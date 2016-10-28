(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector's (ICD) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'AA'. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed Hilal Services Ltd's medium-term note (MTN) programme at 'AA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Capital Structure Changing ICD is a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Members share services including IT infrastructure and premises, and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has three representatives on ICD's board of directors. ICD's ratings are driven by support from key shareholders, IsDB (AAA/Stable) and Saudi Arabia (AA-/Negative), which currently own 45.5% and 18.2% of capital, respectively. Saudi Outlook Negative As a result of an ongoing capital increase, IsDB's share-ownership will decline to 34.9% by 2020. However, Saudi Arabia and IsDB will remain key shareholders, with a combined 53.6% of the share capital. A multi-notch downgrade of Saudi Arabia's sovereign rating, which has been on Negative Outlook since August 2015, would have a negative impact on ICD's shareholder support. Unlike most multilateral development banks (MDB), ICD has not issued callable capital. Although there has been a proven track record of liquidity support by IsDB, there is no legally binding support mechanism to address capital shortages. Fitch, therefore, considers propensity to support to be relatively weak and factors this into the ratings. Solvency Strong but Declining ICD's solvency is strong but declining. It is supported by the bank's exceptionally high capitalisation, with an equity-to-adjusted-assets ratio of 59.4% at end-1436H (October 2015 on Gregorian calendar), the highest in the universe of Fitch-rated regional MDBs. This ratio is expected to decline though, as ICD's operations are in a development stage and its banking portfolio is projected to grow rapidly in the medium term. ICD's overall risk profile is high, mainly as a result of its 'high' credit exposure. The estimated average rating of the loan portfolio fell from 'B+' to 'B' between 1435H (October 2014) and 1436H, and given the fact that the bank focusses 98% of its financing on the non-sovereign sector, there is no credit support from Preferred Creditor Status. At 22.5% (end-1436H), the loan impairment ratio is one of the highest among MDBs (20.3% at end-1435H). The gross amount of impaired loans has increased by 13.9% at end-1436H, a trend which is expected to be maintained in the medium term. Reserve coverage of problem loans is relatively weak. Furthermore, ICD holds a large portfolio of equity participations representing 63.1% of its banking portfolio at end-1436H, which constitutes a substantial source of risk in Fitch's view, and is assessed as high risk. That said, the ICD enjoys a 'very low' concentration assessment, resulting from its focus on private sector, and its risk management framework has been recently strengthened. Liquidity Coverage to Soar ICD's coverage of liquid assets by short term debt slightly deteriorated at end-1436H to 53.2%, but is projected to soar over the medium term because the bank expects to eliminate all short-term funding by 2018. However, ICD's liquidity assessment is hampered by the weakness of treasury asset credit quality, with no assets rated in AAA-AA category. Business Environment ICD's business profile is assessed as 'medium risk'. This assessment mainly reflects the good governance and operational support from member states, which offset its small size and focus on non-sovereign operations. The operating environment is 'high-risk', resulting from the overall low credit quality, high political risk and relatively weak public governance of many of its countries of operations. Hilal Rating due to ICD Backing The rating for Hilal's MTN programme is driven solely by ICD's IDR. ICD has undertaken and shall be unconditionally and irrevocably obliged to purchase the outstanding portfolio on the maturity date and/or following the occurrence of a dissolution event pursuant to the purchase undertaking deed and the relevant ICD purchase agreement. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Negative. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a rating downgrade are: - A failure to materially reduce the impaired loan ratio. - A material deterioration in the value of the bank's equity portfolio. - A weakening of capacity to support evidenced by a downgrade of IsDB's ratings or a multi-notch downgrade of Saudi Arabia's sovereign IDR. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the combined share-ownership of IsDB and Saudi Arabia in ICD will remain above 50% until at least 2020. Capitalisation will continue to decline but the equity to adjusted assets ratio should remain above 40% over the medium term. The rating of the programme will be influenced by changes in ICD's Long-Term IDR. A downgrade of ICD's IDR would result in a downgrade of Hilal's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Nicholas Perry +44 203 530 1795 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Eric Paget-Blanc Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 33 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Sources of information: The sources of information used to assess these ratings were Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector financial statements, and other information provided by the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector. 