(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CIBC) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the Canadian Banks Peer Group, which includes Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Bank of Montreal (CIBC), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Caisse Centrale DesJardins (CCD), National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately. For further discussion of the Canadian Banks sector, please refer to the special report titled 'Canadian Bank Peer Review' to be published shortly. Recently, the Ministry of Finance has announced important changes to the housing finance system in Canada. These entail the introduction of a lender risk sharing policy, tighter requirements for mortgage insurance, and tax changes targeted at speculative and foreign buyers. The most impactful for Canadian banks, and non-bank mortgage lenders, is the introduction of the lender risk sharing policy. This, coupled with other measures being introduced by governmental entities such as the introduction of mortgage risk-weight floors for Canadian banks, is meant to temper a further run-up in housing prices. To the extent that it creates an orderly slowdown in the pace of home price appreciation, this may be viewed as supportive to current Canadian bank ratings. Alternatively, should the cumulative effects of these initiatives cause potentially more significant disruptions to the Canadian mortgage market, this may negatively impact Canadian Bank ratings and/or Rating Outlooks, though Fitch would assess the materiality of the impact on each bank individually. KEY RATING DRIVERS CIBC's ratings are supported by the company's solid franchise in Canada, sound capital levels, strong asset quality, continued earnings stability, sound funding and liquidity position and favorable metrics relative to international peers. Furthermore, similarly to peers, ratings benefit from Canadian's strong regulatory environment and the concentrated banking sector with high barriers to entry, which has supported performance over a long history and various banking crises. Additionally, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) insurance plays an important role in supporting the balance sheets of all Canadian Banks. Fitch believes that all Canadian Banks, including CIBC, are vulnerable to credit deterioration in their domestic loan portfolios given high levels of consumer indebtedness in Canada, combined with Fitch's view of some overvaluation in the Canadian housing market. This makes consumers particularly susceptible to negative shocks to their income levels, unemployment and rising interest rates. Additionally, the low levels of global oil prices will continue to pressure the economy in Canada. To date, unemployment levels have remained relatively stable on a national level, but a sharp rise in unemployment could hasten potential credit deterioration. Fitch believes CIBC is the most exposed to potential mortgage risk given the size of its domestic mortgage portfolio relative to its loans which stood at 60.4% of gross loans compared to the 47% Canadian peer average. Further, CIBC's mortgage growth (9.8% year-over-year) exceeds its peer group average (6.6%), which is concerning given that housing market downside risks continue to increase. As such, CIBC's ratings are more sensitive to the recent mortgage reform. Further, should pressures in the economy drive a sharp increase in unemployment, CIBC has the largest exposure to the Canadian consumer at 76.9%% of total compared to the big Six Canadian banks peer average of 66.8%. Despite the higher concentration to Canada and its consumers, CIBC's credit performance has been good. Although credit measures such as gross impaired loans and loan impairment charge ratios have inched up, they remain well within manageable levels at 58bps and 38bps, respectively. Similarly to peers, CIBC has experienced in an increase in GIL formation related to oil & gas exposure, however the impact has been very modest to the overall balance sheet given it only accounts for about 2.3% of total loans. CIBC's financial performance has been solid despite the economic headwinds facing Canada. Excluding the gain from the sale of American Century Investments (ACI), ROA and ROE stood at 0.84% and 19.1% for the nine-months ended. Results were supported by good revenue growth in its personal and retail business segment as well as its capital markets area. In June 2016, CIBC announced the acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp (PVTB). In Fitch's view the deal is in line with CIBC's strategic plans and interest in entering the U.S. market. The acquisition gives CIBC entry to the Chicago market, which has attractive demographics, creates good prospects for loan growth and helps diversify CIBC's franchise. Additionally, the acquisition potentially complements CIBC's Atlantic Trust ($27.5 billion in AUA) business, giving clients access to banking capabilities in the U.S. Fitch views the deal price as high considering that the PVTB franchise is in-line with other similarly sized institutions in the highly competitive and fragmented Chicago market. Further the transaction has limited cost-save opportunities given that there is no material overlap in footprint. Additionally, the relatively longer earn-back period may present challenges due to uncertainty around macro factors such as future interest rates and economic growth. As with any merger or acquisition, there are operational and execution-related risks, particularly for CIBC that has a limited record of bank acquisitions. Nonetheless, Fitch believes related risks will be managed well within CIBC's risk management infrastructure. Further, PVTB's balance sheet is modest in complexity and therefore should minimize disruptions. CIBC's capital position is solid for the rating category and compares well to other similarly rated global financial institutions, in Fitch's opinion. Canadian banks in general have risk-weighted assets (RWA) that may be lower given the 0% risk-weight assigned to mortgage loans that are insured by CMHC. Given CIBC's larger residential mortgages portfolio, RWA measures help CIBC to optimize its capital and balance sheet position. