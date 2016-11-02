(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised ITAS
Mutua's (ITAS)
Outlook to Positive from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed ITAS's
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB', and Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed ITAS's
subordinated notes at
'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook reflects ITAS's small but improving market
position in the
Italian insurance market, through the acquisition of the Italian
subsidiary of
Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA, IFS: A/Stable) in 2015, and improved
non-life
underwriting profitability. However, ITAS is significantly
exposed to Italian
sovereign debt (BBB+/Negative), which influences its ratings and
is reflected in
our view of its asset concentration risk.
The acquisition of the Italian subsidiary of RSA, which took
effect on 1 January
2016, increases ITAS's geographical diversification in central
and north-west
Italy; ITAS's existing business was concentrated in the
north-east. The
acquisition also strengthens ITAS's franchise and reduces its
cost base as a
percentage of premiums.
The quality of ITAS's assets suffers from the large exposure to
Italian
sovereign debt, which amounted to EUR1.6bn at end-2015 or 4x
total shareholder's
equity.
ITAS's consolidated non-life combined ratio improved to 97% in
2015 (2014: 99%).
Fitch expects ITAS to maintain healthy non-life underwriting
profitability,
despite a competitive environment, through selective new
business. ITAS's
2011-2015 average return on equity was 4%, a level commensurate
with the rating,
given the mutual status of the group. Fitch expects ITAS to
improve its net
income and profitability, as the ex-RSA subsidiary is likely to
provide a
positive contribution to group earnings.
Fitch's view on ITAS's capitalisation is based on our
risk-adjusted Prism
factor-based capital model (Prism FBM) score. On a pro-forma
basis, based on
end-2015 data and taking into account the acquisition of RSA's
Italian business,
ITAS's Prism FBM score is 'Strong'. Its consolidated Solvency II
ratio,
calculated using the standard formula, was 195% at end-2015.
However, given the
high exposure to Italian sovereign debt, ITAS could face a
significant increase
in regulatory capital charges if European authorities remove the
zero
risk-weighting for European sovereigns. Prism FBM already
includes a capital
charge for sovereign assets.
ITAS's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) was 15%
at end-2015,
following its issuance of subordinated notes to help fund the
RSA purchase. This
level of FLR is low and supportive of the rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if ITAS achieves a successful
integration of RSA's
Italian subsidiary, the combined ratio stays below 97% and the
Prism FBM score
remains at least 'Strong', provided that Italy's rating is not
downgraded.
The ratings could be affirmed and the Outlook revised to Stable
if ITAS fails to
successfully integrate the RSA business or if Italy's rating is
downgraded by
one notch.
A downgrade of Italy by two or more notches could lead to a
downgrade of ITAS's
rating. The combined ratio increasing to above 103% or the Prism
FBM score
falling below 'Strong' could also lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nicola Caverzan
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1642
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
