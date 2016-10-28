(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector's (ICD)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating to Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating
at 'AA'. The
Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. Fitch has also
affirmed Hilal
Services Ltd's medium-term note (MTN) programme at 'AA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Capital Structure Changing
ICD is a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Members
share services
including IT infrastructure and premises, and the Islamic
Development Bank
(IsDB) has three representatives on ICD's board of directors.
ICD's ratings are
driven by support from key shareholders, IsDB (AAA/Stable) and
Saudi Arabia
(AA-/Negative), which currently own 45.5% and 18.2% of capital,
respectively.
Saudi Outlook Negative
As a result of an ongoing capital increase, IsDB's
share-ownership will decline
to 34.9% by 2020. However, Saudi Arabia and IsDB will remain key
shareholders,
with a combined 53.6% of the share capital. A multi-notch
downgrade of Saudi
Arabia's sovereign rating, which has been on Negative Outlook
since August 2015,
would have a negative impact on ICD's shareholder support.
Unlike most multilateral development banks (MDB), ICD has not
issued callable
capital. Although there has been a proven track record of
liquidity support by
IsDB, there is no legally binding support mechanism to address
capital
shortages. Fitch, therefore, considers propensity to support to
be relatively
weak and factors this into the ratings.
Solvency Strong but Declining
ICD's solvency is strong but declining. It is supported by the
bank's
exceptionally high capitalisation, with an
equity-to-adjusted-assets ratio of
59.4% at end-1436H (October 2015 on Gregorian calendar), the
highest in the
universe of Fitch-rated regional MDBs. This ratio is expected to
decline though,
as ICD's operations are in a development stage and its banking
portfolio is
projected to grow rapidly in the medium term.
ICD's overall risk profile is high, mainly as a result of its
'high' credit
exposure. The estimated average rating of the loan portfolio
fell from 'B+' to
'B' between 1435H (October 2014) and 1436H, and given the fact
that the bank
focusses 98% of its financing on the non-sovereign sector, there
is no credit
support from Preferred Creditor Status. At 22.5% (end-1436H),
the loan
impairment ratio is one of the highest among MDBs (20.3% at
end-1435H). The
gross amount of impaired loans has increased by 13.9% at
end-1436H, a trend
which is expected to be maintained in the medium term. Reserve
coverage of
problem loans is relatively weak.
Furthermore, ICD holds a large portfolio of equity
participations representing
63.1% of its banking portfolio at end-1436H, which constitutes a
substantial
source of risk in Fitch's view, and is assessed as high risk.
That said, the ICD
enjoys a 'very low' concentration assessment, resulting from its
focus on
private sector, and its risk management framework has been
recently
strengthened.
Liquidity Coverage to Soar
ICD's coverage of liquid assets by short term debt slightly
deteriorated at
end-1436H to 53.2%, but is projected to soar over the medium
term because the
bank expects to eliminate all short-term funding by 2018.
However, ICD's
liquidity assessment is hampered by the weakness of treasury
asset credit
quality, with no assets rated in AAA-AA category.
Business Environment
ICD's business profile is assessed as 'medium risk'. This
assessment mainly
reflects the good governance and operational support from member
states, which
offset its small size and focus on non-sovereign operations. The
operating
environment is 'high-risk', resulting from the overall low
credit quality, high
political risk and relatively weak public governance of many of
its countries of
operations.
Hilal Rating due to ICD Backing
The rating for Hilal's MTN programme is driven solely by ICD's
IDR. ICD has
undertaken and shall be unconditionally and irrevocably obliged
to purchase the
outstanding portfolio on the maturity date and/or following the
occurrence of a
dissolution event pursuant to the purchase undertaking deed and
the relevant ICD
purchase agreement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Negative. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, lead to a rating downgrade are:
- A failure to materially reduce the impaired loan ratio.
- A material deterioration in the value of the bank's equity
portfolio.
- A weakening of capacity to support evidenced by a downgrade of
IsDB's ratings
or a multi-notch downgrade of Saudi Arabia's sovereign IDR.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the combined share-ownership of IsDB and
Saudi Arabia in ICD
will remain above 50% until at least 2020.
Capitalisation will continue to decline but the equity to
adjusted assets ratio
should remain above 40% over the medium term.
The rating of the programme will be influenced by changes in
ICD's Long-Term
IDR. A downgrade of ICD's IDR would result in a downgrade of
Hilal's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nicholas Perry
+44 203 530 1795
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Sources of information: The sources of information used to
assess these ratings
were Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private
Sector financial
statements, and other information provided by the Islamic
Corporation for the
Development of the Private Sector.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Supranationals Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013916
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
