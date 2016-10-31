(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) UBS Group AG delivered an overall solid set of results in 3Q16, as the positive impact of the group's cost reduction programme started to become more visible, says Fitch Ratings. However, progress in reaching the group's net cost savings target of CHF2.1bn by 2017 will in our opinion require higher gross cost savings and associated restructuring expenses in the future, in light of higher-than-expected regulatory costs. We expect continued pressure on net interest margins in most of the group's operations given low interest rates. UBS indicated that net interest income in most business divisions would decline if interest rates develop as indicated by implied forward rates. Rises in US dollar interest rates would mitigate the impact given UBS's substantial operations denominated in this currency, including large parts of its US and international wealth management operations. Low transaction volumes and interest rates generally weighed on revenue, which fell 1% yoy to CHF7bn in 3Q16, excluding non-recurring gains. The group posted an adjusted 10.1% return on tangible equity in the quarter, below UBS's medium-term 15% target. Adjustment items in the quarter included CHF444m restructuring expenses and CHF21m gains from investments in associates. Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 33% yoy to CHF1.3bn in 3Q16. Results for 3Q16 were also affected by a CHF419m provision for litigation, regulatory and similar matters, with the majority relating to various matters concerning US residential mortgage-backed securities. Overall provisions specifically earmarked for these matters, which Fitch believes are one of the bank's most significant contingent liabilities, stood at CHF1.4bn at end-3Q16. Results showed the benefits of UBS's global wealth management franchise, which together generated CHF1bn pre-tax profit adjusted for restructuring costs in 3Q16, or 77% of the group. Wealth Management Americas posted a strong performance, and an increase in its profit forecast contributed to an upwards revaluation of CHF681m in deferred tax assets in the US. Gross margin pressure persisted in UBS's Wealth Management (WM) division, which reported CHF643m pre-tax profit adjusted for CHF139m restructuring expenses in 3Q16, 8% lower yoy. The division's performance was sustained by cost savings, as operating expenses fell 6% yoy adjusted for the same items and contributed to a 1bp qoq increase in net margin to 27bp. The 7bp yoy reduction of the gross margin to 76bp also reflected the composition of assets under management. In 3Q16, ultra-high net worth individuals, typically associated with lower gross margins, accounted for around 70% of net new money (NNM) inflows. Recurring net fee income fell 7% yoy reflecting client risk aversion and the high mandate penetration in cross-border outflows. The division saw CHF9.4bn net new money inflows in the quarter, led by Asia Pacific and Europe and partly offset by outflows in emerging markets, which typically command higher gross margins. NNM grew at an annualised 4.4% in the year-to-date. While loan balances in the WM division fell marginally as a result of a net reduction in Lombard loans, the WMA business saw 2% qoq loan balance growth, mainly led by mortgages. The division posted a sound performance, benefiting from the positive impact of higher US short-term interest rates on net interest income, which more than offset falls in recurring fee income and historically low transactional income. Adjusted pre-tax income was 28% higher yoy at USD367m for 3Q16. NNM's annualised growth was 0.3% for the quarter and 2.2% in the year-to-date, towards the lower end of UBS's 2%-4% target. Personal & Corporate Banking improved on its 2Q16 adjusted pre-tax profit, the highest since 4Q08, predominantly reflecting a 7% fall in adjusted operating expenses while revenue rose 1% yoy. Low interest rates negatively affected the division's net interest income, down 4% yoy. Higher fees from wealth management clients contributed to improved revenue, as did higher recurring fees. The impact from low interest rates fed through to the division's net interest margin, which fell 4bp qoq and 6bp yoy to 161bp, towards the middle of UBS's targeted range. Loan impairment charges were negligible for the quarter. Adjusted pre-tax profit in the Investment Bank (IB) stood at CHF342m, 44% lower yoy, principally driven by a weak quarter for debt (including leveraged finance) and equity capital markets and a 16% fall in equity trading revenue against a strong 3Q15. UBS's business model is less geared towards fixed income trading than peers' and consequently did not benefit as much from favourable market conditions in this segment, as trading revenues in FX, rates and credit rose 5% yoy but accounted for only 26% of the division's revenues. Leverage exposure fell 8% qoq to CHF246bn, led by lower equities utilisation, which is well below the group's short- to medium-term expectation for the division of around CHF325bn. We expect the group to be able to be flexible in deploying resources in its chosen areas in more conducive operating environments. The Asset Management division remained the smallest contributor to the group's profitability and posted broadly unchanged adjusted pre-tax profit yoy, at CHF138m for 3Q16. Revenues were 4% lower as higher performance fees failed to offset lower net management fees, mainly reflecting the sale of the alternative fund services business in 4Q15. UBS updated its advanced measurement approach (AMA) methodology for allocating operational risk RWA to business divisions, which resulted in a CHF11bn reallocation in operational risk RWAs away from the non-core and legacy portfolio in the Corporate Centre to the business divisions. As a result of this reallocation, RWA in the non-core and legacy portfolio in 3Q16 fell sharply to CHF18.8bn from CHF31.3bn and accounted for around 9% of the group's RWAs and 3% of group leverage exposure at end-3Q16. UBS for the first time disclosed selected information regarding UBS Americas Holding LLC, the group's US intermediate holding company (IHC) which started operating on 1 July 2016. The IHC will be subject to the Fed's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). The IHC had USD163bn total assets and USD23bn total equity at end-3Q16, but as the IHC discloses financial statement according to US GAAP, total assets are not comparable with the group's consolidated IFRS assets. The group's capitalisation remained one of the strongest among global trading and universal bank (GTUB) peers based on RWAs, as UBS's CET1 ratio stood at 14.0% at end-3Q16, 20bp lower qoq. The reduction in the ratio was principally driven by a 1% qoq increase in RWAs to CHF217bn and by higher deductions related to defined benefit pension schemes, as low interest rates contributed to a marginal qoq reduction in fully-loaded CET1 capital. The group's fully-applied CET1 (3.5%) and Tier 1 leverage (4.5%) ratios improved, benefiting from a 2% qoq reduction in leverage exposure to CHF877bn. We expect UBS to continue strengthening its Tier 1 capital ratios as issuance of high-trigger AT1 instruments continues. 