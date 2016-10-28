(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks of Intesa Sanpaolo (IntesaSP), Credito Emiliano (Credem), Mediobanca and Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) to Negative from Stable while affirming their Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The four banks' Outlook revision to Negative follows the revision of Italy's Outlook to Negative (see: "Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+'" dated 21 October 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS IntesaSP's, Credem's and Mediobanca's IDRs are based on their standalone credit profiles as reflected in their Viability Ratings (VRs) which, in turn, are at the same level as the Sovereign Long-Term IDR. The Negative Outlook for these banks primarily reflects our view that their VRs and Long-term IDRs are likely to be downgraded if Italy's ratings are downgraded. The three banks' activities are entirely or predominantly domestic. BNL's Outlook revision to Negative reflects our view that a downgrade of Italy's ratings and a deterioration of the operating environment in Italy would negatively affect BNL's performance and prospects. This could ultimately reduce its parent BNP Paribas' (A+/Stable) propensity to provide support to its Italian subsidiary, which would result in a downgrade of BNL's IDRs. VRs, IDRs and Senior Debt IntesaSP The ratings reflect the strong and diversified domestic franchise of IntesaSP as Italy's second-largest bank, which has enabled it to generate better operating profit than its domestic peers. The ratings also reflect resilient capitalisation, driven by reasonable internal capital generation, and adequate funding and liquidity. Fitch views IntesaSP's asset quality, which compares unfavourably with international peers, as weak because a fairly large proportion of capital is tied up in unreserved impaired loans. The ratings of senior debt issued by IntesaSP's funding vehicles, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A. and Intesa Funding LLC, are equalised with that of the parent as the debt is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by IntesaSP. Subsidiary and Affiliated Company The ratings of IntesaSP's Italian subsidiary Banca IMI are based on institutional support and reflect Fitch's view of Banca IMI's core function within the group and its close integration within the group. Credem The ratings reflect Credem's moderately healthy asset quality, sound capitalisation and resilient profitability, due to a business model that is more diverse than that of many other Italian medium-sized commercial banks. Asset quality has been helped by the bank's strategy of targeting customers of stronger credit quality. Mediobanca The ratings reflect the group's adequate capitalisation and leverage, which are maintained with satisfactory buffers over regulatory minimums and are commensurate with the bank's risk profile. Mediobanca benefits from a strong franchise in specialised businesses in Italy, which provides it with business and revenue diversification, although operating profit continues to rely on proceeds from its large equity stake in Italian insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, and fluctuate due to the bank's more cyclical businesses. The ratings factor in the bank's reasonable risk appetite but which is at risk from continued expansion, as well as better asset quality than domestic peers. The ratings take also into account a funding profile that is biased towards wholesale and retail bonds placed through third-party networks, complemented by sound liquidity. The ratings of the senior debt issued by Mediobanca International (Luxemburg) SA are equalised with that of the parent since the debt is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Mediobanca. Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca IntesaSP's, Credem's and Mediobanca's Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) reflect our view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that a bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead, or ahead, of a bank receiving sovereign support. IDRs, Senior Debt and Support Rating BNL The IDRs and SR reflect institutional support from BNL's parent, BNP Paribas. Fitch views BNL as core to BNP Paribas' strategy as Italy is a home market for the French group. BNL's IDRs and SR are capped at one notch above Italy's sovereign rating of 'BBB+'. This reflects Fitch's view that BNP Paribas' propensity to support BNL is linked to Italy's operating environment, since this affects the attractiveness of BNL to the group and BNL's impact on the group's financial profile. Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks are all notched down from their respective VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. IntesaSP's AT1 notes are rated five notches below the bank's VR, comprising two notches for loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors and three notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR. The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully discretionary interest payment. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR, IDRs and Senior Debt IntesaSP IntesaSP's ratings are primarily sensitive to deterioration in the operating environment in Italy and to Italy's sovereign ratings. If Italy's sovereign rating is downgraded, IntesaSP's VRs, IDRs and debt ratings would be downgraded. IntesaSP's ratings could also be downgraded if the bank fails to accelerate the reduction of its impaired loans or if its capital remains highly exposed to unreserved impaired loans. Similarly, a deterioration in the bank's funding and liquidity would put pressure on the ratings as well as signs of an inflexible dividend policy. The ratings of the senior debt issued by IntesaSP's funding vehicles, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A. and Intesa Funding LLC, are sensitive to the same considerations that affect the senior unsecured debt issued by the parent. Credem Credem's ratings are sensitive to deterioration in the operating environment in Italy and to Italy's sovereign ratings. If Italy's sovereign rating is downgraded, Credem's VRs, IDRs and debt ratings would be downgraded. Credem's VR and IDRs are also sensitive to a material deterioration in asset quality, which could be the result of weaker underwriting standards, which we do not expect. The ratings could also be downgraded if its capitalisation deteriorates as a result of strong loan growth or if the bank increases its risk appetite. Mediobanca Mediobanca's ratings are primarily sensitive to deterioration in the operating environment in Italy and to Italy's sovereign ratings. If Italy's sovereign rating is downgraded, Mediobanca's VR, IDRs and debt ratings would be downgraded. Increased risk appetite, such as expanding higher-risk activities in non-Italian operations, increasing concentration risk, a less rigorous approach to pricing consumer finance risks or asset quality deterioration could also lead to a downgrade. Similarly, significantly increased volumes of foreign-originated activities without an equivalent tightening of its risk controls framework could put pressure on the bank's ratings. Deterioration in group liquidity and funding could also result in a downgrade. Support Rating and Support Rating Floor IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca An upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the banks. While not impossible, in Fitch's view this is highly unlikely. IDRs, Senior Debt and SR BNL BNL's IDRs and SR are primarily sensitive to a change in Italy's sovereign rating and would likely be downgraded if Italy is downgraded. The IDRs and SR are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of BNP Paribas' propensity and ability to provide support to its subsidiary. A downgrade of BNP Paribas' IDRs will only affect BNL's IDRs and SR if the parent's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by more than two notches. The Short-Term IDR may come under pressure if short-term liquidity support from its parent weakens, which Fitch currently does not expect. Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca The ratings of the securities are primarily sensitive to changes in the issuing banks' VRs. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in the notes' notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VR. For AT1 issues this could reflect a change in capital management or flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers and requirements, for example. Subsidiary and Affiliated Companies Banca IMI's ratings are sensitive to changes in IntesaSP's propensity to provide support respectively and to changes in the parent's Long-Term IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: IntesaSP Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes): affirmed at 'BBB+'/ 'F2' Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: affirmed at 'F2' Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F2' Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated upper Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BB+' Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB' AT1 notes: affirmed at 'BB-' Banca IMI S.p.A.: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+' Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland plc: Commercial paper/Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A.: Commercial paper and Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Intesa Funding LLC: US commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2' Credito Emiliano Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB+' Subordinated note: affirmed at 'BBB' Mediobanca S.p.A. Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured short-term and long-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'/'BBB+' Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Mediobanca International (Luxemburg) SA Senior unsecured short-term and long-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'/'BBB+' Banca Nazionale del Lavoro Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: 'bb+'; not affected Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analysts Francesca Vasciminno (IntesaSP, Mediobanca, BNL) Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Claudia Nelson (Credem) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analysts Valeria Pasto (IntesaSP) Analyst +39 02 879087 298 Manuela Banfi (Credem, BNL) Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 202 Fabio Ianno (Mediobanca) Director +44 20 3530 1232 Committee Chairs Christian Scarafia (BNL, IntesaSP, Credem) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Gordon Scott (Mediobanca) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013962 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001