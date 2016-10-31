(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wellington Pub Company's (Wellington) senior class A and B notes with Stable Outlooks: GBP111.5m class A fixed-rate notes due 2029 are affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable; GBP26.5m class B fixed-rate notes due 2029 are affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable. The ratings and Stable Outlooks are supported by the stablised operational performance and marginally improved financial metrics. The class A and B notes median free-cash-flow (FCF) debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) under the Fitch base case are estimated at 1.32x and 1.08x respectively, subject to some uncertainty about the composition of the pub portfolio. The ratings discount weaknesses in the debt structure, a high level of non-performing assets (36% of rent payments are in arrears by 180+days) and a weaker company profile assessment, with the portfolio's deteriorating asset quality and low level of investment constituting a long-term concern. KEY RATING DRIVERS Industry Profile - Midrange While the pub sector in the UK has a long history, trading performance for some assets has shown significant weakness in the past. The sector is highly exposed to discretionary spending, and strong competition. There are other macro factors that put profitability under pressure such as the minimum wage, utility costs and changes in regulation, with the statutory pub code introducing the market rent-only option (MRO) in the tenanted/leased segment in 2016. MRO breaks the traditional tied-model that requires tenants to buy drinks from the pubcos, usually in exchange for lower rent. The implementation of the national living wage could put margins under further pressure. Despite currently contracting, the eating- and drinking-out market is viewed as sustainable in the long term, supported by the strong pub culture in the UK. (Sub-KRDs: Operating environment: Weaker, Barriers to entry: Midrange, Sustainability: Midrange) Company Profile - Weaker: Wellington's portfolio performance has improved in the past 12 months as the result of stronger trading within the Greater London area and subdued competition because of the falling number of pubs in line with indutry trends. Total revenues and EBITDA grew by 4% and 12.5%, respectively, at June-2016 year-on-year. (YoY) However, the results were to an extent inflated by pubs that Wellington had purchased from fellow Wellesley Pub Company and whose sale will be eventually reversed. Performance on a per pub basis also strengthened; EBITDA per pub grew by 11.6%. During the 12 months ending June-2016, Wellington disposed of 12 pubs and its total number fell to 768. The levels of repossessions and rent in arrears stabilised and are declining, albeit the levels are still high and may affect the sustinablity of revenues going forward. Wellington is managing the portfolio by disposing of and acquiring new pubs, but the number of acquisitions is not sufficient to compensate for the number of pubs closing. Positively, the number of pubs on long leaseholds has been stable. The company's low capex spend adversely impacts property values and the profitability of the pubs, especially in current markets when tenants do not have the financial strength to make sufficient investment themselves. Fitch views this strategy as credit negative. The asset manager estimates that about 40% of the portfolio is suffering from noticeable deferred maintenance (at least GBP5,000 per pub), with 11% experiencing underinvestment of more than GBP20,000 per pub. The total average deferred maintenance costs are estimated to be just under GBP10m. The tenanted business model has less visibility on the tenants' profitability. The sustainability of the cash flows generated by tenanted pubs is more difficult to estimate. On balance, the nature of the free-of-tie portfolio implies a low level of operational management. Fitch deems the number of available alternative operators to be sufficient in the competitive UK pub industry. (Sub-KRDs Financial performance: Weaker, Company operations: Weaker, Transparency: Weaker, Dependence on operator: Stronger, Asset quality: Weaker) Debt Structure - Weaker: The class A and B notes are fully amortising, secured and fixed-rate. The class B notes debt service is gradually falling. The security package for the class A and B notes is weakened by the unfavourable ownership structure, whereby pubs are directly owned by the issuer leading to a higher default risk compared with standard WBS issuer-borrower structures. However, the security package is strong, with typical first-ranking fixed and floating charges over the issuer's assets. The class B notes rank junior to the class A notes. Structural features are weak because of the non-orphan SPV structure, limited contractual provisions, an inadequate liquidity reserve (covering about four months of class A debt service), in addition to the lack of financial covenants. In other WBS transactions, these provide bondholders with more control by giving them the option to appoint an administrative receiver well ahead of a payment default. As the liquidity reserve is not tranched among the class A and B notes, it could be depleted by drawings to support the subordinated class B notes, leaving little support for the senior notes. Another weak structural feature is the restricted payment conditions (RPC) covenant, which stipulates that the transaction is subject to a lock-up if the DSCR falls below 1.25x. In practice, despite actual DSCR being below 1.25x, a lock-up has never been triggered, since a surplus cash account is taken into consideration when DSCR is calculated under the 'cash release income cover test'. (Sub-KRDs Debt profile: Stronger, Security package: Weaker, Structural features: Weaker) Peers Wellington is the only Fitch-rated free-of-tie pub transaction. Leased/tenanted pub WBS transactions relying on the beer-tie with the Punch A and Punch B transactions are considered the closest peers, albeit with different business models and revenue streams. Wellington's Class A notes are rated on par with Punch B's Class A notes, reflecting the latter's stronger financial metrics but weaker business model and debt structure. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: A downgrade would reflect a further deterioration in FCF beyond Fitch's base case assumptions as a result of an increase in arrears, pub vacancies and/or foreclosure rates and slower-than-expected deleveraging. Negative: A downgrade would reflect a further deterioration in FCF beyond Fitch's base case assumptions as a result of an increase in arrears, pub vacancies and/or foreclosure rates and slower-than-expected deleveraging. If Wellington and/or its affiliates' combined portion of holdings in a transaction's senior notes exceeds 75% (currently 58%), the rating will be withdrawn as the majority noteholder will be able to amend the terms of the notes at its own discretion. Positive: Upgrade potential is limited. SUMMARY OF CREDIT Wellington is a securitisation of rental income from 768 free-of-tie pubs predominantly located in residential areas, mainly in the south-east of the UK. Contact: Primary Analyst Anastasiya Kapustina Associate Director +44 20 35301516 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst George Abbatt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1576 Committee Chairperson Federico Gronda Senior Director +39 02 879 087 287 