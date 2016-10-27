(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to Merck &
Co., Inc.'s (MRK/Merck) euro notes offering. A complete list of
ratings follows
at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's 'A' rating reflects the following:
--Recently introduced therapies, an advancing pipeline and
manageable patent
expiries should support intermediate- to long-term growth.
--Fitch believes that Merck will pursue targeted acquisitions as
opposed to
large transformative ones. An improving pipeline and narrowing
strategic focus
reduces the need to do big deals.
--Fitch expects Merck will continue favor share repurchases to
deleveraging,
with the possibility of further debt-funded stock buybacks.
--Fitch forecasts that Merck will generate solid FCF during the
forecast period
supported by improving margins and moderate revenue growth.
New Products/ Growth Opportunities: Products approved during the
last three
years should help to drive intermediate- to long-term, top-line
growth for
Merck. Most importantly, Keytruda (skin and lung cancer) is
gaining traction in
the market, supported by an ongoing stream of clinical data, but
facing
competition from a Bristol-Myers product and potentially similar
drugs that may
receive approval during the next few years. Merck is also
evaluating Keytruda's
safety and efficacy in other cancers and in combination with
other oncolytics.
Bridion (post-surgical recovery), Belsomra (insomnia), Grastek
(allergies) and
Rawitek (allergies) are unique-acting therapies, which should
provide these two
drugs competitive positions. Zontivitiy (cardiovascular) and
Zepatier (hepatitis
C) have entered increasingly crowded segments but should be able
to gain some
share from both newer and older treatments.
Expanding Late-Stage Pipeline: Fitch expects Merck to continue
to build its
late-stage pipeline with new molecular entities (NMEs) to treat
cancers,
bacterial and viral infections, diabetes, cardiovascular
disorders, central
nervous afflictions, osteoporosis, and other diseases. While the
majority of
these projects are internally developed, Merck has partnered
with other
innovator firms to take advantage of technological advancements
that were
discovered externally. The landscape for drug development is
expanding,
particularly as developers learn more about how genetics
influence the
development, prevention and treatment of disease. As such, Fitch
believes that
it is responsible and strategically advantageous for firms to
look externally as
well as internally regarding new drug development.
Patent Exposure Manageable: The company has and will continue to
face some
significant patent expiries during the next year, but Fitch
views the risk as
manageable with roughly 18% of total firm sales are at risk. In
addition,
Remicade, which accounts for about 4.2% of total firm sales, is
a biologic that
has experienced less rapid sales losses to generic competition
compared to
traditional small-molecule pharmaceuticals. Vytorin and Zetia,
however, are
small molecules and account for roughly 10% of total revenues.
Fitch expects
these two products will lose significant sales shortly after
their patents
expire, as is typically the case for small-molecule drugs.
Solid Free Cash Flow Expected: Fitch forecasts that Merck will
generate $5.7
billion - $5.9 billion in free cash flow (FCF) during 2016.
Improving margins
driven by an improving sales mix and strong cost control should
more than offset
expected soft near-term, top-line growth. Fitch expects FCF to
incrementally
increase during the multi-year forecast period.
Targeted Acquisition Most Likely: Fitch looks for Merck to
pursue mainly
targeted acquisitions in the intermediate term. The company has
improved its
operational and financial prospects through successfully gaining
regulatory
approvals on late-stage pipeline projects and has continued to
back fill its
pipeline with new and advancing projects. An improved growth and
profitability
profile decreases the need for the company to execute large
strategic business
combinations.
Share Repurchases to Continue: Fitch assumes continued
shareholder friendly
actions during the near term, some of which the company may fund
with debt.
Merck has occasionally funded its share repurchases with debt.
During 2015, the
company purchased a net $3.7 billion of its common stock,
compared to $6.1
billion during the prior LTM period. The repurchases were
executed under a $15
billion program authorized in May 2013 as well as an additional
$10 billion
authorized in March 2015. As of June 30, 2016, the 2013
allotment was fully
utilized, with $6.9 billion remaining on the $10 billion
extension.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Merck's 'A'
rating include
the following:
--Incrementally increasing revenue during the forecast period,
driven by newer
products, largely offset in the near term by foreign exchange
headwinds and
select product patent expirations.
--EBITDA operating margin improvement driven by a focus on costs
and an
improving sales mix.
--Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) of roughly $5.9 billion during 2016.
--Targeted acquisitions prioritized over strategic,
transformative transactions.
--Continued significant share repurchases.
--Leverage to range between 1.7x - 1.9x during the next two
years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include the following:
--Improving operations including new product development that
support long-term
positive revenue growth and margin stability/increases;
--An operational profile that would consistently generate
significantly positive
FCF;
--Cash deployment strategy that maintains gross debt leverage
below 1.7x,
including managing through operational stress such as patent
expiries.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include the following:
--Material and lasting deterioration in operations and FCF,
possibly driven by
patent expiries not being offset by new product development;
--Leveraging acquisitions without the prospect of timely
debt/leverage
reduction;
--Persistent leverage above 2.2x.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch looks for Merck to maintain adequate
liquidity through
strong FCF generation and ample access to the credit markets.
FCF for the LTM
ending June 30, 2016 was $4.7 billion. At the end of the period,
Merck had
approximately $11.8 billion in cash/short-term investments
(U.S.: 10% - 20% of
total balances/OUS: 80% - 90% of total balances) and full
availability on its $6
billion revolver, maturing in August 2019.
Manageable Debt Maturities: As of June 30, 2016, the company had
$24.1 billion
in debt outstanding, with $234 million maturing in 2016, $317
million in 2017,
$3 billion in 2018 and $1.3 billion in 2019. Fitch expects near-
to mid-term
maturities will be satisfied primarily through refinancing in
the public debt
markets.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Merck & Co., Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior unsecured credit facility at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation. During the LTM period ended March 31, 2016, Fitch
added back $304
million in non-cash stock based compensation to its EBITDA
calculation and $214
million in restructuring costs to gross profit.
Date of Relevant Committee: July 7, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