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CIBC and its subsidiaries are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. CIBC's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of 'aa-' for loss severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. CIBC's preferred stock is five notches below the VR, made up of two notches down for non-performance and three notches down for loss severity. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies as part of the Canadian Bank peer review factor in a high probability of support from parent institutions to the subsidiaries. This reflects that performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand, management, and financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of the CIBC's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's view that the likelihood of support remains high for Canadian banks due to their systemic importance in the country, significant concentration overall in of Canadian banking assets amongst the institutions noted above, which account for over 90% of total banking assets, the large size of the banking sector with banking assets at 2.1 times Canada's GDP, and the Canadian Banks' position as key providers of financial services to its local economy. In Fitch's view, Canadian banking authorities through the CDIC Act, have wide latitude to resolve a troubled bank including re-capitalizing an institution, creating a bridge bank, or imposing losses on creditors. Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide support for D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced demonstrated by Department of Finance consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as banking regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a large financial institution failing. This is evidenced by the proposed issuance of non-voting contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given regulatory authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that demonstrate the Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state support for banks going forward RATING SENSITIVITIES VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Given its already high rating level, Fitch does not expect any upside to CIBC's ratings over a medium-term time horizon. Today's rating action also incorporates uncertainties regarding the impact of recent mortgage reform announcements on the broader mortgage market, particularly as lenders (including nonbanks) and even borrowers pull back on mortgage lending activity while they evaluate the potential impact. As such, a faster price correction that is prolonged and/or a slowdown in the housing market will likely impact earnings growth for all the banks. This would also affect the broader economy through the link between housing wealth and consumer consumption, and the real estate sector, which are important drivers of GDP growth. Canadian banks' ratings are sensitive to these changes. Negative rating actions could be driven by significant deterioration in credit performance, triggered by risks to the consumer, whose leverage profiles are at record highs. Fitch believes CIBC may be more exposed to consumer-specific trends than the peer average, given the relative size of its overall consumer loan portfolio. As a result, material credit deterioration in those assets could have an outsized impact on overall results, and could drive negative rating actions. While some credit normalization is expected, this could be hastened or more severe due largely to exogenous macroeconomic risks. CIBC relies much more on residential mortgage business than its peers. As such, recent mortgage reform announcements may have a more material impact on CIBC compared to its peers. Ratings would be more sensitive to these changes as details are disclosed and Fitch's reviews the impact. Further, CIBC's ratings would be relatively more sensitive to the company's continued growth in mortgages and its higher exposure to the health of the real estate market in Vancouver and Toronto than peers. Fitch considers CIBC's solid capital position as buffers to potential risks. Although not expected, Fitch would review the impact of future deployment of capital to determine if the declines would have an impact on the ratings. Incorporated in today's rating action is the view CIBC will successfully execute on the integration of PVTB and projected figures for the transaction to materialize, including estimated profitability measures and capital position in line with its forecasts. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VR of the parent company (and/or bank subsidiaries). The preferred securities of CIBC Capital Trust are preferred securities, which Fitch gives five notches from CIBC's VR given management and regulatory authorities' powers to suspend dividends SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings including CIBC are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of the banks. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be some level of support for the Canadian banks going forward although it has been weakened given bail-in legislation. Although Canadian authorities have taken steps to improve resolution powers and tools, they intend to maintain a flexible approach to bank resolution. Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's has to some extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under the CDIC ACT as well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC implementation. Further, continued regulatory action to ensure sufficient contingent capital has been implemented for all Canadian banks. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Viability Rating at 'aa-' --Short-term debt at 'F1+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-'; --Senior market-linked securities at 'AA-emr'; --Subordinated debt at 'A+'; --Preferred stock at 'BBB'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'. Canadian Imperial Holdings, Inc. --Short-term debt at 'F1+'. CIBC World Markets Plc --Long-term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR 'F1+'; --Support Rating '1'. CIBC Capital Trust --Preferred stock at 'BBB'. 