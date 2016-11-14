(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the seven largest Canadian banking institutions by assets (referred to as Canadian banks) following a peer review committee. The seven financial institutions include: Bank of Montreal (BMO; 'AA-'/'F1+'), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS; 'AA-'/'F1+'), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC; 'AA-'/'F1+'), Caisse Centrale Desjardins (CCD; 'AA-'/'F1+'), National Bank of Canada (NBC; 'A+'/'F1'), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC; 'AA'/'F1+') and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD; 'AA-'/'F1+'). Fitch's rating affirmations are supported by the agency's view that the Canadian banks have resilient fundamentals evidenced by their consistent performance through various downturns and global shocks. Despite challenges over the last year, Canadian banks have delivered solid results, with only nominal weakening of asset quality. Further, the Canadian banks maintain appropriate capital and good funding profiles. The Rating Outlook is Stable for BMO, BNS, CCD, CIBC, NBC and TD. The Rating Outlook for RBC remains Negative. Fitch's rating affirmations and Stable Outlook recognizes recent governmental policy changes designed to cool the housing market, which include: the introduction of a lender risk sharing policy, tighter requirements for mortgage insurance, and tax changes. Fitch views the government's action as proactive and prudent given the continued increase in home prices. According to Fitch's most recent sustainable home price model, Canadian home prices are overvalued by approximately 25% with major regional variations. In Toronto and Vancouver, overvaluation has become a significant concern for regulators and the government. In Fitch's opinion, the most impactful change for Canadian banks and non-bank mortgage lenders, is the expected introduction of a lender risk sharing policy. The Ministry of Finance recently released its consultation document, with the comment period closing Feb. 28, 2017 and implementation date sometime thereafter. Fitch believes, that regardless of the approach, it will be applicable to new mortgage originations and thus fully phased in over a period of five years. This will shift some modest default risk of insured mortgage lending from the government to the banks over time. The current state of housing finance includes the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), a crown corporation that provides a 100% government guarantee for eligible mortgages, insulating lenders from loss. This has long been the case in Canada, which is somewhat unique when compared to other G7 countries. Fitch anticipates that over time, the amount of insured mortgages across the industry will decline. To the extent that this creates an orderly slowdown in the pace of home price appreciation or even modest correction, this may be viewed as supportive to current Canadian bank ratings. Alternatively, should the cumulative effects of these housing and mortgage market initiatives cause potentially more significant disruptions to the Canadian mortgage market, this may negatively impact the ratings for the Canadian Banks and/or Rating Outlooks. However, Fitch would assess the materiality of the impact on each bank individually. Canadian bank ratings remain sensitive to prolonged low oil prices, unemployment, and elevated household debt levels. As such, all the Canadian banks are vulnerable to credit deterioration in their domestic loan portfolios, particularly at a time when consumer indebtedness is at record high levels. For now, these risks have been contained given the steady unemployment rate, low interest rate environment, and low inflation. However, pressures in the broader economy in Canada that leads to a sharp rise in unemployment could accelerate credit deterioration. Fitch has highlighted asset quality deterioration as a high influence for current ratings for all Canadian banks. In Fitch's view, most of the Canadian banks direct exposure to oil & gas lending has performed in line with expectations. While impaired loans for the sector have risen, they still remain well below similarly rated international peers. Nonetheless, Canadian banks could still be susceptible to losses should oil prices experience another round of negative price volatility. Profitability on average has been good thus far, despite the slowdown in the economy. The collective average ROA and ROE of Canadian banks were 0.75% and 13.83% and 14.07%, respectively, 3Q16. However, Fitch notes that this performance has been supported by a long period of very low provision expenses. For the first three quarters of 2016, the banks increased their provisions for loan losses by about 55% relative to the same period last year, largely because of a jump in provisions against energy portfolios. Nevertheless, the impact on earnings to date has been modest, attributed to the low initial level of losses and the relatively small share of energy loans in the banks' total loan portfolios. Fitch has published rating action commentaries for each of the Canadian banks, which are available at www.fitchratings.com. They include each issuer's key rating drivers and rating sensitivities and lists of all rating actions taken. For further discussion, please see the Canadian Bank Peer Review Special Report, to be published soon at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Doriana Gamboa Senior Director +1-212-908-0865 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Justin Fuller Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. 