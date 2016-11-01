(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UK-based
One Re Ltd (One
Re) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'BBB-' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects One Re's strong capitalisation - which Fitch
expects to be
maintained - a strong regulatory environment in the UK and the
company's
experienced management team with a strong track record in the
African insurance
markets. The rating is limited by the company's start-up nature,
small size and
scale and weak profitability, which Fitch expects to improve as
the company
grows.
One Re is a small, specialised London-based reinsurer
underwriting short-tail
non-life risks in sub-Saharan-Africa. It began underwriting in
2015 following
the approval of its licence in the UK. At end-8M16 the company
reported gross
written premiums (GWP) of just USD3.3m, shareholders' funds of
USD38m and total
assets (excluding reinsurance assets) of USD43m.
One Re targets a portfolio of 50% fire and engineering and 50%
of all other
lines, but at end-8M16 portfolio diversification was still low,
with fire and
engineering accounting for 83% and 13% of GWP respectively.
Geographical
diversification is limited; although One Re underwrites risks
covering 25
countries, the top four account for 76% of GWP.
One Re's regulatory solvency is strong, with a Solvency II
solvency capital
requirement (SCR) coverage ratio (including a voluntary capital
add-on) of 236%
at end-8M16. Fitch expects capitalisation to decline as the
company grows, but
to remain resilient and a rating strength. One Re follows a
capital policy of
maintaining SCR (including the capital add-on) coverage of at
least 125%, and
Fitch expects net written premiums-to-equity to not exceed 2x.
At end-8M16 One Re's premium income was insufficient to cover
costs. Although
the company's GWP of USD3.3m exceeded administrative expenses of
USD1.7m, net
earned premiums were only USD0.8m, leading to a net loss of
USD2.3m (2015:
USD5.1m loss). Fitch expects that One Re will be able to
increase its premium
income by end-2018 to a level that will allow the company to
break even.
Fitch regards One Re's investment risk as moderate. The
company's investment
portfolio is dominated by two real estate investments in the
City of London (49%
of invested assets at end-8M16), and cash (24%). The remainder
consists of an
investment mandate investing in a mix of short-term
USD-denominated corporate
investment-grade bonds, short-duration high-yield bonds and
money market funds.
Overall, the portfolio has an average rating of 'BBB'.
One Re limits its exchange rate risk by only underwriting
USD-denominated
policies and investing in assets backing insurance liabilities
in USD. Its head
office operating expenses are denominated in GBP, creating some
exchange rate
risk, but this is partly offset by the GBP income-generating
potential of its
London real estate investments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given the company's
start-up nature
and small size and scale. However, profitable growth over time,
demonstrating a
proven business model, could lead to an upgrade, provided the
company maintains
strong capitalisation, with SCR (including the capital add-on)
coverage of at
least 125% and net written premiums-to-equity below 2x.
If One Re's business model proves to be unsustainable as
evidenced by losses in
2018 and beyond, or significantly weaker-than-forecast premium
growth, the
rating would be downgraded. Additionally, SCR (including the
capital add-on)
coverage below 125% or net written premiums-to-equity above 2x
could lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1808
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee: 28 October 2016
