(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Transport for London's
(TfL) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-'
and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on
the Long-Term IDRs
are Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed TfL's GBP5bn MTN programme's long-term
local currency
rating at 'AA-' and commercial paper (ECP) programme's
Short-term foreign and
local currency ratings at 'F1+. The corresponding debt issues
have also been
affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TfL's ratings are notched down once from the UK sovereign
(AA/Negative/F1+)
under Fitch's public-sector entity criteria, reflecting the
application of the
four key rating factors including legal status, control,
strategic importance
and integration. Fitch believes that extraordinary support from
the UK
government would be forthcoming if needed.
Legal Status Attribute Assessed as Stronger
TfL's legal status is that of a statutory corporation subject to
local
government finance rules. It is regulated under the Local
Government Act 2003
and the Local Government Finance Act for capital finance
purposes. TfL must
produce a balanced budget each year and cannot be liquidated.
Control Attribute Assessed as Midrange
TfL is a functional body of the Greater London Authority (GLA)
and reports to
the mayor of London who is the chair of the board. The mayor
appoints the board
members and develops and publishes a transport strategy
reflecting national and
local priorities. Since 2004, a prudential scheme for Local
Authorities has been
in place, allowing TfL to borrow up to authorised limits.
TfL agrees its incremental borrowing limits with the central
government as part
of the funding settlement. Under the agreement with the
Department for Transport
(DfT), TfL's borrowing must be contained within annual limits of
GBP500m-GBP900m
until financial year ending 31 March 2021. Since the 2015
Spending Review TfL
has the flexibility to defer part or all of the incremental
borrowing from one
financial year to the next until it is needed.
Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed as Stronger
TfL is strategically important for London and the UK economy.
About 31 million
journeys are undertaken on TfL's network every day, which is
half of all bus and
rail journeys in England. Passenger journeys across most modes
of transport
increased in FY16 with the exception of the buses and trams. Bus
volumes were
down primarily due to the impact of reduced bus reliability as a
result of
increasing road traffic and the congestion caused by the
construction of road
and urban improvement schemes. Nevertheless, TfL forecasts
patronage will
increase by a total 8% over the years to FY21 for buses and 11%
for the tube.
Integration Attribute Assessed as Midrange
Until now about a third of TfL's total revenue has come from
grants. Some of
this is paid directly to TfL from the DfT, some is transferred
from the DfT via
the GLA, and some is through business rates collected and
distributed by the
GLA. The outcome of the 2015 Spending Review means that TfL's
funding settlement
will continue decreasing, resulting in a loss of about GBP0.7m
annually to FY21.
By FY19 TfL will be covering operating income without subsidy
from the central
government. This has resulted in this attribute now being
assessed as Midrange
as TfL will be receiving less direct funding from the
government.
From April 2017 the investment grant will be replaced by an
equivalent amount of
almost GBP1bn business rates to be transferred to TfL by the GLA
under a pilot
scheme for further business rates devolution.
The UK government, however, continues to subsidise about half of
TfL's
investment plan and pledged to support its long-term
commitments. This has
included funding for not only Crossrail (now named the Elizabeth
line) but the
extensive work modernising tube services and stations as well as
transforming
the road network. TfL's total contribution/risk to the Elizabeth
line has been
capped at GBP7.1bn of the total funding budget of GBP14.8bn and
if the costs
breach a pre-determined level, there is a put option to the DfT.
About two-thirds of the funding for the Elizabeth line has come
indirectly from
the government, either through the GLA, Business Rates
Supplement, and from the
DfT.
Fare revenue now accounts for over half of TfL's total revenues
and will
continue rising over the medium term. TfL has flexibility to
respond to
pressures by delaying capital expenditure, reducing operating
costs or
increasing fares if necessary. Moreover, liquidity is strong,
with cash reserves
totalling GBP3.3bn at FYE16, although GBP1.5bn of this is
ring-fenced for the
Elizabeth line.
Nevertheless, other than reducing grants, Sadiq Khan met his
mayoral pledge in
June 2016 by freezing all TfL Underground, DLR and Overground
fares for four
years. The financial impact of this against the previous mayor's
business plan
(that assumed fares increases of RIP+/-1%) is of an accumulative
GBP640m over
FY17-FY20. As a result, we expect TfL to further focus on
increasing revenues
and demand and delivering efficiencies. These will be further
laid out in the
new business plan to be published in December 2016 which will
cover a five year
period to 2021/22.
Since April 2016 TfL has introduced a new operating model which
will focus on
identifying operational efficiencies as well as new ways of
increasing demand
and revenues. Demand should increase as a result of the Bus
hopper, the Night
tube, the Elizabeth line and commercial revenues should improve
as a result of a
new advertising contract. TfL is also undergoing a
transformation programme and
there has been a change in top management and a new executive
committee. A new
board of 16 members of whom all but two are new members is now
in place.
Ambitious capital expenditure has led to increased debt. Direct
debt amounted to
GBP9.1bn at FYE16, and according to TfL's forecast, will
increase by GBP3.2bn
between FY17 and FY21 to reach GBP12.3bn. Construction of the
Elizabeth line at
sites across the city remains on time, with over 75% now
complete and with more
than half the track and all new station platforms completed.
Investment in the
Elizabeth line and the tube is vital to secure future economic
growth in the
capital and will increase London's rail capacity by 10% and
enable new and
faster journeys.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in rating could result from the following:
- A downgrade or upgrade of the UK sovereign
- A weakening of the strategic importance for or support or
integration with the
central government, which would lead to a wider notching
difference. The
weakening could be in the form of further reduction in overall
funding
(including capital funding) without supplementary sources of
revenue identified.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ines Callahan
Director
+34 93 467 8745
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8400
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014246
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
