(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Suqian
Economic
Development Corporation (SEDC) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings of 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch also
assigned the proposed
senior unsecured US dollar notes issued by Suqian Economic
Development (BVI)
Co., Limited (SEDBVI) an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)'.
The proceeds of the proposed notes will be used for general
corporate purposes.
The final ratings on the proposed notes are contingent upon the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
The proposed notes are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Suqian
Economic Development (HK) Co., Limited (SEDHK), a wholly owned
subsidiary of
SEDC. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of SEDBVI
and rank pari
passu with all other senior unsecured obligations of SEDBVI.
In place of a guarantee, SEDC has granted a keepwell and
liquidity support deed
and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure
that SEDHK has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under
the guarantee for
the notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as the Issuer Default
Rating of SEDC,
given the strong link between SEDBVI and SEDC, and the keepwell
and liquidity
support deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking,
which provide
additional support and transfer the ultimate responsibility of
payment to SEDC.
In Fitch's opinion, the deeds signal a strong intention from
SEDC to ensure that
SEDHK has sufficient funds to honour its debt obligations. The
agency also
believes SEDHK intends to maintain its reputation and credit
profile in the
international offshore market, and is unlikely to default on
offshore
obligations. Additionally a default by SEDHK could have
significant negative
repercussions on SEDC for any future offshore funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Suqian Municipality: The ratings of SEDC are
credit-linked to, but not
equalised with, Fitch's internal assessment of the
creditworthiness of Suqian
Municipality. This is based on SEDC's 100% ownership by the
municipality, its
high integration with the municipal budget and a mid-range
assessment of the
entity's strategic importance to the municipality and legal
status. These
factors result in a high likelihood of extraordinary support, if
needed, from
the municipality. Therefore, SEDC is classified as a
credit-linked public-sector
entity under Fitch's criteria.
Average Credit Profile of Suqian: Suqian Municipality is one of
the top 100
cities among the more than 300 cities in China, measured by
gross regional
product (GRP). Its GRP growth rate has risen faster than the GDP
growth rate for
the past three years. Its moderate GRP and per capita GRP are
mitigated by
satisfactory fiscal performance with steady operating margin and
modest direct
risk.
Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: SEDC is
the sole local
government financing vehicle established for developing and
managing
infrastructure and social housing in Suqian Economic and
Technological
Development Zone (ETDZ). Suqian ETDZ is a national-level
development zone that
accounted for more than 12% of Suqian Municipality's 2015 GRP.
In addition, the
municipal government plans to locate a high-speed railway
station for the city
in the Suqian ETDZ. SEDC plays a vital role in implementing the
government's
development blueprint for the zone.
Control and Supervision Attribute Assessed at Stronger: SEDC is
ultimately
wholly owned by the municipal government. All of its board
members have been
appointed by the government. Major projects and investments
require the
government's approval. SEDC's financing plan and debt levels are
closely
monitored by the government, and the company is required to
report its
operational and financial results to the government on a regular
basis.
Government Integration Attribute Assessed at Stronger: More than
90% of SEDC's
revenue is generated from infrastructure construction in the
Suqian ETDZ, hence
SEDC's profitability is dependent on the government's schedule
for the
repurchase of projects and settlement of payment. SEDC is also
reliant on
government subsidies to finance its operations. SEDC received
CNY317m of
subsidies in 2013, CNY319m in 2014 and CNY372m in 2015.
Weak Standalone Profile: SEDC's financial profile in the past
three years was
characterised by large capex, negative free cash flow and high
leverage. Fitch
expects this trend to continue in the medium term, driven by
Suqian
Municipality's plan to build a high-speed railway linking the
city to Xuzhou,
Huai'an and Yancheng, three other cities in eastern China. Also,
any extension
in settlement of project buybacks or receivables from Suqian
Municipal
Government could adversely affect SEDC's liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Linkage With Municipality: A stronger or more explicit support
commitment from
Suqian Municipality may trigger a positive rating action on
SEDC. Significant
changes to SEDC's strategic importance, dilution in the
government's
shareholding, and/or reduced government support, could result in
a downgrade.
Creditworthiness of Municipality: An upgrade of Fitch's internal
credit view on
Suqian Municipality may trigger a positive rating action on
SEDC. Any
deterioration of the credit profile of Suqian Municipality could
lead to a
downgrade of SEDC's rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jean Luo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9952
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 24 October 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013907
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001