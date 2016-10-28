(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Canada's (NBC) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' and 'F1', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the Canadian Banks Peer Group, which includes Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale DesJardins (CCD), National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately. For further discussion of the Canadian Banks sector, please refer to the special report titled 'Canadian Bank Peer Review' at www.fitchratings.com. Recently, the Ministry of Finance has announced important changes to the housing finance system in Canada. These entail the introduction of a lender risk sharing policy, tighter requirements for mortgage insurance, and tax changes targeted at speculative and foreign buyers. The most impactful for Canadian banks, and non-bank mortgage lenders, is the introduction of the lender risk sharing policy. This, coupled with other measures being introduced by governmental entities, such as the introduction of mortgage risk-weight floors for Canadian banks, is meant to temper a further run-up in housing prices. To the extent that this creates an orderly slowdown in the pace of home price appreciation, this may be viewed as supportive to current Canadian bank ratings. Alternatively, should the cumulative effects of these initiatives cause potentially more significant disruptions to the Canadian mortgage market, this may negatively impact Canadian Bank ratings and/or Rating Outlooks, though Fitch would assess the materiality of the impact on each Bank individually. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation reflects NBC's strong asset quality, solid market position in its primary market of Quebec and improving regulatory capital ratios. The rating affirmation also incorporates NBC's higher-than-peer earnings contribution from capital market activities. As the smallest of the 'Big Six' Canadian banks, NBC lacks the scale and geographic diversity benefiting larger Canadian competitors. NBC's asset quality continues to outperform Canadian banking peers. At 3Q16, NBC's ratio of impaired loans to gross loans was 0.38% versus a peer median of 0.60%, reflecting NBC's disciplined underwriting standards and the fact that a significant portion of its loans are in Quebec. Fitch generally views the Quebec economy as less volatile given its slightly weaker historic growth and lower household indebtedness relative to the broader Canadian economy. NBC's ratings are also supported by the bank's solid deposit market share, strong market position and brand recognition in its primary market of Quebec. NBC has a deposit share of about 20% (second only to the Desjardins Group) in Quebec, as well as a leading positions in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and corporate market. Nonetheless, while NBC's franchise in Quebec presents some competitive advantages in its core market, NBC is particularly sensitive to any idiosyncratic stress in Quebec's economy due to its relative lack of geographic diversity. Although NBC's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was the lowest among peers, 9.9% at the end of 3Q16, the ratio continues to improve and NBC's management has stated that its long-term CET1 target to be modestly higher at 10%. Fitch expects NBC to achieve the target by 4Q16, after its $175 million charge taken in 4Q16 relating to certain restructuring initiatives and write-offs of intangible assets. The charge will reduce NBC's CET1 by 14 bps but NBC expects to realize approximately $120 million in annual pre-tax recurring savings. Fitch views NBC's capital as a sufficient cushion in an adverse economic scenario. NBC's ratings continue to be constrained by an earnings profile that includes a relatively higher contribution from volatile financial markets segment. NBC's capital market earnings relative to total earnings have been the highest among Canadian banking peers. On average, nearly 30% total revenues come from capital markets, compared to peer median of about 20%. The financial markets segment includes corporate lending, institutional brokerage, investment banking and trading services with a focus on the Canadian market, which Fitch views as less stable than NBC's earnings from retail and wealth management segments. Financial markets activities come with incremental risk and require comparatively elevated capital allocation due to their intrinsic volatility. Furthermore, NBC relies more on wholesale funding relative to peers. Its loans to deposits ratio was the highest at 129% at 3Q16, compared to 102% for peer median. The ratio excludes mortgages that have been securitized and guaranteed by the Canadian government under the NHA and CMA programs. However, the fact that the bank is subject to various regulatory liquidity metrics coupled with its diverse wholesale funding profile and solid deposit market position in its primary Quebec market mitigate NBC's weaker than peer liquidity profile, which is already captured in its current ratings. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by NBC and its subsidiaries are all notched down from the VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. NBC's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of 'a+' for loss severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. NBC's preferred and trust preferred stocks are five notches below the VR, made up of two notches down for non-performance and three notches down for loss severity. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies reviewed as part of the Canadian Bank peer review factor in a high probability of support from parent institutions to the subsidiaries. This reflects that performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand, management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of NBC's SR at '2' and SRF at 'BBB-' reflects Fitch's view that the likelihood of support remains high for Canadian banks due to their systemic importance in the country, significant concentration overall in of Canadian banking assets amongst the institutions noted above, which account for over 90% of total banking assets, the large size of the banking sector with banking assets at 2.1 times Canada's GDP, and the Canadian banks' position as key providers of financial services to the economy. In Fitch's view, Canadian banking authorities, through the CDIC Act, have wide latitude to resolve a troubled bank including re-capitalizing an institution, creating a bridge bank, or imposing losses on creditors. Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide support for D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced as demonstrated by Department of Finance consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as banking regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a large financial institution failing. This is evidenced by the proposed issuance of non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given regulatory authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that demonstrate the Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state support for banks going forward. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch does not believe there is upside rating potential for NBC in the foreseeable future, given its regional concentration coupled with higher earnings contribution from capital markets. Today's rating action also incorporates uncertainties regarding the impact of recent mortgage reform announcements on the broader mortgage market, particularly as lenders (including nonbanks) and even borrowers pull back on mortgage lending activity while they evaluate the potential impact. As such, a faster price correction that is prolonged and/or a slowdown in the housing market will likely impact earnings growth for all the banks. This would also affect the broader economy through the link between housing wealth and consumer consumption, and the real estate sector, which are important drivers of GDP growth. Canadian banks' ratings are sensitive to these changes. NBC's ratings are highly sensitive to the company's stable earnings and credit quality. Outsized losses and/or performance volatility with respect to NBC's financial markets business would be viewed negatively, particularly if the business grows to represent an even higher portion of NBC's revenues. Additionally, the ratings would also be sensitive to NBC's increased appetite to investments in its international segment. Should the combined international exposure exceed 10% of the overall earnings, Fitch will likely review NBC's ratings and outlook. If NBC does not achieve the targeted 10% capital ratio or the ratio falls materially below peers such that Fitch views NBC is vulnerable in a severe stress scenario, negative rating pressure could emerge. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VR of the bank. The preferred securities of NBC Asset Trust are five notches from NBC's VR given management and regulatory authorities' powers to suspend dividends. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings are primarily sensitive to any changes in the VR of the bank. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be some level of support for the Canadian Banks going forward although it has been weakened given bail-in legislation. Although Canadian authorities have taken steps to improve resolution powers and tools, they intend to maintain a flexible approach to bank resolution. Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's has to some extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under the CDIC ACT as well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC implementation. Further, continued regulatory action to ensure sufficient contingent capital has been implemented for all Canadian banks. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: National Bank of Canada --Long-term IDR at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --VR at 'a+'; --Senior debt at 'A+'; --Short-term senior debt at 'F1'; --Subordinated debt at 'A'; --Preferred stock at 'BBB-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'. National Bank of Canada New York Branch --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'. NBC Asset Trust --Preferred Stock at 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Senior Director +1-212-908-1865 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Thuy Nguyen Director +1-212-908-0383 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013964 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001