(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the Canadian Banks Peer Group, which includes: Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale Desjardins (CCD), National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). Company specific rating rationales for the other banks will be published separately. For further discussion of the Canadian Banks sector, please refer to the special report titled "Canadian Bank Peer Review" at www.fitchratings.com. Recently, the Ministry of Finance has announced important changes to the housing finance system in Canada, which entail the introduction of a lender risk sharing policy, tighter requirements for mortgage insurance, and tax changes targeted at speculative and foreign buyers. The most impactful for Canadian banks, and non-bank mortgage lenders, is the introduction of lender risk sharing. This coupled with other measures being introduced by governmental entities, such as the likely introduction of mortgage risk-weight floors for Canadian banks, are meant to temper a further run-up in housing prices. To the extent that this creates an orderly slowdown in the pace of home price appreciation, this may be viewed as supportive to current Canadian bank ratings. Alternatively, should the cumulative effects of these initiatives cause potentially more significant disruptions to the Canadian mortgage market, this may negatively impact Canadian bank ratings and rating outlooks. However, Fitch would assess the materiality of the impact on each bank individually. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation of BNS' ratings reflects the company's good earnings performance over time accompanied by a sizable earnings contribution from its international operations concentrated primarily within their operations in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Chile. Earnings from less developed countries constituted nearly 32% of the company's net income through the first nine fiscal months of 2016. Fitch believes that this earnings diversity has historically helped to support the company's overall ratings, particularly relative to those peers that have been more domestically focused. BNS has demonstrated historically good earnings performance from its operations in less development markets as well as the ability to manage the associated macroeconomic and geopolitical risks well. As such, Fitch views BNS's earnings diversity favorably, to the extent there is weakness in the Canadian banking segment. Additionally, continued low interest rates in Canada are likely to keep meaningful growth in spread income in Canadian banking somewhat muted on a go forward basis. As such, the earnings diversity noted above from international operations could help shelter BNS's earnings performance should earnings from Canadian banking begin to modestly slow. Given slower growth in Canadian banking, BNS has begun to more aggressively manage costs in these businesses, and has begun to make significant investments to help digitize its operating platform. Fitch would view management's continued focus on improving efficiencies and expenses favorably in the context of what it expects to be a slowing market. While Fitch has acknowledged the positive elements of the sizable contribution of earnings from international operations, it also notes that these operations do expose BNS to comparatively higher geopolitical and foreign exchange risk than other similarly rated domestic and global peer banks. Further supporting today's rating action is the company's good capital and liquidity positions. BNS's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.5% as of 3Q16, and its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is strong at 125% as of 3Q16. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BNS and its subsidiaries are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. BNS's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of 'aa-' for loss severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Scotia Bank Capital Trust's preferred stock is five notches below the VR, made up of two notches down for non-performance and three notches down for loss severity. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of BNS's support rating (SR) of '2' and support rating floor (SRF) of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's view that the likelihood of support remains high for Canadian banks due to their systemic importance in the country, significant concentration overall of Canadian banking assets amongst the institutions noted above, which account for over 90% of total banking assets, the large size of the banking sector with banking assets at 2.1x Canada's GDP, and the Canadian Banks' position as key providers of financial services to the economy. In Fitch's view, Canadian banking authorities through the CDIC Act, have wide latitude to resolve a troubled bank including re-capitalizing an institution, creating a bridge bank, or imposing losses on creditors. Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide support for D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced as demonstrated by Department of Finance consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as banking regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a large financial institution failing. This is evidenced by the proposed issuance of non-viable contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given regulatory authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that demonstrate the Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state support for banks going forward RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT Given the already high level of BNS's ratings, Fitch notes that potential upside for ratings is viewed as low. Today's rating action also incorporates the view that Fitch believes uncertainties remain on what the impact of recent mortgage reform announcements will be to the broader mortgage market, particularly as lenders (including non-banks) and even borrowers pull back on mortgage lending activity while they evaluate the potential impact. As such, a faster price correction that is prolonged and/or a slowdown in the housing market will likely impact earnings growth for all the banks. This would also affect the broader economy through the link between housing wealth and consumer consumption, and the real estate sector, which are important drivers of GDP growth. Fitch notes that the Canadian banks ratings are sensitive to these changes. While the contribution to earnings from less developed markets has resulted in good and stable earnings performance for BNS and has been supportive to its high ratings, should international revenue and earnings grow at faster rates than those in Canadian banking, such that international banking becomes a larger proportion of BNS's overall revenue and earnings, Fitch could view this as altering the company's overall risk profile and take a corresponding negative rating. Additionally, should foreign currencies or economic conditions begin to fluctuate in BNS's international operations, such that Fitch believes it will result in higher earnings volatility over consecutive quarters as measured by a 25% movement in the standard deviation of the company's overall earnings, this could also be a catalyst for a negative rating action. BNS' ratings would also be sensitive in the event that the company makes an acquisition that either erodes regulatory or tangible capital ratios or creates the potential for more overall earnings volatility. While the risk of loss from energy related credits as begun to wane as oil prices have increased over the last several months, Fitch continues to note that BNS has comparatively higher energy exposure relative to domestic peers. As of 3Q16, BNS's pipeline, oil, and gas loans amount to $16.1bn, or 10.07% of business and government loans, of drawn exposure and an additional $11.9 billion of committed exposure. This level of exposure is higher for BNS relative to the Canadian peer group average. As such, should oil prices decline again, BNS's ratings could be more sensitive than peers' to growth in gross-impaired loans in its energy portfolio. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries). The preferred securities of Scotia Bank Capital Trust are trust preferred securities, which Fitch gives five notches from BNS's VR given management and regulatory authorities' powers to suspend dividends. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be some level of support for the Canadian Banks going forward although it has been weakened given bail-in legislation. Although Canadian authorities have taken steps to improve resolution powers and tools, they intend to maintain a flexible approach to bank resolution. Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's has to some extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under the CDIC ACT as well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC implementation. 