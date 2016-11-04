(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Action Report Australian
Covered Bond
Programmes
here
SYDNEY, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of six
Australian covered bond programmes following the implementation
of the agency's
new Covered Bonds Rating Criteria published on 26 October 2016.
The Outlooks are
Stable. The agency has also assigned a Payment Continuity Uplift
(PCU) to each
programme.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings of the mortgage covered bond
programmes of the
following issuers at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The programmes
have been
assigned a corresponding PCU:
- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ,
AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of
three notches
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of
six notches
- Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL, A/Stable/F1); PCU of six notches
- National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of
six notches
- Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML, A+/Stable/F1); PCU of six notches
- Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of six
notches
IDR UPLIFT
An Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift of zero-notches has been
assigned to the
programmes of the above mentioned Australian issuers, as
Australia does not have
a specific advanced bank resolution regime and covered bonds are
not explicitly
exempt from bail-in. Therefore, the IDR remains the floor of the
covered bond
rating.
PAYMENT CONTINUITY UPLIFT
Five Australian programmes were assigned a PCU of six notches,
as they were
assessed as having at least 12 months liquidity protection for
principal
payments and sufficient protection for interest payments for the
timely payment
of the covered bonds. Where programmes have a combination of
both hard and soft
bullet issuance types, which can cross default, Fitch looks at
the materiality
of liquidity protection for each issuance type in the programme
and assigns the
PCU based on the mechanism that provides the least protection.
The remaining
programme's liquidity provisions are more in line with a PCU of
three notches.
RECOVERY UPLIFT
Five Australian programmes are considered to have significant
foreign-exchange
(FX) exposure in the recovery given default scenario, as cover
assets are
denominated in Australian dollars and the majority of issuance
is denominated in
other currencies. Fitch expects the covered bond swaps hedging
this risk would
be terminated in a covered bond event of default scenario. Fitch
has capped the
recovery given default uplift for these programmes to one-notch,
as the FX
exposure presents significant downside risk to the programme.
The one-notch
uplift for recoveries is supported with sufficient
overcollateralisation, which
Fitch relies on to cover credit loss on the cover assets when
assigning the bond
rating.
BREAKEVEN ASSET PERCENTAGE FOR THE RATINGS
Fitch has revised the breakeven asset percentage (AP) for the
ratings of the
covered bond programmes following the update of its refinancing
spread levels
and fire-sale discount assumptions as follows:
- ANZ mortgage covered bonds: 90.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP,
corresponding to a 'AA+'
tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a
one-notch recovery
uplift.
- CBA mortgage covered bonds: 92% 'AAA' breakeven AP,
corresponding to a 'AA+'
tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift.
- MBL mortgage covered bonds: 90% 'AAA' breakeven AP,
corresponding to a 'AA+'
tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift.
- NAB mortgage covered bonds: 91.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP,
corresponding to a 'AA+'
tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift.
- SML mortgage covered bonds: 93.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP,
corresponding to a 'AA'
tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift.
- WBC mortgage covered bonds: 92% 'AAA' breakeven AP,
corresponding to a 'AA+'
tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift.
In its analysis Fitch only gives credit to
over-collateralisation defined via
the asset coverage test (ACT) calculated by the issuer and
published in investor
reports, as the legislation allows the Australian Prudential
Regulation
Authority to direct cover assets that do not secure covered bond
liabilities
back to the issuing bank. All Australian programmes have a
maximum contractual
AP of 95%, equivalent to 5.3% overcollateralisation. The
legislation stipulates
a minimum 3% of the face value of outstanding covered bonds
under a given
programme.
Detailed information on the programmes mentioned in this
commentary can be found
in the Excel file, Rating Action Report Australian Covered Bond
Programmes,
dated 4 November 2016, which can be accessed by the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ANZ Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of ANZ's covered bonds is based on the bank's
Long-Term IDR of
'AA-', the assigned PCU of three notches and a recovery uplift
of one-notch. The
PCU is capped at three notches due to the limited cure period of
up to six
months under the 12 month pre-maturity test for the outstanding
hard bullet
bonds, which remain relevant to the assessment of liquidity. The
recovery uplift
is capped at one-notch as the programme is significantly exposed
to FX risk from
recoveries. This is because the assets are denominated in
Australian dollars
while 95% of covered bonds are non-Australian dollar
denominated, despite swaps
being in place on the liabilities. The relied upon AP of 87.0%
published in the
programme's ACT that Fitch uses in its analysis provides more
protection than
the 90.5% breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook
on the covered
bonds' rating reflects the Stable Outlook on ANZ's IDR.
