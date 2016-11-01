(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based X5 Finance LLC's RUB15bn bonds (4B02-01-36241-R-001P) a senior unsecured rating of 'BB', with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and a National senior unsecured rating of 'AA-(rus)'. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of X5 Retail Group N.V. (X5), the parent company of X5 Finance LLC. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. In contrast to other bonds issued by X5 Finance LLC, which are rated 'BB-' by Fitch, the new bond features a suretyship from the major EBITDA-generating entity within the group. Therefore, Fitch views the new RUB15bn bond as ranking equally with unsecured bank debt at the level of operating companies. This, together with the virtual lack of prior-ranking debt, has led Fitch to rate the bond in line with X5's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Average Recoveries for New Bond The bond rating reflects our view of average recovery expectations in case of default as it features a suretyship from Trade House Perekrestok CJSC, the major EBITDA-generating entity within the group. Moreover, prior-ranking debt is represented only by insignificant finance leases, accounting for around 0.3% of the company's EBITDA. Structurally Subordinated Bonds Fitch rates X5 Finance's other four bonds one notch below X5's IDR as their bondholders do not have recourse to operating companies and therefore their rights are structurally subordinated to lenders at the level of operating companies and bondholders of recently issued bonds. Prior-ranking debt was slightly below 2x of the group's LTM to September 2016 EBITDA, which is Fitch's threshold for a material possibility of subordination and lower recoveries for unsecured creditors. Nevertheless, our view of below-average recovery prospects is based on our assumption that X5 may issue additional debt ranking prior to bonds to fund its expansion strategy. Leading Multi-Format Retailer in Russia The rating reflects X5's strong market position as the second-largest food retailer in Russia in 2015 and narrowing gap in market shares with the largest player Magnit. The business model is supported by X5's own logistics and distribution systems and multi-format strategy, with a focus on the defensive discounter format. These factors should enable X5 to retain and improve its market position, despite increasing competition from other large retail chains in the country, as proven in 2015 and 9M16. Overall we assess X5's business risk profile as solid for the ratings. Strong Trading In 9M16 X5's revenue rose 28% yoy, supported by accelerated new store openings and industry-leading LfL sales growth (8% yoy). As food inflation in Russia decelerates, we project X5's LfL sales growth to slow in 2017 but to remain strong compared with peers due to repositioning of the group's supermarket and hypermarket formats and ongoing refurbishments. LTI Payments Based on our revised forecast, X5 is well-positioned to become the largest food retailer in Russia in 2017. Therefore we assume the group will achieve its target under the second stage of a long-term management incentive (LTI) programme in 2017 and associated payments in 2018-2019. Our projections also assume a payment of RUB1.5bn in 2017 under the first stage of the programme in addition to the RUB3.2bn paid in 2016. Expected Decrease in Profitability In 9M16 X5 reported a higher-than-expected EBITDA margin of 7.6% (9M15: 7.2%) but we believe this is unsustainable and was driven by understaffing related to the fast expansion of its store network. As staffing levels catch up in 4Q16, we project a decrease in the EBITDA margin to 7.3% in 2016 (unadjusted for potential LTI payment). Further expected gradual reduction to 6.5% by 2019 will result from gross margin sacrifices to fend off competition and protect footfall rates. This level of profitability, however, remains strong relative to western European food retail peers. Weak Coverage Metrics We expect the funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage to remain weak for the ratings at 1.7x-1.8x over 2016-2019 (2015: 1.8x), as a result of substantial operating lease expenses and high interest rates in Russia. However, this is somewhat mitigated by favourable lease cancellation terms and the partial dependence of leases on store turnover. Stable Leverage We expect X5's FFO adjusted gross leverage to peak at 4.2x in 2016 (2015: 3.9x) due to large LTI payment before returning to around 4.0x in 2017-2019. Deleveraging is constrained by substantial planned capex for further expansion of the retail chain, the finalisation of store refurbishments and investments in logistics. DERIVATION SUMMARY X5 benefits from a stronger business profile than Lenta (BB/Stable) and O'Key (B+/Stable) due to its larger business scale and stronger format diversification. However, X5's credit metrics are weaker than Lenta's. In comparison with international retail chains, X5 has a scale commensurate with the lower 'BBB' category rating and more limited geographic diversification but similar credit metrics and stronger growth prospects. X5 also compares well with investment-grade Latin American food retailers. The operating environment in Russia contributes to a lower rating for X5 relative to global peers, in line with our criteria. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -Annual revenue growth above 20% over 2016-2018, driven by mid- to low- single digit LfL sales growth and selling space CAGR above15% over 2016-2019 -EBITDA margin gradually decreasing to 6.5% by 2019 -Capex at around 4%-8% of revenue -No dividends -Neutral to negative free cash flow (FCF) margin -No large-scale M&A activity RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action -Positive LfL sales growth comparable with close peers, together with maintenance of its leading market position in Russia's food retail sector. -Ability to maintain the group's EBITDA margin at around 7%. -FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis. -FFO fixed charge coverage around 2.5x on a sustained basis. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action -A sharp contraction in LfL sales growth relative to close peers. -EBITDA margin erosion to below 6.5%. -FFO-adjusted gross leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis. -FFO fixed charge cover significantly below 2.0x on a sustained basis if not mitigated by flexibility in managing operating lease expenses. -Deterioration of liquidity as a result of high capex, worsened working capital turnover and weakened access to local funding. LIQUIDITY Weak Liquidity At end-September 2016 X5's cash of RUB6bn, together with available undrawn committed credit lines of RUB38.7bn, were not sufficient to fully cover RUB43.3bn short-term debt and expected negative FCF equivalent to approximately 3% of sales. We believe X5 retains firm access to local funding, due to its large scale, non-cyclical food retail operations and strong operating performance. This is proven by its rouble bond issue of RUB30bn in total so far this year. In addition, X5 has flexibility in managing its capex plans, which is the major driver behind the expected negative FCF, while the group's operating cash flow generation remains strong. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS X5 Retail Group N.V. - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB', Stable Outlook; - National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)', Stable Outlook; X5 Finance LLC (100%-owned by X5 Retail Group N.V.) RUB15bn bonds due September 2031 - Local currency senior unsecured rating: assigned at 'BB'/'RR4' - National senior unsecured rating: assigned at 'AA-(rus)' RUB5bn bonds due October 2022 - Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR5' - National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)' RUB5bn bonds due March 2023 - Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR5' - National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)' RUB5bn bonds due April 2023 - Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR5' - National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)' RUB5bn bonds due August 2023 - Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR5' - National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)' Contact: Principal Analyst Anna Zhdanova, CFA Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Supervisory Analyst Tatiana Bobrovskaya Associate Director +7 495 956 5569 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Cash: Fitch adjusted available cash at end-2015 by deducting RUB3bn to reflect average working capital requirements throughout the year. 