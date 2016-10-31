(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Al Istitmar Chaabi Tresorerie fund's National Money Market Fund Rating at 'AAAmmf(mar)' The fund is domiciled in Morocco and managed by Upline Capital Management (UCM). The main drivers for the rating are: -- The portfolio's overall credit quality -- Short portfolio maturity with minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks -- High portfolio liquidity, with moderate investor concentration -- The capabilities and resources of Upline Capital Management as investment manager The 'AAAmmf(mar)' National Money Market Fund Rating reflects the fund's strong capacity to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk, relative to all other short-term investments in Morocco. KEY RATING DRIVERS Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification In line with Fitch's 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', the fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities issued by the Kingdom of Morocco or high-quality and publicly-rated issuers or counterparties, and in repurchase (repo) agreements collateralised by government bonds, with a sound legal framework. The fund may use overnight or weekly callable, inter-fund repos with other funds managed by Upline Capital Management. Such inter-fund transactions are collateralised by Moroccan government bonds with an appropriate level of overcollateralisation should the collateral's residual maturity exceed that of instruments eligible for direct investment. At end-September 2016 inter-fund repos represented 16.5% of the fund's assets. The fund controls concentration risk by setting adequate limits on its exposures to individual issuers (10%) and repo counterparties (20%) as per regulation. Maturity Profiles The fund's maturity profile is maintained in line with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria. The fund also limits the maturity date of any single investment to 397 days other than sovereign or quasi-sovereign floating-rate notes (FRNs), which may have maturities of up to 24 months. At end-September 2016, the fund's weighted average maturity and weighted average life stood at 81 days. Liquidity Profile The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining strong levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests, in line with Fitch's rating criteria for 'AAAmmf(mar)' funds. At end-September 2016, 76.2% of the fund's assets under management (AuM) were in daily liquid assets (overnight or eligible assets), while the fund's client base concentration was rather limited with the five largest clients representing less than 60% of total assets. Fund Objective The objective of the fund is to provide capital stability, liquidity and income through investment in a portfolio of high credit quality money market instruments and short-term bonds. Investment Managers Incorporated in 1999, Upline Capital Management is a subsidiary of Upline Group, itself owned by Groupe Banque Populaire, the largest bank in Morocco in deposits. At end-September 2016, Upline Capital Management was the fourth-largest Moroccan asset manager with MAD47bn (around EUR4.4bn) AuM. Its assets are concentrated on fixed income (95%), including 14% in money market products, in line with the overall local market, with the remainder being equity and balanced portfolios. Fitch views Upline Capital Management's investment management capabilities, operational controls, financial and resource commitments and compliance procedures as consistent with a 'AAAmmf(mar)' National Money Market Fund Rating. Fitch criteria limits are hard-coded in the central front-to back system with blocking controls. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality, market risk, or liquidity profiles of the fund. Temporary changes in key portfolio metrics outside of Fitch's criteria guidelines need not automatically result in rating changes, provided the fund manager is able to address them with credible near-term remedial actions. However, materially adverse and continued deviations from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver may lead to the rating being placed on RWN or downgraded. A downgrade of the sovereign's international Long-Term Issuer Default Rating may not necessarily result in a downgrade of the fund's National Money Market Fund Rating, as it could continue to represent the lowest credit, market and liquidity risk available in Morocco, in line with Fitch's national scale rating approach. However, this is based on the assumption that liquidity in capital markets will not be structurally impaired to the extent it prevents the fund from meeting Fitch's National scale rating criteria. SURVEILLANCE To maintain the fund's rating, Fitch evaluates weekly fund and portfolio holdings information sent through the fund's custodian, Banque Centrale Populaire, and conducts surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines. Primary Analyst Patrick Chaussy Analyst +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 9281 Committee Chairperson Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Applicable Criteria Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Dec 2015) National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 24 Apr 2015) 