CBA Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of CBA's covered bonds is based on the bank's
Long-Term IDR of
'AA-', the assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of
one-notch. The
recovery uplift is capped at one-notch as the programme is
significantly exposed
to FX risk from recoveries. This is because the assets are
denominated in
Australian dollars while 86% of covered bonds are non-Australian
dollar
denominated, despite swaps being in place on the liabilities.
The relied upon AP
of 90.5% published in the programme's ACT that Fitch uses in its
analysis
provides more protection than the 92.0% breakeven AP for the
'AAA' rating The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable
Outlook on CBA's
IDR.
MBL Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of MBL's covered bonds is based on the bank's
Long-Term IDR of
'A', the assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of
one-notch. The
recovery uplift is capped at one-notch as the programme is
significantly exposed
to FX risk from recoveries. This is because the assets are
denominated in
Australian dollars while all the covered bonds are
non-Australian dollar
denominated, despite swaps being in place on the liabilities.
The relied upon AP
of 87.0% published in the programme's ACT that Fitch uses in its
analysis
provides more protection than the 90.0% breakeven AP for the
'AAA' rating. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable
Outlook on MBL's
IDR.
NAB Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of NAB's covered bonds is based on the bank's
Long-Term IDR of
'AA-', the assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of
one-notch. The
recovery uplift is capped at one-notch as the programme is
significantly exposed
to FX risk from recoveries. This is because the assets are
denominated in
Australian dollars while 97.0% of covered bonds are
non-Australian dollar
denominated, despite swaps being in place on the liabilities.
The relied upon AP
of 91.5% published in the programme's ACT that Fitch uses in its
analysis is
equivalent to its 91.5% breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating. The
Stable Outlook on
the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable Outlook on NAB's
IDR.
SML Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of SML's covered bonds is based on the bank's
Long-Term IDR of
'A+', the assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of
two-notches. The
two-notch uplift for recoveries is supported by sufficient
overcollateralisation
to cover the credit loss amount for the rating of the covered
bonds. All of
SML's cover assets and covered bonds are denominated in
Australian dollars,
hence, there is no FX risk exposure in a recovery scenario. The
relied upon AP
of 89.29% published in the programme's ACT that Fitch uses in
its analysis
provides more protection than the 93.5% breakeven AP for the
'AAA' rating. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable
Outlook on SML's
IDR.
WBC Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of WBC's covered bonds is based on the bank's
Long-Term IDR of
'AA-', the assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of
one-notch. The
recovery uplift is capped at one-notch as the programme is
significantly exposed
to FX risk from recoveries. This is because the assets are
denominated in
Australian dollars while 83% of covered bonds are non-Australian
dollar
denominated, despite swaps being in place on the liabilities.
The relied upon AP
of 90.5% published in the programme's ACT that Fitch uses in its
analysis
provides more protection than the 92.0% breakeven AP for the
'AAA' rating. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable
Outlook on WBC's
IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited - Mortgage
Covered Bonds
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
relied upon asset
percentage (AP) rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90.5% or
where the
issuer's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) falls below 'A+'. If the
nominal AP in the
programme rises to the maximum 95.0% contractual AP stipulated
in the programme
documents, the rating on the covered bonds would fall to 'AA',
one notch above
the IDR.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia - Mortgage Covered Bonds
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
relied upon AP rises
above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 92.0% or where the issuer's IDR
falls below
'BBB+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum
95.0%
contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating
on the covered
bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the IDR.
Macquarie Bank Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
relied upon AP rises
above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90.0% or where the issuer's IDR
falls below
'BBB+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum
95.0%
contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating
on the covered
bonds would fall to 'A+', one notch above the IDR.
National Australia Bank Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
relied upon AP rises
above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 91.5% or where the issuer's IDR
falls below
'BBB+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum
95.0%
contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating
on the covered
bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the IDR.
Suncorp-Metway Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
relied upon AP rises
above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93.5% or where the issuer's IDR
falls below
'BBB'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum
95.0% contractual
AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the
covered bonds would
fall to 'AA-', one notch above the IDR.
Westpac Banking Corporation - Mortgage Covered Bonds
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
relied upon AP rises
above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 92.0% or where the issuer's IDR
falls below
'BBB+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum
95.0%
contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating
on the covered
bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected by,
among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of
new issuance.
Therefore, the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (ANZ, CBA and WBC)
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Sambit Agasti (MBL, NAB and SML)
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0337
Secondary Analyst (MBL, NAB and SML)
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Sambit Agasti (ANZ, CBA and WBC)
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0337
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+ 34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was ANZ,
CBA, MBL, NAB,
SML and WBC. The issuers have informed Fitch that not all
relevant underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
