fitch expects the
issuer's primary
focus will be demonstrating accretive growth to shareholders.
This compares to
leverage in the high-4x to mid-5x range in 2012 through 2014
before the lease
amendment and spin-off. Fitch projects fixed-charge coverage
(FCC) will sustain
in the mid-to-high 3x range through 2018, which is strong for
the 'BBB' rating
and comparable to prior years (3.5x in 2015 and 3.8x in 2014).
AMPLE LIQUIDITY WHILE RE-ESTABLISHING ITSELF WITH INVESTORS
HCP will have ample liquidity to retire maturing debt
obligations through 2018
which provides it time to re-establish itself with debt and
equity investors.
HCP has not issued non-bank debt or issued equity since late
2015. Fitch views
HCP as having weaker access to capital relative to its higher
rated peers, which
is another factor driving the ratings differential, and Fitch
does not expect
this will change meaningfully through the rating horizon.
However, the
differential should stabilize, if not improve, given the removal
of the HCR
overhang and return to growth.
HCP will receive approximately $1.7 billion as a dividend from
QCP, which
recently completed its debt issuance along with at least $700
million of
additional proceeds from announced dispositions on a net basis.
These proceeds,
when combined with unrestricted cash, availability under the $2
billion
revolving credit facility due 2018 and Fitch's estimate of pro
forma retained
cash flow from operations after dividends, cover uses by 1x
assuming no access
to external capital for the period July 1, 2016 through Dec. 31,
2018. Fitch
considers uses to be debt maturities, development expenditures,
maintenance
capital expenditures and announced acquisitions. Fitch's
projections assume HCP
will return to the unsecured debt capital markets in 2017 to
re-establish itself
with investors and fund growth.
HIGHER QUALITY PORTFOLIO BUT COST OF CAPITAL INFLUENCES
COMPETITIVE POSITION
HCP's portfolio will be of a higher quality going forward
focusing on senior
housing (54% of net operating income), life science (21%) and
medical office
buildings at 19%. Government reimbursement risk will decline
with NOI backed by
private-pay sources comprising approximately 95% of revenues.
While improved,
Fitch expects management will look to resolve or dispose of
assets with thinner
coverage (e.g. the Brookdale assets, certain debt investments in
the United
Kingdom) and to reduce tenant concentration.
Fitch believes there is some risk that HCP will be incentivized
to acquire
weaker assets or ones with more execution risk (i.e. higher
yielding) as it is
pressured to demonstrate growth while at a competitive
disadvantage to do so
given its relative cost of capital. Cost of capital is a key
differentiator
between healthcare REITs given their acquisitiveness. Fitch
expects HCP's cost
of debt and equity capital will remain higher than its peers as
a result of
weaker metrics, lower ratings and the uncertainty surrounding
operating and
financial policies until the permanent management team is
finalized.
CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY TO REMAIN BELOW AVERAGE
Unsecured bondholders will be supported by less contingent
liquidity after the
spin-off and asset sales as the HCR portfolio was one of the
largest
contributors of wholly-owned unencumbered net operating income.
Fitch estimates
that unencumbered assets (assuming a stressed 8% - 10% cap
rates) will cover
unsecured debt by 1.4x - 1.7x pro forma. This compares to 1.7x -
2.2x at Dec.
31, 2015 and from 2x - 2.4x before the rent reduction earlier in
2015. HCP's
contingent liquidity will likely sustain below the 2.0x
typically carried by
investment grade REITs. Unencumbered assets are REITs' primary
sources of
contingent liquidity to raise proceeds via a sale or pledge
against during a
time of stress. Moreover, this metric may fluctuate depending on
the extent to
which HCP uses joint ventures.
EVOLVING MANAGEMENT TEAM
HCP will have new leadership at the CEO, CFO and CIO positions
once a permanent
CEO is hired. Fitch recognizes the potential for new leadership
to change
strategic goals and financial policies but expects the Board of
Directors will
have an active role given the continuity in financial policies
during prior
management changes. Fitch expects HCP's initial investments will
receive more
scrutiny than its peers' from debt and equity investors. Highly
successful or
unsuccessful outcomes may play an outsized role in shaping
investors' perception
of the company, its deal sourcing and underwriting expertise
and, as a result,
its access to capital.
Fitch generally views the additions of J. Hutchens (CIO) and K.
Hsiao (EVP -
Senior Housing) favorably given their prior roles at operating
companies (COO of
Emeritus Corporation and CEO of Holiday Retirement,
respectively) considering
the higher degree of interconnectedness between healthcare REITs
and their
tenants than other REIT sectors. Prior leadership at HCP came
from banking,
commercial real estate services and life science / office
backgrounds.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--Operating fundamentals remain favorable with low single digit
growth in
same-store net operating income despite supply in some senior
housing markets;
--The issuer completes the QCP spin-off and announced
dispositions;
--The issuer manages acquisition volumes and capital markets
activity to sustain
leverage between 6x-6.5x;
--The issuer's access to debt and equity capital improves but
remains below
prior levels and peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum for the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6x;
--Fitch's expectation of HCP restoring its access to unsecured
debt and equity
capital to levels consistent with years prior to 2016 and
consistent with higher
rated peers.
The following factors may result in negative momentum for the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7x;
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt
sustaining below 2x;
--Fitch's expectation of HCP having weak absolute or weaker
relative access to
capital than its peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has removed from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed the
following ratings:
HCP, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Unsecured term loans at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Caitlin Blalock
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3154
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations.
--Historical recurring operating EBITDA referenced in prior
press releases
calculated DFL income on a cash basis rather than GAAP
increasing leverage by
0.2x to 0.3x. This adjustment became less relevant when HCP
began to report the
HCR DFL on a cash basis;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $25 million of cash for working capital purposes
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013892
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001